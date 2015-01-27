Jan 27 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 33,752.0 33,752.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 55 55 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,900.0 26,900.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 33 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,852.0 6,852.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 22 22 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 8,250.00 7.70 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 07, 2016 7,000.00 7.90 Mar 05, 2015 8,500.00 8.05 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.40%, NBRD 2015 1,400.00 9.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2015B 750.00 8.95 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, PFC 2019 750.00 8.20 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2015B* 1 750.00 100.2685 100.2685 100.2685 100.2685 8.9500 9.50%, HDFC 2016* 1 250.00 101.4637 101.4637 101.4637 101.4637 8.6000 9.45%, HDFC 2019* 1 500.00 102.9817 102.9817 102.9817 102.9817 8.6000 9.55%, LICH 2018* 2 500.00 102.7092 102.7092 102.7092 102.7092 8.6400 9.15%, TML 2015* 1 50.00 100.0331 100.0331 100.0331 100.0331 9.0702 Total 6 2050.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2016K (RESET) 1 2.00 118.8300 118.8300 118.8300 118.8300 0.0000 Total 1 2.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 2 1000.00 97.5900 97.5900 97.5900 97.5900 9.1849 Total 2 1000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 1 500.00 98.6000 98.6000 98.6000 98.6000 7.6607 8.79%, 2021 1 50.00 105.1300 105.1300 105.1300 105.1300 7.7973 7.16%, 2023 1 50.00 96.1750 96.1750 96.1750 96.1750 7.7912 8.40%, 2024 14 8250.00 104.6650 104.5900 104.6475 104.6388 7.7025 8.15%, 2026 1 150.00 103.9500 103.9500 103.9500 103.9500 7.6345 8.33%, 2026 2 1000.00 103.9500 103.9500 103.9500 103.9500 7.8010 8.28%, 2027 1 50.00 103.9700 103.9700 103.9700 103.9700 7.7791 8.60%, 2028 2 150.00 107.1250 107.1250 107.1250 107.1250 7.7325 8.30%, 2042 1 50.00 106.5000 106.5000 106.5000 106.5000 7.7281 9.23%, 2043 1 100.00 116.2500 116.2500 116.2500 116.2500 7.8048 Total 25 10350.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.83%, EXIM 2029* 2 400.00 105.6017 105.5817 105.6017 105.5917 8.1512 9.40%, NBRD 2015* 1 1400.00 100.2680 100.2680 100.2680 100.2680 8.9999 8.20%, NBRD 2017* 1 450.00 100.0211 100.0211 100.0211 100.0211 8.1706 Total 4 2250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.29%, PFC 2015* 1 650.00 99.6510 99.6510 99.6510 99.6510 8.9788 8.65%, PFC 2019* 1 750.00 101.6692 101.6692 101.6692 101.6692 8.2000 8.48%, PFC 2024* 1 50.00 101.3602 101.3602 101.3602 101.3602 8.2600 8.65%, PFC 2024* 2 100.00 102.5677 102.5677 102.5677 102.5677 8.2516 8.84%, PGC 2018A* 2 400.00 101.8982 101.8982 101.8982 101.8982 8.2000 8.93%, PGC 2020A* 1 100.00 102.9481 102.9481 102.9481 102.9481 8.2400 7.85%, RECL 2016* 1 150.00 99.7766 99.7766 99.7766 99.7766 8.0582 9.02%, RECL 2019* 1 250.00 102.9122 102.9122 102.9122 102.9122 8.2429 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 102.9157 102.9157 102.9157 102.9157 8.2429 Total 11 2550.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.43%, KER 2020 1 50.00 101.5255 101.5255 101.5255 101.5255 8.0900 Total 1 50.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 05, 2015 3 8500.00 99.2123 99.2123 99.2123 99.2123 8.0498 Jan 07, 2016 2 7000.00 93.0705 93.0705 93.0705 93.0705 7.8999 Total 5 15500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. (**) Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.65% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com