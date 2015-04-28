Apr 28 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,190.0 55,148.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 60 120 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,000.0 30,750.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 51 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,190.0 24,398.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 69 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 7,500.00 7.76 8.60%, 2028 1,750.00 7.79 8.27%, 2020 1,500.00 7.78 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.75%, EXIM 2017 2,000.00 8.73 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.95%, EXIM 2017 1,950.00 8.93 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.44%, RECL 2021 1,200.00 8.40 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.45%, KMB 2022* 1 100.00 100.1161 100.1161 100.1161 100.1161 8.4146 Total 1 100.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2017D (RESET) 1 1.00 126.0400 126.0400 126.0400 126.0400 0.0000 CITI 2017N (RESET) 1 1.00 122.3800 122.3800 122.3800 122.3800 0.0000 Total 2 2.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 1 1000.00 99.0000 99.0000 99.0000 99.0000 7.8307 5.69%, 2018 1 700.00 94.0000 94.0000 94.0000 94.0000 7.7245 8.27%, 2020 2 1500.00 102.0200 102.0100 102.0100 102.0133 7.7818 8.08%, 2022 1 250.00 101.1900 101.1900 101.1900 101.1900 7.8582 7.16%, 2023 1 50.00 95.9500 95.9500 95.9500 95.9500 7.8464 8.40%, 2024 10 7500.00 104.9850 103.9700 104.0950 104.1295 7.7629 8.28%, 2027 2 1000.00 103.5200 103.4800 103.5200 103.5000 7.8319 8.60%, 2028 3 1750.00 106.5800 106.5250 106.5300 106.5579 7.7905 8.28%, 2032 1 250.00 103.6450 103.6450 103.6450 103.6450 7.8827 8.24%, 2033 3 850.00 103.8300 103.8100 103.8300 103.8247 7.8446 8.33%, 2036 1 50.00 104.4800 104.4800 104.4800 104.4800 7.8894 Total 26 14900.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.75%, EXIM 2017* 1 2000.00 99.9711 99.9711 99.9711 99.9711 8.7323 8.95%, EXIM 2017* 8 1950.00 99.9828 99.9828 99.9828 99.9828 8.9340 9.20%, NBRD 2015* 1 500.00 100.0660 100.0660 100.0660 100.0660 8.7183 9.18%, NBRD 2017* 3 200.00 102.0347 102.0347 102.0347 102.0347 7.8600 8.19%, NBRD 2018* 3 500.00 100.3600 100.3600 100.3600 100.3600 8.0561 8.18%, NBRD 2020* 2 450.00 100.0414 100.0414 100.0414 100.0414 8.1500 8.20%, NBRD 2020* 1 80.00 100.1455 100.1455 100.1455 100.1455 8.1531 Total 19 5680.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.09%, IRFC 2026* 1 50.00 107.8045 107.8045 107.8045 107.8045 7.9962 8.14%, NPC 2026* 1 100.00 100.4610 100.4610 100.4610 100.4610 8.0658 8.65%, PFC 2024* 1 200.00 101.8143 101.8143 101.8143 101.8143 8.3517 8.39%, PFC 2025* 2 150.00 100.3925 100.3925 100.3925 100.3925 8.3196 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 420.00 102.0757 102.0757 102.0757 102.0757 7.9500 9.67%, RECL 2017* 1 88.00 102.8122 102.8122 102.8122 102.8122 7.9479 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 1 50.00 102.0626 102.0626 102.0626 102.0626 8.3900 8.80%, RECL 2020* 1 100.00 101.7879 101.7879 101.7879 101.7879 8.3515 8.80%, RECL 2020A* 1 50.00 101.8167 101.8167 101.8167 101.8167 8.3517 8.44%, RECL 2021* 1 1200.00 100.2099 100.2099 100.2099 100.2099 8.4000 Total 11 2408.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.19%, KER 2024 1 100.00 106.5703 106.5703 106.5703 106.5703 8.1500 Total 1 100.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 