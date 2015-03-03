Mar 3 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,058.6 39,737.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 62 122 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,135.6 28,535.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 60 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,923.0 11,202.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 62 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 5,000.00 7.76 8.60%, 2028 1,000.00 7.76 8.27%, 2020 1,000.00 7.84 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, NABH 2019 1,470.00 9.47 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.80%, FCI 2028 1,000.00 8.15 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.35%, TML 2023 750.00 9.10 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.10%, HDFC 2017A 1 53.00 102.5073 102.5073 102.5073 102.5073 8.8900 9.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 50.00 101.3142 101.3142 101.3142 101.3142 8.7201 9.50%, NABH 2019* 3 1470.00 99.9893 99.9893 99.9893 99.9893 9.4659 9.00%, RJIC 2025* 1 100.00 100.2641 100.2641 100.2641 100.2641 8.9450 9.35%, TML 2023* 2 750.00 101.3324 101.3324 101.3324 101.3324 9.1000 Total 8 2423.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 1 1000.00 101.8200 101.8200 101.8200 101.8200 7.8367 7.80%, 2021 1 250.00 99.9639 99.9639 99.9639 99.9639 7.8050 7.16%, 2023 1 500.00 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 7.8267 8.40%, 2024 5 5000.00 104.2550 104.1900 104.2000 104.2280 7.7563 9.15%, 2024 2 550.00 108.9018 108.7954 108.7954 108.8534 7.8268 8.20%, 2025 3 600.00 102.7615 102.5800 102.5800 102.7012 7.8183 8.15%, 2026 2 600.00 103.6300 103.6300 103.6300 103.6300 7.6725 8.24%, 2027 2 500.00 103.4117 103.4117 103.4117 103.4117 7.7950 8.60%, 2028 1 1000.00 106.8800 106.8800 106.8800 106.8800 7.7571 8.24%, 2033 3 1000.00 104.8700 104.8700 104.8700 104.8700 7.7408 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 111.1165 111.1165 111.1165 111.1165 7.8300 8.30%, 2042 1 100.00 106.1300 106.1300 106.1300 106.1300 7.7578 9.23%, 2043 2 235.60 116.4600 116.4400 116.4400 116.4442 7.7880 8.17%, 2044 2 100.00 105.2500 105.2500 105.2500 105.2500 7.7156 Total 27 11535.60 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.15%, EXIM 2022* 1 150.00 105.2159 105.2159 105.2159 105.2159 8.1700 8.87%, EXIM 2029* 1 50.00 105.8761 105.8761 105.8761 105.8761 8.1525 8.67%, IDFC 2025* 1 100.00 101.0622 101.0622 101.0622 101.0622 8.4937 8.12%, NHB 2016* 2 700.00 99.4604 99.4579 99.4604 99.4597 8.5003 Total 5 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.80%, FCI 2028* 2 1000.00 105.0313 105.0313 105.0313 105.0313 8.1500 8.30%, GAIL 2022* 2 350.00 100.4733 100.4733 100.4733 100.4733 8.2000 9.52%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 101.8645 101.8645 101.8645 101.8645 8.5000 8.65%, PFC 2024* 1 50.00 102.5931 102.5931 102.5931 102.5931 8.2416 8.94%, PFC 2028* 1 100.00 104.9095 104.9095 104.9095 104.9095 8.3000 8.80%, PGC 2016* 1 250.00 100.5313 100.5313 100.5313 100.5313 8.3500 9.30%, PGC 2024A* 1 150.00 106.7302 106.7302 106.7302 106.7302 8.2300 8.93%, PGC 2026* 1 200.00 104.9848 104.9848 104.9848 104.9848 8.2300 8.70%, PGC 2028* 1 100.00 103.5077 103.5077 103.5077 103.5077 8.2400 8.20%, PGC 2030* 1 50.00 99.9660 99.9660 99.9660 99.9660 8.1940 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 350.00 101.3140 101.3140 101.3140 101.3140 8.3337 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 50.00 101.7213 101.7213 101.7213 101.7213 8.4000 8.70%, RECL 2018* 1 150.00 101.0281 101.0281 101.0281 101.0281 8.2700 8.23%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 99.7895 99.7895 99.7895 99.7895 8.2650 8.27%, RECL 2025* 4 550.00 100.0886 100.0556 100.0886 100.0589 8.2645 Total 20 3500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 03, 2015 1 500.00 96.0280 96.0280 96.0280 96.0280 8.2500 Dec 10, 2015 1 100.00 94.1574 94.1574 94.1574 94.1574 8.0601 Total 2 600.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 