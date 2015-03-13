Mar 13 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,795.0 151,479.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 338 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,400.0 120,678.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 175 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,395.0 30,800.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 23 163 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 3,250.00 7.77 8.97%, 2030 2,000.00 7.87 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 28, 2015 2,500.00 8.35 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.95%, PFC 2018 1,150.00 8.30 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.36%, PFC 2020 1,000.00 8.31 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.76%, EXIM 2018 250.00 8.20 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.36%, KMB 2021* 1 200.00 104.6323 104.6323 104.6323 104.6323 8.3700 Total 1 200.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016A 1 25.00 101.5350 101.5350 101.5350 101.5350 8.6900 9.18%, HDFC 2018* 1 50.00 101.1885 101.1885 101.1885 101.1885 8.6800 9.25%, HDFC 2018A* 1 50.00 101.6099 101.6099 101.6099 101.6099 8.6049 Total 3 125.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 2 1050.00 105.9300 105.7850 105.7850 105.9231 7.8729 8.40%, 2024 4 3250.00 104.1300 104.0450 104.0450 104.0915 7.7745 8.60%, 2028 1 250.00 106.4600 106.4600 106.4600 106.4600 7.8052 8.97%, 2030 2 2000.00 109.8307 109.8307 109.8307 109.8307 7.8670 9.20%, 2030 1 1000.00 111.8485 111.8485 111.8485 111.8485 7.8650 8.30%, 2040 3 1500.00 105.4657 105.4600 105.4657 105.4649 7.8001 8.83%, 2041 4 350.00 110.4100 110.4100 110.4100 110.4100 7.8882 8.17%, 2044 1 250.00 104.3300 104.3300 104.3300 104.3300 7.7921 Total 18 9650.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.76%, EXIM 2018* 1 250.00 101.2913 101.2913 101.2913 101.2913 8.2000 9.0675%, IDFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.9238 100.9238 100.9238 100.9238 8.6000 8.67%, IDFC 2025* 1 100.00 100.1559 100.1559 100.1559 100.1559 8.6316 8.79%, NBRD 2018* 1 100.00 101.6957 101.6957 101.6957 101.6957 8.1006 8.18%, NBRD 2020* 1 150.00 100.0314 100.0314 100.0314 100.0314 8.1600 Total 5 850.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.95%, PFC 2018* 3 1150.00 101.6394 101.6394 101.6394 101.6394 8.2999 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 1000.00 100.1500 100.1500 100.1500 100.1500 8.3134 8.94%, PFC 2028* 1 250.00 104.3284 104.3284 104.3284 104.3284 8.3729 8.20%, PGC 2025* 1 150.00 99.6519 99.6519 99.6519 99.6519 8.2400 9.52%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 102.2286 102.2286 102.2286 102.2286 8.2653 10.85%, RECL 2018* 1 100.00 107.0685 107.0685 107.0685 107.0685 8.3412 8.70%, RECL 2018* 4 200.00 101.1584 101.0582 101.1584 101.1083 8.2300 9.07%, RECL 2018 1 20.00 101.9273 101.9273 101.9273 101.9273 8.2915 8.27%, RECL 2022* 1 250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.2765 Total 14 3220.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.05%, GUJ 2025A 6 1250.00 99.8569 99.7220 99.7220 99.7922 8.0796 Total 6 1250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 28, 2015 1 2500.00 98.3565 98.3565 98.3565 98.3565 8.3548 Total 1 2500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 