Feb 6 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,280.0 139,812.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 63 390 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,600.0 87,429.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 203 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,680.0 52,383.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 187 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 5,800.00 7.70 8.60%, 2028 2,000.00 7.71 8.27%, 2020 1,000.00 7.73 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, PFC 2024 750.00 8.31 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.90%, PFC 2017 650.00 8.38 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.44%, RECL 2021 500.00 8.31 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.85%, AXBK 2024* 2 150.00 102.1688 102.1688 102.1688 102.1688 8.5000 8.29%, SBP 2025* 1 250.00 100.0500 100.0500 100.0500 100.0500 8.2736 Total 3 400.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.00%, FICC 2016* 1 100.00 100.5565 100.5565 100.5565 100.5565 9.3254 9.70%, LICH 2016* 1 250.00 101.3785 101.3785 101.3785 101.3785 8.8000 9.25%, RJIC 2024* 1 50.00 101.7063 101.7063 101.7063 101.7063 8.9500 9.60%, TMF 2015A* 1 250.00 99.8864 99.8864 99.8864 99.8864 9.7420 Total 4 650.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 1 150.00 98.4700 98.4700 98.4700 98.4700 7.6989 8.27%, 2020 1 1000.00 102.3100 102.3100 102.3100 102.3100 7.7292 8.83%, 2023 3 500.00 106.6850 106.6025 106.6025 106.6438 7.7700 8.40%, 2024 10 5800.00 104.6600 104.5750 104.6500 104.6254 7.7023 8.20%, 2025 2 450.00 103.1600 103.1600 103.1600 103.1600 7.7559 8.24%, 2027 1 250.00 103.7500 103.7500 103.7500 103.7500 7.7543 8.60%, 2028 2 2000.00 107.2900 107.2550 107.2900 107.2725 7.7142 8.24%, 2033 1 50.00 105.3500 105.3500 105.3500 105.3500 7.6944 8.17%, 2044 1 250.00 105.6000 105.6000 105.6000 105.6000 7.6872 Total 22 10450.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.43%, IDFC 2017* 2 500.00 99.4424 99.4424 99.4424 99.4424 8.6300 Total 2 500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 2 250.00 103.6706 103.6706 103.6706 103.6706 8.1800 8.95%, PFC 2015 1 40.00 99.9564 99.9564 99.9564 99.9564 8.9234 8.50%, PFC 2017* 1 140.00 100.3350 100.3350 100.3350 100.3350 8.3300 8.72%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 100.6345 100.6345 100.6345 100.6345 8.3500 8.90%, PFC 2017* 1 650.00 101.1110 101.1110 101.1110 101.1110 8.3831 8.90%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 101.5305 101.5305 101.5305 101.5305 8.3000 8.65%, PFC 2024* 8 750.00 102.2552 102.0849 102.0849 102.1515 8.3116 8.20%, PGC 2025* 5 450.00 99.9169 99.7772 99.8080 99.8130 8.2193 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 101.7394 101.7394 101.7394 101.7394 8.2933 8.44%, RECL 2021* 3 500.00 100.7487 100.6504 100.7487 100.6897 8.3120 Total 24 3130.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.80%, AP 2022 1 250.00 103.9937 103.9937 103.9937 103.9937 8.0900 9.21%, AP 2024 1 250.00 107.1947 107.1947 107.1947 107.1947 8.0900 8.80%, KER 2022 1 50.00 103.9357 103.9357 103.9357 103.9357 8.1000 8.93%, KER 2022 1 50.00 104.7020 104.7020 104.7020 104.7020 8.1000 9.25%, KRN 2024 1 250.00 107.2698 107.2698 107.2698 107.2698 8.0900 8.00%, MAH 2018 1 50.00 99.9303 99.9303 99.9303 99.9303 8.0250 8.91%, RAJ 2022 1 50.00 104.5078 104.5078 104.5078 104.5078 8.1000 9.33%, UP 2023 1 200.00 107.5200 107.5200 107.5200 107.5200 8.1022 Total 8 1150.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 