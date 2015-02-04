Feb 4 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 57,220.0 86,170.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 129 204 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,450.0 45,650.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 62 104 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 34,770.0 40,520.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 67 100 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 13,950.00 7.70 8.60%, 2028 2,650.00 7.66 9.20%, 2030 1,250.00 7.77 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.37%, NBRD 2018 5,300.00 8.37 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.58%, PFC 2015 5,300.00 8.46 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.43%, EXIM 2017 5,050.00 8.45 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.85%, AXBK 2024* 1 250.00 102.2390 102.2390 102.2390 102.2390 8.4900 9.20%, OBC 2024* 3 550.00 103.9222 103.9222 103.9222 103.9222 8.5700 Total 4 800.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.02%, LICH 2015* 1 500.00 99.7985 99.7985 99.7985 99.7985 9.2703 8.76%, LICH 2015B* 1 500.00 99.7995 99.7995 99.7995 99.7995 9.3303 9.7705%, LICH 2019* 1 100.00 103.5908 103.5908 103.5908 103.5908 8.6701 9.99%, SUNF 2015* 1 200.00 100.0233 100.0233 100.0233 100.0233 9.7513 Total 4 1300.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 250.00 99.6850 99.6850 99.6850 99.6850 8.0381 7.59%, 2016 3 1250.00 99.6938 99.6938 99.6938 99.6938 7.8500 6.35%, 2020 1 50.00 94.6000 94.6000 94.6000 94.6000 7.6894 8.27%, 2020 3 1300.00 102.3250 102.3150 102.3250 102.3200 7.7280 7.16%, 2023 1 150.00 96.2500 96.2500 96.2500 96.2500 7.7794 8.83%, 2023 1 100.00 106.5900 106.5900 106.5900 106.5900 7.7792 8.40%, 2024 11 7050.00 104.5500 104.3300 104.5300 104.4687 7.7260 8.15%, 2026 3 500.00 103.8200 103.7600 103.7600 103.8140 7.6512 8.26%, 2027 1 50.00 103.7800 103.7800 103.7800 103.7800 7.7813 8.28%, 2027 1 50.00 103.9100 103.9100 103.9100 103.9100 7.7862 8.60%, 2028 4 360.00 107.1450 106.9350 106.9350 107.0928 7.7354 8.32%, 2032 1 300.00 105.6000 105.6000 105.6000 105.6000 7.7306 9.23%, 2043 1 150.00 116.9500 116.9500 116.9500 116.9500 7.7505 8.17%, 2044 1 100.00 105.7600 105.7600 105.7600 105.7600 7.6741 Total 33 11660.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.15%, EXIM 2030A* 1 50.00 99.9007 99.9007 99.9007 99.9007 8.1540 9.20%, IDFC 2015* 1 100.00 99.9979 99.9979 99.9979 99.9979 8.8482 8.67%, IDFC 2025* 2 250.00 101.4976 101.4976 101.4976 101.4976 8.4316 Total 4 400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 2 175.00 111.8266 111.8266 111.8266 111.8266 7.7079 8.55%, IRFC 2019* 1 100.00 101.8787 101.8787 101.8787 101.8787 7.9782 8.48%, PFC 2024* 7 900.00 100.8240 100.7582 100.7582 100.7658 8.3489 8.65%, PFC 2024* 3 150.00 102.1561 102.1361 102.1561 102.1494 8.3126 8.93%, PGC 2029* 1 100.00 105.4563 105.4563 105.4563 105.4563 8.2600 8.20%, PGC 2030* 5 350.00 100.1051 99.5989 99.5989 99.6712 8.2314 8.70%, RECL 2018* 1 150.00 101.1397 101.1397 101.1397 101.1397 8.2450 9.34%, RECL 2024* 2 114.00 106.5708 106.5708 106.5708 106.5708 8.2951 8.23%, RECL 2025* 4 250.00 99.7756 99.6437 99.7756 99.7228 8.2780 Total 26 2289.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.15%, KER 2022 1 250.00 105.7369 105.7369 105.7369 105.7369 8.0900 8.14%, KER 2025 1 250.00 100.6325 100.6325 100.6325 100.6325 8.0452 9.02%, RAJ 2021 1 250.00 104.7897 104.7897 104.7897 104.7897 8.0906 8.10%, UP 2025 1 200.00 100.3356 100.3356 100.3356 100.3356 8.0500 Total 4 950.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 