Aug 24 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,801.0 22,801.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 64 64 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,150.0 15,150.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 24 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,651.0 7,651.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 40 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.72%, 2025 3,800.00 7.83 7.38%, 2015 1,300.00 8.51 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 29, 2015 1,550.00 7.40 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.70%, ULCE 2015 2,000.00 7.73 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.20%, NBRD 2017 1,500.00 7.72 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.69%, LICH 2017A 550.00 8.65 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2015B* 1 50.00 100.4160 100.4160 100.4160 100.4160 7.9000 8.48%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 99.8523 99.8523 99.8523 99.8523 8.5000 9.25%, HDFC 2018A* 1 50.00 101.5472 101.5472 101.5472 101.5472 8.5000 9.45%, HDFC 2019* 2 400.00 102.8468 102.7777 102.7777 102.7950 8.5849 9.75%, LICH 2015* 1 100.00 100.2582 100.2582 100.2582 100.2582 7.8500 10.18%, LICH 2016* 2 150.00 101.4630 101.4603 101.4603 101.4621 8.6400 9.69%, LICH 2017A* 1 550.00 101.3712 101.3712 101.3712 101.3712 8.6500 9.25%, RJIC 2024* 1 50.00 102.0400 102.0400 102.0400 102.0400 8.8882 9.00%, RJIC 2025* 3 499.00 100.4762 100.4562 100.4762 100.4662 8.9016 9.15%, SPJU 2030A* 1 80.00 101.6019 101.6019 101.6019 101.6019 8.9530 8.70%, ULCE 2015* 1 2000.00 100.0928 100.0928 100.0928 100.0928 7.7300 Total 15 3979.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2016A (RESET) 16 22.00 159.7600 159.7600 159.7600 159.7600 0.0000 Total 16 22.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.38%, 2015 1 1300.00 99.9756 99.9756 99.9756 99.9756 8.5102 6.05%, 2019A 1 100.00 94.5915 94.5915 94.5915 94.5915 7.8750 6.35%, 2020 1 1000.00 93.9864 93.9864 93.9864 93.9864 8.0100 8.27%, 2020 1 250.00 101.2400 101.2400 101.2400 101.2400 7.9486 7.68%, 2023 1 250.00 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 7.9691 8.40%, 2024 1 500.00 102.5950 102.5950 102.5950 102.5950 7.9862 7.72%, 2025 6 3800.00 99.2750 99.1700 99.1700 99.2453 7.8293 8.15%, 2026 2 1000.00 100.5900 100.5600 100.5900 100.5750 8.0685 7.88%, 2030 1 1000.00 99.2100 99.2100 99.2100 99.2100 8.1069 Total 15 9200.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.6555%, IDFC 2018* 1 50.00 100.1717 100.1717 100.1717 100.1717 8.5800 8.64%, IDFC 2020* 1 400.00 100.2206 100.2206 100.2206 100.2206 8.5477 9.38%, IDFC 2024* 1 100.00 104.3000 104.3000 104.3000 104.3000 8.6636 8.20%, NBRD 2017* 1 1500.00 100.0144 100.0144 100.0144 100.0144 7.7200 8.37%, NBRD 2020* 1 550.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.3485 Total 5 2600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 500.00 101.9064 101.9064 101.9064 101.9064 8.1700 8.65%, RECL 2019* 1 150.00 100.7437 100.7437 100.7437 100.7437 8.3600 8.37%, RECL 2020* 2 400.00 100.1012 99.9639 99.9639 100.0154 8.3869 Total 4 1050.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.29%, KER 2025 1 200.00 100.3914 100.3914 100.3914 100.3914 8.2300 8.29%, TN 2025 1 600.00 100.3310 100.3310 100.3310 100.3310 8.2390 Total 2 800.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 02, 2015 1 700.00 99.2550 99.2550 99.2550 99.2550 7.2096 Sep 24, 2015 1 400.00 99.4072 99.4072 99.4072 99.4072 7.2554 Total 2 1100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 07, 2016 1 1250.00 93.8617 93.8617 93.8617 93.8617 7.5300 Nov 26, 2015 1 1250.00 98.1445 98.1445 98.1445 98.1445 7.4200 Oct 29, 2015 3 1550.00 98.6993 98.6993 98.6993 98.6993 7.4002 Total 5 4050.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 