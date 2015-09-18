Sep 18 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,042.5 111,506.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 75 296 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,635.0 93,868.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 47 170 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,407.5 17,638.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 126 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.72%, 2025 10,000.00 7.71 7.88%, 2030 3,950.00 7.84 8.12%, 2020 2,500.00 7.90 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.28%, PFC 2018 950.00 8.35 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.45%, PFC2 200 400.00 8.43 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, PFC 2016 250.00 8.10 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.15%, AXBK 2022* 1 50.00 102.8792 102.8792 102.8792 102.8792 8.5800 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 100.3063 100.3063 100.3063 100.3063 8.5500 9.39%, LICH 2024* 1 100.00 105.1233 105.1233 105.1233 105.1233 8.5350 Total 2 150.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2016H (RESET) 1 17.50 166.2400 166.2400 166.2400 166.2400 0.0000 Total 1 17.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 3 2500.00 100.9000 100.8857 100.8857 100.8886 7.9043 8.08%, 2022 1 250.00 100.6100 100.6100 100.6100 100.6100 7.9599 8.35%, 2022 1 50.00 102.0500 102.0500 102.0500 102.0500 7.9438 7.16%, 2023 1 150.00 95.5000 95.5000 95.5000 95.5000 7.9527 7.68%, 2023 2 1500.00 99.0650 99.0100 99.0650 99.0467 7.8363 7.35%, 2024 3 2000.00 96.8000 96.7450 96.8000 96.7650 7.8654 7.72%, 2025 14 10000.00 100.1200 99.9600 100.1200 100.0375 7.7119 7.88%, 2030 7 3950.00 100.5750 100.2100 100.5650 100.3489 7.8392 9.23%, 2043 2 150.00 113.7500 113.6500 113.7500 113.6833 7.9994 8.17%, 2044 2 450.00 102.8500 102.8500 102.8500 102.8500 7.9166 8.13%, 2045 1 100.00 102.3500 102.3500 102.3500 102.3500 7.9216 Total 37 21100.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.37%, NBRD 2020* 1 100.00 100.1710 100.1710 100.1710 100.1710 8.2985 Total 1 100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.00%, NTPC 2023* 1 50.00 103.9214 103.9214 103.9214 103.9214 8.2450 9.00%, NTPC 2027* 1 50.00 105.2992 105.2992 105.2992 105.2992 8.2450 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 99.9965 99.9965 99.9965 99.9965 8.1000 8.28%, PFC 2018* 6 950.00 99.8147 99.7876 99.7876 99.7949 8.3474 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 101.3439 101.3439 101.3439 101.3439 8.2800 8.45%, PFC 2020* 2 400.00 100.0265 99.9877 99.9877 100.0071 8.4297 8.84%, PFC 2023* 2 150.00 102.0315 102.0315 102.0315 102.0315 8.4400 8.85%, PGC 2016* 1 100.00 100.6988 100.6988 100.6988 100.6988 8.1000 9.25%, PGC 2016B 2 50.00 101.0030 101.0030 101.0030 101.0030 8.3000 8.70%, PGC 2018* 1 50.00 101.2220 101.2220 101.2220 101.2220 8.1683 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 1 50.00 103.1946 103.1946 103.1946 103.1946 8.3100 8.40%, PGC 2020* 1 250.00 100.2334 100.2334 100.2334 100.2334 8.3100 8.15%, PGC 2025* 1 50.00 98.9233 98.9233 98.9233 98.9233 8.3000 9.35%, RECL 2022* 1 190.00 104.6827 104.6827 104.6827 104.6827 8.3887 8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 250.00 101.1024 101.1024 101.1024 101.1024 8.3800 Total 23 3090.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.94%, GUJ 2024 1 167.50 104.7123 104.7123 104.7123 104.7123 8.1900 8.23%, GUJ 2025 1 200.00 100.3987 100.3987 100.3987 100.3987 8.1700 9.22%, HARY 2021 1 67.50 104.8433 104.8433 104.8433 104.8433 8.2000 9.09%, MAH 2021 1 100.00 104.1819 104.1819 104.1819 104.1819 8.2000 Total 4 535.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 02, 2015 1 750.00 99.7925 99.7925 99.7925 99.7925 6.8995 Oct 22, 2015 1 1000.00 99.3914 99.3914 99.3914 99.3914 7.2100 Dec 10, 2015 1 250.00 98.3955 98.3955 98.3955 98.3955 7.4400 Dec 18, 2015 1 500.00 98.2332 98.2332 98.2332 98.2332 7.4600 Total 4 2500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 10, 2016 1 2150.00 96.6449 96.6449 96.6449 96.6449 7.4100 Dec 17, 2015 1 1350.00 98.2552 98.2552 98.2552 98.2552 7.4501 Total 2 3500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 