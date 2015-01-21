Jan 21 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 51,722.4 111,170.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 119 277 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 43,657.9 74,107.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 78 141 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,064.5 37,063.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 41 136 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.60%, 2028 5,850.00 7.74 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 06, 2015 3,850.00 8.00 Feb 19, 2015 6,000.00 7.95 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, PFC 2024 1,097.00 8.26 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.85%, IDFC 2016 650.00 8.31 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.58%, PFC 2015 600.00 8.31 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 1 250.00 101.6144 101.6144 101.6144 101.6144 8.6300 10.10%, HDFC 2017A 1 60.00 103.0666 103.0666 103.0666 103.0666 8.7000 9.90%, IBHF 2016* 1 50.00 100.4969 100.4969 100.4969 100.4969 9.5000 9.45%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 101.0565 101.0565 101.0565 101.0565 8.7000 9.7705%, LICH 2019* 2 250.00 103.6748 103.6748 103.6748 103.6748 8.6500 2.00%, TISC 2022* 1 50.00 108.6321 108.6321 108.6321 108.6321 9.1000 9.60%, TML 2022* 1 500.00 103.2522 103.2522 103.2522 103.2522 8.9800 Total 8 1210.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CIT 2015 (RESET) 3 7.50 115.8400 115.8400 115.8400 115.8400 0.0000 0.00%, SUNF 2016A* 1 200.00 89.4122 89.4122 89.4122 89.4122 8.8061 Total 4 207.50 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 1 500.00 97.5000 97.5000 97.5000 97.5000 9.2045 Total 1 500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 5.69%, 2018 2 700.00 93.5530 93.5530 93.5530 93.5530 7.7350 8.27%, 2020 2 2000.00 102.4950 102.4500 102.4950 102.4725 7.6969 7.80%, 2021 1 250.00 100.0900 100.0900 100.0900 100.0900 7.7777 8.15%, 2022A 1 200.00 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 7.7864 8.40%, 2024 3 2000.00 104.7425 104.6900 104.7100 104.7213 7.6909 8.15%, 2026 4 1000.00 104.0700 104.0300 104.0700 104.0570 7.6215 8.24%, 2027 1 250.00 103.6500 103.6500 103.6500 103.6500 7.7673 8.26%, 2027 1 500.00 103.7000 103.7000 103.7000 103.7000 7.7916 8.28%, 2027 2 600.00 104.0950 104.0800 104.0950 104.0925 7.7644 8.60%, 2028 11 5850.00 107.2500 106.9600 106.9600 107.0504 7.7419 9.20%, 2030 3 2500.00 112.3500 112.2800 112.3500 112.3360 7.8193 9.23%, 2043 5 1045.00 116.0100 115.4500 116.0000 115.9500 7.8283 8.17%, 2044 1 500.00 104.7500 104.7500 104.7500 104.7500 7.7578 Total 37 17395.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.85%, IDFC 2016* 1 650.00 100.4847 100.4847 100.4847 100.4847 8.3104 8.43%, IDFC 2017* 1 250.00 99.9999 99.9999 99.9999 99.9999 8.4001 9.0675%, IDFC 2017* 1 250.00 101.4626 101.4626 101.4626 101.4626 8.4000 Total 3 1150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 3 400.00 111.9151 111.7774 111.7974 111.8660 7.7084 9.17%, NTPC 2024A* 3 550.00 106.5412 106.4840 106.4840 106.4899 8.1543 9.58%, PFC 2015* 2 600.00 100.9853 100.9771 100.9853 100.9839 8.3057 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 100.0272 100.0272 100.0272 100.0272 8.2500 8.65%, PFC 2019* 1 100.00 101.3673 101.3673 101.3673 101.3673 8.2800 8.55%, PFC 2021* 2 200.00 101.1491 101.1234 101.1234 101.1363 8.3125 8.65%, PFC 2024* 5 1097.00 102.5754 102.4410 102.4410 102.5237 8.2593 8.94%, PFC 2028* 2 300.00 105.3101 105.3101 105.3101 105.3101 8.2500 8.84%, PGC 2015A* 1 200.00 100.3342 100.3342 100.3342 100.3342 8.2641 8.93%, PGC 2018A* 1 500.00 102.0042 102.0042 102.0042 102.0042 8.2575 8.93%, PGC 2019A* 1 50.00 102.5329 102.5329 102.5329 102.5329 8.2401 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 1 500.00 103.8303 103.8303 103.8303 103.8303 8.2400 8.93%, PGC 2024* 1 200.00 104.5218 104.5218 104.5218 104.5218 8.2201 8.56%, RECL 2019* 1 450.00 101.1180 101.1180 101.1180 101.1180 8.2500 8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 100.00 102.2861 102.2861 102.2861 102.2861 8.2300 Total 26 5497.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.84%, AP 2023 1 300.00 110.4900 110.4900 110.4900 110.4900 8.1108 8.85%, GOA 2022 2 500.00 104.3236 104.3236 104.3236 104.3236 8.0875 8.87%, HP 2022 1 250.00 104.2517 104.2517 104.2517 104.2517 8.0900 8.45%, HP 2024 1 61.80 102.6664 102.6664 102.6664 102.6664 8.0500 8.14%, KER 2025 1 130.30 100.8101 100.8101 100.8101 100.8101 8.0200 8.90%, KRN 2022 1 100.00 104.6813 104.6813 104.6813 104.6813 8.0850 8.45%, KRN 2024 1 57.70 102.6664 102.6664 102.6664 102.6664 8.0500 9.01%, KRN 2024 1 150.00 106.0768 106.0768 106.0768 106.0768 8.0750 8.16%, MAH 2024 1 56.70 100.9289 100.9289 100.9289 100.9289 8.0200 8.44%, MAH 2024 1 102.50 102.5993 102.5993 102.5993 102.5993 8.0500 8.13%, MAH 2025 1 220.00 100.7200 100.7200 100.7200 100.7200 8.0233 8.92%, MP 2022 1 463.80 104.6410 104.6410 104.6410 104.6410 8.0850 8.90%, RAJ 2022 1 750.00 104.5251 104.5251 104.5251 104.5251 8.0925 8.24%, TN 2020 1 309.70 101.0100 101.0100 101.0100 101.0100 8.0182 8.72%, TN 2022 1 50.00 103.3020 103.3020 103.3020 103.3020 8.0900 8.75%, TN 2022 1 100.00 103.4945 103.4945 103.4945 103.4945 8.0900 9.37%, TN 2023 2 500.00 107.9625 107.9625 107.9625 107.9625 8.0833 9.38%, TN 2023 2 750.00 108.0950 108.0950 108.0950 108.0950 8.0808 8.44%, TN 2024A 1 65.40 102.5993 102.5993 102.5993 102.5993 8.0500 Total 22 4917.90 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 23, 2015 1 500.00 98.0062 98.0062 98.0062 98.0062 8.1598 Feb 26, 2015 1 250.00 99.2415 99.2415 99.2415 99.2415 7.9705 Total 2 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 26, 2015 2 2250.00 99.2415 99.2415 99.2415 99.2415 7.9705 Total 2 2250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 06, 2015 3 3850.00 94.7148 94.6675 94.7148 94.6700 7.9961 Oct 15, 2015 2 1550.00 94.4910 94.4845 94.4845 94.4879 8.0049 Feb 19, 2015 4 6000.00 99.3938 99.3938 99.3938 99.3938 7.9504 Jan 21, 2016 1 2000.00 92.7141 92.7141 92.7141 92.7141 7.8800 Dec 25, 2015 1 2000.00 93.2019 93.2019 93.2019 93.2019 7.9000 Oct 29, 2015 3 2445.00 94.2519 94.2179 94.2519 94.2223 7.9935 Total 14 17845.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. (**) Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.65%