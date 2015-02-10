Feb 10 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,430.6 29,197.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 56 91 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,180.6 21,957.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 41 63 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,250.0 7,240.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 15 28 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.60%, 2028 2,700.00 7.73 8.40%, 2024 2,100.00 7.72 9.23%, 2043 1,600.00 7.75 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.29%, SBP 2025 500.00 8.35 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2015Z 500.00 9.44 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2015Y 450.00 9.44 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.29%, SBP 2025* 1 500.00 99.5422 99.5422 99.5422 99.5422 8.3500 Total 1 500.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2016* 1 200.00 100.5924 100.5924 100.5924 100.5924 9.0510 9.12%, LICH 2015* 1 200.00 99.8333 99.8333 99.8333 99.8333 9.2146 9.39%, LICH 2015* 1 250.00 100.0547 100.0547 100.0547 100.0547 9.2299 Total 3 650.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.80%, 2021 1 250.00 100.1700 100.1700 100.1700 100.1700 7.7614 7.16%, 2023 1 50.00 96.5400 96.5400 96.5400 96.5400 7.7310 8.40%, 2024 4 2100.00 104.5300 104.4750 104.5200 104.5050 7.7196 8.60%, 2028 5 2700.00 107.1425 107.1100 107.1100 107.1376 7.7296 8.28%, 2032 2 200.00 104.8700 104.8700 104.8700 104.8700 7.7594 8.24%, 2033 2 500.00 105.2300 105.2300 105.2300 105.2300 7.7061 7.50%, 2034 1 150.00 98.4180 98.4180 98.4180 98.4180 7.6575 7.40%, 2035 1 100.00 97.4400 97.4400 97.4400 97.4400 7.6480 8.30%, 2040 1 500.00 106.5500 106.5500 106.5500 106.5500 7.7073 8.83%, 2041 3 950.00 112.1676 112.0444 112.0444 112.1352 7.7476 8.30%, 2042 1 250.00 106.9000 106.9000 106.9000 106.9000 7.6943 9.23%, 2043 5 1600.00 117.0500 116.9529 117.0500 116.9862 7.7475 8.17%, 2044 4 1500.00 105.6869 105.6300 105.6400 105.6696 7.6814 Total 31 10850.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2015Y* 1 450.00 98.4448 98.4448 98.4448 98.4448 9.4437 0.00%, IDFC 2015Z* 1 500.00 98.3955 98.3955 98.3955 98.3955 9.4409 Total 2 950.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, PFC 2024* 1 100.00 101.9495 101.9495 101.9495 101.9495 8.3416 8.20%, PGC 2020* 1 400.00 99.7681 99.7681 99.7681 99.7681 8.2500 9.52%, RECL 2017* 3 350.00 101.9740 101.9343 101.9740 101.9456 8.4443 9.25%, RECL 2017A* 1 50.00 101.7565 101.7565 101.7565 101.7565 8.4000 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 102.5933 102.5933 102.5933 102.5933 8.3200 8.27%, RECL 2025* 2 150.00 100.0000 99.8000 99.8000 99.8667 8.2962 Total 9 1150.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.66%, AP 2021 1 100.00 102.6919 102.6919 102.6919 102.6919 8.1100 9.37%, GUJ 2023 1 600.00 107.8702 107.8702 107.8702 107.8702 8.1000 8.07%, GUJ 2025 1 150.00 100.1800 100.1800 100.1800 100.1800 8.0435 8.14%, GUJ 2025 1 100.00 100.5970 100.5970 100.5970 100.5970 8.0500 8.92%, RAJ 2022B 2 830.60 104.5840 104.5840 104.5840 104.5840 8.1100 Total 6 1780.60 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 27, 2015 2 1250.00 99.0507 99.0507 99.0507 99.0507 7.9503 Total 2 1250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 05, 2015 1 150.00 99.5201 99.5201 99.5201 99.5201 8.0004 Jan 07, 2016 1 150.00 93.2550 93.2550 93.2550 93.2550 8.0000 Total 2 300.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 