May 6 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 30,425.6 71,781.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 78 130 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,177.6 52,127.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 68 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,248.0 19,654.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 62 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 2,950.00 7.89 7.17%, 2015 1,975.00 8.31 8.15%, 2026 1,250.00 7.90 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.50%, HDFC 2018B 4,000.00 8.57 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.30%, PGC 2019B 1,400.00 8.45 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.63%, RECL 2019 1,100.00 8.52 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.30%, CHOI 2021* 1 1000.00 104.8090 104.8090 104.8090 104.8090 10.1798 9.07%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.9398 99.9398 99.9398 99.9398 9.0168 9.47%, HDFC 2015* 1 150.00 100.0598 100.0598 100.0598 100.0598 8.9810 9.55%, HDFC 2015* 1 350.00 100.0639 100.0639 100.0639 100.0639 9.0567 8.50%, HDFC 2018B* 3 4000.00 99.8885 99.7570 99.7570 99.8145 8.5653 8.68%, LICH 2020* 2 208.00 100.2005 100.2005 100.2005 100.2005 8.6094 9.05%, PNB 2017* 1 50.00 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 8.7091 Total 10 6008.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 2 1975.00 99.8780 99.8700 99.8780 99.8773 8.3074 7.46%, 2017 1 750.00 99.0760 99.0760 99.0760 99.0760 7.8975 7.80%, 2020 1 800.00 99.5000 99.5000 99.5000 99.5000 7.9228 8.27%, 2020 1 100.00 101.4500 101.4500 101.4500 101.4500 7.9155 8.79%, 2021 1 1000.00 104.3041 104.3041 104.3041 104.3041 7.9300 8.13%, 2022 1 500.00 100.9194 100.9194 100.9194 100.9194 7.9600 8.83%, 2023 1 200.00 105.2000 105.2000 105.2000 105.2000 7.9781 8.40%, 2024 6 2950.00 103.3950 103.2200 103.2200 103.2714 7.8910 8.15%, 2026 2 1250.00 101.8800 101.8200 101.8200 101.8680 7.8995 8.33%, 2026 1 1000.00 102.7982 102.7982 102.7982 102.7982 7.9450 8.30%, 2042 2 1050.00 103.8600 103.8600 103.8600 103.8600 7.9514 9.23%, 2043 1 50.00 113.9700 113.9700 113.9700 113.9700 7.9808 8.17%, 2044 2 250.00 102.8400 102.8400 102.8400 102.8400 7.9191 Total 22 11875.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.85%, EXIM 2017* 1 1000.00 99.9072 99.9072 99.9072 99.9072 8.8554 8.9710%, IDFC 2015* 1 500.00 100.0205 100.0205 100.0205 100.0205 8.4198 Total 2 1500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.14%, NPC 2026* 1 50.00 99.7027 99.7027 99.7027 99.7027 8.1716 8.14%, NPC 2027* 1 50.00 99.6897 99.6897 99.6897 99.6897 8.1716 8.14%, NPC 2028* 1 50.00 99.6694 99.6694 99.6694 99.6694 8.1717 8.14%, NPC 2029* 1 50.00 99.6660 99.6660 99.6660 99.6660 8.1707 8.14%, NPC 2030* 1 50.00 99.6487 99.6487 99.6487 99.6487 8.1716 8.90%, PFC 2017* 3 500.00 100.7430 100.7430 100.7430 100.7430 8.5000 9.11%, PFC 2017* 1 500.00 101.1851 101.1851 101.1851 101.1851 8.4500 8.09%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 99.9700 99.9700 99.9700 99.9700 8.0943 9.32%, PFC 2019* 2 250.00 102.5980 102.5980 102.5980 102.5980 8.5500 8.36%, PFC 2020* 2 500.00 99.3438 99.2974 99.3438 99.3206 8.5189 8.38%, PFC 2020* 1 100.00 99.7122 99.7122 99.7122 99.7122 8.4444 8.66%, PFC 2021* 2 100.00 100.4113 100.4113 100.4113 100.4113 8.5500 8.98%, PFC 2024A* 1 500.00 103.5822 103.5822 103.5822 103.5822 8.2945 8.39%, PFC 2025* 2 200.00 99.6623 99.6623 99.6623 99.6623 8.4295 8.85%, PGC 2019* 1 100.00 101.3242 101.3242 101.3242 101.3242 8.4500 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 3 1400.00 102.8927 102.8727 102.8927 102.8763 8.4490 8.20%, PGC 2020* 1 100.00 99.3095 99.3095 99.3095 99.3095 8.3600 8.15%, PGC 2020A* 2 140.00 99.0746 99.0745 99.0745 99.0746 8.3691 9.04%, RECL 2019* 3 550.00 101.8521 101.7225 101.7225 101.8312 8.4959 9.61%, RECL 2019* 1 750.00 103.2306 103.2306 103.2306 103.2306 8.5100 9.63%, RECL 2019* 2 1100.00 103.3777 103.3459 103.3777 103.3517 8.5182 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 1 350.00 101.5960 101.5960 101.5960 101.5960 8.5259 8.23%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 98.5068 98.5068 98.5068 98.5068 8.4593 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 99.3756 99.3756 99.3756 99.3756 8.4001 Total 36 7740.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.86%, PUN 2022 1 200.00 103.4846 103.4846 103.4846 103.4846 8.2200 8.12%, TEL 2025 1 342.60 99.6489 99.6489 99.6489 99.6489 8.1700 8.06%, TN 2025 1 50.00 99.7138 99.7138 99.7138 99.7138 8.1000 8.07%, TN 2025A 1 210.00 99.6473 99.6473 99.6473 99.6473 8.1200 Total 4 802.60 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 07, 2015 1 500.00 98.6904 98.6904 98.6904 98.6904 7.9401 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 16, 2015 1 500.00 98.4982 98.4982 98.4982 98.4982 7.9502 Sep 24, 2015 1 250.00 97.0590 97.0590 97.0590 97.0590 7.8999 Total 2 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 12, 2015 1 1250.00 96.0701 96.0701 96.0701 96.0701 7.8999 Total 1 1250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 