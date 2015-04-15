Apr 15 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 50,323.6 80,574.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 93 147 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 45,673.6 74,774.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 59 107 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,650.0 5,800.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 34 40 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 6,500.00 7.74 9.20%, 2030 6,250.00 7.89 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 23, 2015 5,000.00 7.89 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, PFC 2016 750.00 8.40 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.32%, PFC 2019 750.00 8.39 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.20%, PGC 2020 310.00 8.25 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.85%, AXBK 2024* 3 300.00 102.6335 102.5680 102.5680 102.5789 8.4283 Total 3 300.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2016A* 1 150.00 100.5890 100.5890 100.5890 100.5890 8.7674 9.39%, LICH 2015* 1 250.00 100.2441 100.2441 100.2441 100.2441 8.8183 8.60%, LICH 2018* 2 300.00 100.3299 100.2758 100.3299 100.2848 8.4667 8.90%, RJIC 2020B* 1 100.00 99.7983 99.7983 99.7983 99.7983 8.9301 Total 5 800.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.49%, 2017 4 900.00 99.4700 99.4700 99.4700 99.4700 7.7813 7.83%, 2018 1 100.00 100.1500 100.1500 100.1500 100.1500 7.7720 7.28%, 2019 1 500.00 98.4700 98.4700 98.4700 98.4700 7.7158 6.05%, 2019A 1 50.00 94.3636 94.3636 94.3636 94.3636 7.7900 8.12%, 2020 2 1000.80 101.4500 101.4500 101.4500 101.4500 7.7942 8.27%, 2020 5 6500.00 102.1800 102.1750 102.1800 102.1781 7.7450 8.83%, 2023 2 1000.00 106.0800 106.0800 106.0800 106.0800 7.8431 8.40%, 2024 7 3800.00 104.0700 104.0400 104.0400 104.0632 7.7744 8.15%, 2026 5 2500.00 102.8800 102.8600 102.8600 102.8700 7.7685 8.60%, 2028 1 1000.00 106.5800 106.5800 106.5800 106.5800 7.7888 9.20%, 2030 5 6250.00 111.5400 111.5300 111.5300 111.5368 7.8940 8.28%, 2032 1 450.00 103.7234 103.7234 103.7234 103.7234 7.8750 8.24%, 2033 2 250.00 104.0200 103.9800 104.0200 103.9880 7.8281 8.83%, 2041 4 1400.00 110.1700 110.1416 110.1700 110.1446 7.9097 8.30%, 2042 1 50.00 104.7500 104.7500 104.7500 104.7500 7.8744 Total 42 25750.80 Public Sector Unit Tax-Free Bond -------------------------------- 8.54%, RECL 2028* 1 50.00 111.6515 111.6515 111.6515 111.6515 7.1502 Total 1 50.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.14%, NPC 2026* 2 100.00 100.2590 100.2585 100.2585 100.2588 8.0948 8.14%, NPC 2027* 2 100.00 100.2763 100.2758 100.2758 100.2761 8.0948 8.14%, NPC 2028* 1 50.00 100.2836 100.2836 100.2836 100.2836 8.0948 8.14%, NPC 2029* 2 150.00 100.2992 100.2984 100.2984 100.2989 8.0947 8.14%, NPC 2030* 1 50.00 100.3120 100.3120 100.3120 100.3120 8.0948 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 750.00 99.9035 99.9035 99.9035 99.9035 8.4000 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 102.3268 102.3268 102.3268 102.3268 7.9990 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 750.00 103.2083 103.2083 103.2083 103.2083 8.3900 9.30%, PGC 2018* 1 100.00 103.1323 103.1323 103.1323 103.1323 8.0204 8.20%, PGC 2020* 4 310.00 99.7324 99.4056 99.4056 99.7216 8.2528 8.15%, PGC 2020A* 1 200.00 99.5453 99.5453 99.5453 99.5453 8.2494 8.20%, PGC 2022* 1 140.00 99.4056 99.4056 99.4056 99.4056 8.2999 8.20%, PGC 2030* 1 100.00 99.4713 99.4713 99.4713 99.4713 8.2500 8.97%, RECL 2016* 1 100.00 100.6794 100.6794 100.6794 100.6794 8.3500 8.23%, RECL 2025* 3 200.00 99.3762 99.3762 99.3762 99.3762 8.3250 8.27%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 99.6191 99.6191 99.6191 99.6191 8.3275 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 99.9800 99.9800 99.9800 99.9800 8.3104 Total 25 3500.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.83%, GUJ 2022 1 100.00 103.7034 103.7034 103.7034 103.7034 8.1400 8.81%, HARY 2018 1 250.00 102.3302 102.3302 102.3302 102.3302 7.9700 8.57%, HARY 2020 1 50.00 101.7748 101.7748 101.7748 101.7748 8.1300 8.48%, HP 2017 1 64.30 100.7406 100.7406 100.7406 100.7406 8.0100 8.86%, KER 2024 1 50.00 104.7002 104.7002 104.7002 104.7002 8.1400 8.48%, MAH 2020 1 50.00 101.4836 101.4836 101.4836 101.4836 8.1000 8.85%, MAH 2022 1 300.00 103.8113 103.8113 103.8113 103.8113 8.1400 8.87%, UP 2024 1 100.00 104.7319 104.7319 104.7319 104.7319 8.1450 Total 8 964.30 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 11, 2015 1 500.00 98.8174 98.8174 98.8174 98.8174 7.8003 Jun 25, 2015 2 2000.00 98.5262 98.5262 98.5262 98.5262 7.7998 Total 3 2500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 30, 2015 1 2500.00 97.7806 97.7806 97.7806 97.7806 7.8902 Total 1 2500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 06, 2015 1 3650.00 96.4106 96.4106 96.4106 96.4106 7.8550 Feb 19, 2016 1 850.00 93.7611 93.7611 93.7611 93.7611 7.8599 Jan 21, 2016 1 808.50 94.3065 94.3065 94.3065 94.3065 7.8700 Jul 23, 2015 1 5000.00 97.9255 97.9255 97.9255 97.9255 7.8901 Oct 29, 2015 1 3650.00 95.9552 95.9552 95.9552 95.9552 7.8499 Total 5 13958.50 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com