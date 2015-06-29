Jun 29 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,142.3 12,142.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 54 54 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,790.8 7,790.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 15 15 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,351.5 4,351.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 39 39 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 1,000.00 8.07 7.88%, 2030 1,000.00 8.11 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 29, 2015 2,000.00 7.68 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.30%, RECL 2025 750.00 8.55 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.36%, PFC 2020 699.00 8.68 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.38%, PFC 2020 650.00 8.68 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.20%, OBC 2024* 1 50.00 102.3390 102.3390 102.3390 102.3390 8.8000 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.51%, LICH 2019* 1 50.00 102.3104 102.3104 102.3104 102.3104 8.7950 8.52%, LICH 2025* 2 247.00 98.7321 98.4164 98.4164 98.6682 8.7089 Total 3 297.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2017J (RESET) 1 3.00 125.9700 125.9700 125.9700 125.9700 0.0000 CITI 2017P (RESET) 1 2.50 117.7900 117.7900 117.7900 117.7900 0.0000 Total 2 5.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017 1 250.00 100.3936 100.3936 100.3936 100.3936 7.7900 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 100.7400 100.7400 100.7400 100.7400 8.0833 7.16%, 2023 1 50.00 94.1100 94.1100 94.1100 94.1100 8.1860 8.40%, 2024 1 1000.00 102.1050 102.1050 102.1050 102.1050 8.0668 7.72%, 2025 2 550.00 99.0650 98.8300 98.8300 99.0436 7.8591 8.60%, 2028 1 250.00 103.4000 103.4000 103.4000 103.4000 8.1677 7.88%, 2030 1 1000.00 98.0200 98.0200 98.0200 98.0200 8.1129 8.32%, 2032 2 500.00 101.1000 100.9500 100.9500 101.0250 8.2061 8.24%, 2033 1 100.00 100.4500 100.4500 100.4500 100.4500 8.1904 Total 11 4200.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.43%, IDFC 2017* 1 250.00 99.4408 99.4408 99.4408 99.4408 8.6500 8.37%, NBRD 2020* 1 500.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.3588 Total 2 750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, PFC 2017* 1 150.00 99.9883 99.9883 99.9883 99.9883 8.3288 8.36%, PFC 2020* 9 699.00 98.8261 98.7155 98.7155 98.7313 8.6757 8.38%, PFC 2020* 3 650.00 98.7742 98.7742 98.7742 98.7742 8.6838 8.65%, PFC 2024* 4 200.00 99.8621 99.8621 99.8621 99.8621 8.6517 8.40%, PGC 2022* 1 50.00 98.9492 98.9492 98.9492 98.9492 8.5946 8.40%, PGC 2023* 4 200.00 98.9308 98.8477 98.8477 98.8685 8.5909 8.40%, PGC 2024* 2 100.00 98.8326 98.7424 98.7424 98.7875 8.5872 8.40%, PGC 2025* 1 150.00 98.8176 98.8176 98.8176 98.8176 8.5697 8.40%, PGC 2030* 1 50.00 98.5133 98.5133 98.5133 98.5133 8.5697 9.35%, RECL 2022* 1 50.00 103.5990 103.5990 103.5990 103.5990 8.6298 8.82%, RECL 2023* 1 200.00 101.0050 101.0050 101.0050 101.0050 8.6191 8.30%, RECL 2025* 3 750.00 98.4485 98.3844 98.3844 98.4015 8.5474 Total 31 3249.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.44%, MAH 2024 1 400.00 100.9697 100.9697 100.9697 100.9697 8.2875 Total 1 400.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 22, 2015 1 590.80 97.6664 97.6664 97.6664 97.6664 7.6501 Total 1 590.80 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 12, 2015 1 600.00 97.2484 97.2484 97.2484 97.2484 7.6500 Oct 29, 2015 1 2000.00 97.5172 97.5172 97.5172 97.5172 7.6801 Total 2 2600.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 