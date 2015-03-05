Mar 5 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,539.6 85,687.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 61 259 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,750.0 62,185.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 116 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,789.6 23,501.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 32 143 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 3,250.00 7.69 8.15%, 2026 2,000.00 7.64 8.35%, 2022 1,650.00 7.82 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.36%, PFC 2020 600.00 8.31 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.63%, IDFC 2020 500.00 8.47 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.95%, PFC 2018 400.00 8.18 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.20%, HDFC 2018* 1 50.00 101.3550 101.3550 101.3550 101.3550 8.6350 9.25%, HDFC 2018A* 1 100.00 101.5703 101.5703 101.5703 101.5703 8.6253 9.56%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 101.4192 101.4192 101.4192 101.4192 8.6700 9.69%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 101.6155 101.6155 101.6155 101.6155 8.6700 8.34%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 99.0782 99.0782 99.0782 99.0782 8.6500 9.0770%, LICH 2018* 2 300.00 101.1007 101.1007 101.1007 101.1007 8.6300 8.60%, LICH 2020* 1 100.00 100.0608 100.0608 100.0608 100.0608 8.5600 9.30%, SUNF 2018A* 2 150.00 100.4522 100.4522 100.4522 100.4522 9.1000 Total 10 850.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- DIIP 2015 (RESET)* 1 50.00 170.3757 170.3757 170.3757 170.3757 0.0000 Total 1 50.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 1 1000.00 97.3100 97.3100 97.3100 97.3100 9.2557 Total 1 1000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 102.1700 102.1700 102.1700 102.1700 7.7544 8.35%, 2022 2 1650.00 102.8519 102.8519 102.8519 102.8519 7.8200 8.40%, 2024 6 3250.00 104.6700 104.6300 104.6300 104.6531 7.6927 8.15%, 2026 3 2000.00 103.8750 103.8750 103.8750 103.8750 7.6409 8.60%, 2028 2 750.00 107.2950 107.2650 107.2650 107.2850 7.7095 8.97%, 2030 1 900.00 109.9036 109.9036 109.9036 109.9036 7.8600 8.32%, 2032 1 1000.00 105.4000 105.4000 105.4000 105.4000 7.7482 8.24%, 2033 1 500.00 104.9500 104.9500 104.9500 104.9500 7.7328 8.33%, 2036 1 750.00 104.7971 104.7971 104.7971 104.7971 7.8600 8.83%, 2041 2 250.00 111.6200 111.6200 111.6200 111.6200 7.7885 8.30%, 2042 1 100.00 106.1700 106.1700 106.1700 106.1700 7.7543 9.23%, 2043 1 250.00 116.3500 116.3500 116.3500 116.3500 7.7951 Total 22 11900.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.34%, IDFC 2018* 1 250.00 99.7700 99.7700 99.7700 99.7700 8.4000 8.63%, IDFC 2020* 2 500.00 100.5924 100.5924 100.5924 100.5924 8.4700 Total 3 750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.30%, GAIL 2022* 1 100.00 101.1761 101.1761 101.1761 101.1761 8.0635 8.77%, HPCL 2018* 1 200.00 101.7504 101.7504 101.7504 101.7504 8.0821 8.54%, NHPC 2027 1 39.60 103.0858 103.0858 103.0858 103.0858 8.1271 8.95%, PFC 2018* 2 400.00 101.9611 101.9191 101.9611 101.9454 8.1849 8.36%, PFC 2020* 4 600.00 100.3251 100.0000 100.2460 100.1838 8.3061 8.65%, PFC 2024* 2 150.00 103.0567 103.0117 103.0117 103.0267 8.1761 8.94%, PFC 2028* 3 200.00 105.2343 105.2343 105.2343 105.2343 8.2600 8.20%, PGC 2030* 1 50.00 100.4193 100.4193 100.4193 100.4193 8.1400 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 101.9281 101.9281 101.9281 101.9281 8.1500 9.67%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 102.7053 102.7053 102.7053 102.7053 8.1443 8.27%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 100.1508 100.1508 100.1508 100.1508 8.2500 Total 18 2139.60 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.70%, GUJ 2016 1 200.00 100.8427 100.8427 100.8427 100.8427 8.1000 9.01%, GUJ 2024 1 250.00 106.1437 106.1437 106.1437 106.1437 8.0550 8.86%, KER 2024 1 450.00 105.4004 105.4004 105.4004 105.4004 8.0400 9.19%, KER 2024 2 700.00 107.3320 107.3320 107.3320 107.3320 8.0450 8.90%, RAJ 2024 1 250.00 105.6479 105.6479 105.6479 105.6479 8.0400 Total 6 1850.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.65% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com