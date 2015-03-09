Mar 9 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,027.2 29,027.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 57 57 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,888.7 21,888.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 29 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,138.5 7,138.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 28 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.28%, 2027 5,100.00 7.80 8.27%, 2020 2,350.00 7.77 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 04, 2015 6,500.00 8.22 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.70%, PFC 2015 1,450.00 9.02 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.32%, PFC 2017 1,000.00 8.40 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.11%, PFC 2017 750.00 8.40 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.85%, AXBK 2024* 1 300.00 102.7319 102.7319 102.7319 102.7319 8.4100 Total 1 300.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.05%, BMW 2015* 1 500.00 100.1590 100.1590 100.1590 100.1590 9.3393 9.52%, CHOI 2015* 1 500.00 99.9299 99.9299 99.9299 99.9299 9.5550 9.60%, CHOI 2015A* 1 250.00 99.9429 99.9429 99.9429 99.9429 9.5548 9.35%, HDFC 2016* 1 100.00 100.3501 100.3501 100.3501 100.3501 8.9294 9.50%, HDFC 2017D* 1 50.00 101.6192 101.6192 101.6192 101.6192 8.7000 9.55%, LICH 2018* 1 200.00 102.4361 102.4361 102.4361 102.4361 8.7000 9.68%, TCHF 2015* 1 500.00 100.0395 100.0395 100.0395 100.0395 7.9359 Total 7 2100.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2017F (RESET) 1 2.50 122.4800 122.4800 122.4800 122.4800 0.0000 CITI 2017M (RESET) 1 1.00 114.5600 114.5600 114.5600 114.5600 0.0000 Total 2 3.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.80%, 2020 1 1000.00 99.9427 99.9427 99.9427 99.9427 7.8100 8.12%, 2020 1 1000.00 101.3488 101.3488 101.3488 101.3488 7.8200 8.27%, 2020 2 2350.00 102.1200 102.0400 102.0400 102.1030 7.7698 8.40%, 2024 2 2000.00 104.4450 104.4400 104.4400 104.4425 7.7236 10.18%, 2026 1 500.00 117.3000 117.3000 117.3000 117.3000 7.8667 8.28%, 2027 5 5100.00 103.8000 103.7800 103.8000 103.7922 7.7998 8.60%, 2028 3 1250.00 106.9900 106.8900 106.8900 106.9100 7.7531 7.40%, 2035 2 150.00 96.9300 96.9300 96.9300 96.9300 7.7002 8.30%, 2042 2 650.00 106.3836 105.6500 105.6500 106.2143 7.7506 9.23%, 2043 1 150.00 115.9700 115.9700 115.9700 115.9700 7.8245 8.17%, 2044 1 500.00 105.3000 105.3000 105.3000 105.3000 7.7114 Total 21 14650.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.18%, NBRD 2020* 1 80.00 100.2536 100.2536 100.2536 100.2536 8.1048 Total 1 80.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 1 5.00 110.3889 110.3889 110.3889 110.3889 7.9482 8.80%, FCI 2028* 2 650.00 106.7193 106.7193 106.7193 106.7193 7.9449 8.30%, GAIL 2022* 1 50.00 100.7262 100.7262 100.7262 100.7262 8.1500 8.30%, GAIL 2023* 1 50.00 100.7262 100.7262 100.7262 100.7262 8.1640 8.30%, GAIL 2024* 1 50.00 100.7262 100.7262 100.7262 100.7262 8.1749 8.30%, GAIL 2025* 1 50.00 100.7262 100.7262 100.7262 100.7262 8.1818 8.73%, NTPC 2023* 1 250.00 103.5048 103.5048 103.5048 103.5048 8.1100 8.70%, PFC 2015* 1 1450.00 99.8896 99.8896 99.8896 99.8896 9.0159 8.91%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 101.0427 101.0427 101.0427 101.0427 8.4000 9.11%, PFC 2017* 3 750.00 101.3430 101.3430 101.3430 101.3430 8.4000 9.28%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 102.0890 102.0890 102.0890 102.0890 8.3800 9.32%, PFC 2017* 2 1000.00 101.8467 101.8467 101.8467 101.8467 8.4000 8.65%, PFC 2024* 1 200.00 102.5855 102.5855 102.5855 102.5855 8.2416 Total 17 4655.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.75%, GUJ 2016A 1 50.00 100.9910 100.9910 100.9910 100.9910 8.1000 9.60%, GUJ 2018 1 100.00 103.9037 103.9037 103.9037 103.9037 8.1100 8.79%, GUJ 2022 1 150.00 104.1979 104.1979 104.1979 104.1979 8.0400 8.89%, MAH 2021 1 50.00 104.1080 104.1080 104.1080 104.1080 8.0700 8.71%, PUN 2023 1 138.70 103.8220 103.8220 103.8220 103.8220 8.0450 Total 5 488.70 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 04, 2015 2 6500.00 98.1000 98.1000 98.1000 98.1000 8.2201 Total 2 6500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 21, 2016 1 250.00 93.5414 93.5414 93.5414 93.5414 7.9500 Total 1 250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com