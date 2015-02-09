Feb 9 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,766.8 11,766.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 35 35 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,776.8 7,776.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 22 22 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,990.0 3,990.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 13 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 3,200.00 7.72 8.27%, 2020 1,950.00 7.73 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.39%, TN 2023 500.00 8.10 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.55%, SIDB 2017A 1,750.00 9.50 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.90%, PFC 2017 650.00 8.37 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.83%, IRFC 2023 350.00 8.22 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2015B* 1 200.00 100.1681 100.1681 100.1681 100.1681 9.2100 8.79%, LICH 2017* 1 250.00 99.7735 99.7735 99.7735 99.7735 8.8500 9.25%, RJIC 2024* 1 50.00 101.6749 101.6749 101.6749 101.6749 8.9550 Total 3 500.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 1 300.00 142.8596 142.8596 142.8596 142.8596 8.7582 Total 1 300.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 4 1950.00 102.3300 102.3100 102.3100 102.3146 7.7279 8.40%, 2024 4 3200.00 104.5150 104.4800 104.5000 104.5003 7.7205 9.20%, 2030 1 250.00 112.6400 112.6400 112.6400 112.6400 7.7863 9.23%, 2043 2 500.00 116.9000 116.9000 116.9000 116.9000 7.7541 8.17%, 2044 1 250.00 105.5800 105.5800 105.5800 105.5800 7.6888 Total 12 6150.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.55%, SIDB 2017A* 1 1750.00 100.0342 100.0342 100.0342 100.0342 9.4963 Total 1 1750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 2 350.00 103.4342 103.4342 103.4342 103.4342 8.2200 8.90%, PFC 2017* 1 650.00 101.1310 101.1310 101.1310 101.1310 8.3727 9.33%, PFC 2017 1 20.00 101.7446 101.7446 101.7446 101.7446 8.3410 8.84%, PGC 2018A* 1 250.00 101.8452 101.8452 101.8452 101.8452 8.2100 8.20%, PGC 2025* 1 100.00 99.5758 99.5758 99.5758 99.5758 8.2550 9.28%, RECL 2017* 2 70.00 101.7394 101.5009 101.5009 101.5690 8.3869 Total 8 1440.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.88%, AP 2024 1 100.00 105.2140 105.2140 105.2140 105.2140 8.0900 9.21%, AP 2024 1 100.00 107.1932 107.1932 107.1932 107.1932 8.0900 8.91%, GOA 2024 1 100.00 105.3441 105.3441 105.3441 105.3441 8.1000 8.70%, GUJ 2016 1 155.00 100.8820 100.8820 100.8820 100.8820 8.0950 8.85%, HARY 2016 1 421.80 101.0507 101.0507 101.0507 101.0507 8.0950 9.25%, HARY 2023 1 50.00 107.0414 107.0414 107.0414 107.0414 8.1000 9.25%, KER 2023 1 50.00 107.0414 107.0414 107.0414 107.0414 8.1000 9.37%, MAH 2023 1 100.00 107.8720 107.8720 107.8720 107.8720 8.1000 9.39%, TN 2023 1 500.00 107.9704 107.9704 107.9704 107.9704 8.1000 8.10%, WB 2025 1 50.00 100.2655 100.2655 100.2655 100.2655 8.0600 Total 10 1626.80 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com