May 5 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 41,356.0 41,356.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 52 52 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 36,950.0 36,950.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 38 38 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,406.0 4,406.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 14 14 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.30%, 2042 13,650.00 7.89 9.23%, 2043 11,200.00 7.91 8.27%, 2020 3,000.00 7.87 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.44%, RECL 2021 1,200.00 8.39 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.04%, RECL 2019 1,000.00 8.47 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.17%, IDFC 2024 850.00 8.64 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 56.00 101.7318 101.7318 101.7318 101.7318 8.5000 Total 1 56.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 1500.00 99.8315 99.8315 99.8315 99.8315 8.7270 7.46%, 2017 1 250.00 99.1095 99.1095 99.1095 99.1095 7.8808 7.49%, 2017 1 800.00 99.3023 99.3023 99.3023 99.3023 7.8800 8.27%, 2020 2 3000.00 101.6500 101.6500 101.6500 101.6500 7.8676 8.35%, 2022 2 500.00 102.3050 102.2950 102.3050 102.3000 7.9161 7.16%, 2023 1 250.00 95.6000 95.6000 95.6000 95.6000 7.9092 8.40%, 2024 10 2450.00 103.5450 103.3800 103.5125 103.5135 7.8545 8.60%, 2028 2 1000.00 105.8700 105.8700 105.8700 105.8700 7.8716 7.95%, 2032 1 500.00 100.6300 100.6300 100.6300 100.6300 7.8808 8.30%, 2040 1 250.00 104.3811 104.3811 104.3811 104.3811 7.8950 8.83%, 2041 1 700.00 110.1400 110.1400 110.1400 110.1400 7.9100 8.30%, 2042 7 13650.00 104.6260 104.5679 104.5679 104.5690 7.8899 9.23%, 2043 7 11200.00 114.8600 114.6072 114.8600 114.8030 7.9145 Total 37 36050.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.17%, IDFC 2024* 3 850.00 103.1857 103.1530 103.1851 103.1740 8.6418 8.67%, IDFC 2025* 1 50.00 100.4819 100.4819 100.4819 100.4819 8.5767 8.25%, NBRD 2018* 1 500.00 100.7075 100.7075 100.7075 100.7075 7.3155 Total 5 1400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 250.00 102.7804 102.7804 102.7804 102.7804 8.5000 8.48%, PFC 2024* 1 250.00 100.7065 100.7065 100.7065 100.7065 8.3500 9.04%, RECL 2019* 2 1000.00 101.9266 101.9257 101.9257 101.9262 8.4700 8.44%, RECL 2021* 1 1200.00 100.2737 100.2737 100.2737 100.2737 8.3867 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 50.00 103.4000 103.4000 103.4000 103.4000 8.3704 8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 100.00 100.8954 100.8954 100.8954 100.8954 8.4290 8.23%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 98.7954 98.7954 98.7954 98.7954 8.4142 Total 8 2950.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 10, 2015 1 900.00 95.4942 95.4942 95.4942 95.4942 7.9001 Total 1 900.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.