Sep 18 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:
TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week
---------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,042.5 111,506.8
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 75 296
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week
--------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,635.0 93,868.3
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 47 170
NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week
------------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,407.5 17,638.5
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 28 126
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
7.72%, 2025 10,000.00 7.71
7.88%, 2030 3,950.00 7.84
8.12%, 2020 2,500.00 7.90
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
8.28%, PFC 2018 950.00 8.35
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
8.45%, PFC2 200 400.00 8.43
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
8.35%, PFC 2016 250.00 8.10
WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------nil----------------
NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Banks Bond
----------
9.15%, AXBK 2022* 1 50.00 102.8792 102.8792 102.8792 102.8792 8.5800
Total 1 50.00
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.50%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 100.3063 100.3063 100.3063 100.3063 8.5500
9.39%, LICH 2024* 1 100.00 105.1233 105.1233 105.1233 105.1233 8.5350
Total 2 150.00
Corporate Deep Discount Debentures
----------------------------------
CITI 2016H (RESET) 1 17.50 166.2400 166.2400 166.2400 166.2400 0.0000
Total 1 17.50
Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
8.12%, 2020 3 2500.00 100.9000 100.8857 100.8857 100.8886 7.9043
8.08%, 2022 1 250.00 100.6100 100.6100 100.6100 100.6100 7.9599
8.35%, 2022 1 50.00 102.0500 102.0500 102.0500 102.0500 7.9438
7.16%, 2023 1 150.00 95.5000 95.5000 95.5000 95.5000 7.9527
7.68%, 2023 2 1500.00 99.0650 99.0100 99.0650 99.0467 7.8363
7.35%, 2024 3 2000.00 96.8000 96.7450 96.8000 96.7650 7.8654
7.72%, 2025 14 10000.00 100.1200 99.9600 100.1200 100.0375 7.7119
7.88%, 2030 7 3950.00 100.5750 100.2100 100.5650 100.3489 7.8392
9.23%, 2043 2 150.00 113.7500 113.6500 113.7500 113.6833 7.9994
8.17%, 2044 2 450.00 102.8500 102.8500 102.8500 102.8500 7.9166
8.13%, 2045 1 100.00 102.3500 102.3500 102.3500 102.3500 7.9216
Total 37 21100.00
Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
8.37%, NBRD 2020* 1 100.00 100.1710 100.1710 100.1710 100.1710 8.2985
Total 1 100.00
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
9.00%, NTPC 2023* 1 50.00 103.9214 103.9214 103.9214 103.9214 8.2450
9.00%, NTPC 2027* 1 50.00 105.2992 105.2992 105.2992 105.2992 8.2450
8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 99.9965 99.9965 99.9965 99.9965 8.1000
8.28%, PFC 2018* 6 950.00 99.8147 99.7876 99.7876 99.7949 8.3474
8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 101.3439 101.3439 101.3439 101.3439 8.2800
8.45%, PFC 2020* 2 400.00 100.0265 99.9877 99.9877 100.0071 8.4297
8.84%, PFC 2023* 2 150.00 102.0315 102.0315 102.0315 102.0315 8.4400
8.85%, PGC 2016* 1 100.00 100.6988 100.6988 100.6988 100.6988 8.1000
9.25%, PGC 2016B 2 50.00 101.0030 101.0030 101.0030 101.0030 8.3000
8.70%, PGC 2018* 1 50.00 101.2220 101.2220 101.2220 101.2220 8.1683
9.30%, PGC 2019B* 1 50.00 103.1946 103.1946 103.1946 103.1946 8.3100
8.40%, PGC 2020* 1 250.00 100.2334 100.2334 100.2334 100.2334 8.3100
8.15%, PGC 2025* 1 50.00 98.9233 98.9233 98.9233 98.9233 8.3000
9.35%, RECL 2022* 1 190.00 104.6827 104.6827 104.6827 104.6827 8.3887
8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 250.00 101.1024 101.1024 101.1024 101.1024 8.3800
Total 23 3090.00
State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
8.94%, GUJ 2024 1 167.50 104.7123 104.7123 104.7123 104.7123 8.1900
8.23%, GUJ 2025 1 200.00 100.3987 100.3987 100.3987 100.3987 8.1700
9.22%, HARY 2021 1 67.50 104.8433 104.8433 104.8433 104.8433 8.2000
9.09%, MAH 2021 1 100.00 104.1819 104.1819 104.1819 104.1819 8.2000
Total 4 535.00
Treasury Bill
-------------
91-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Oct 02, 2015 1 750.00 99.7925 99.7925 99.7925 99.7925 6.8995
Oct 22, 2015 1 1000.00 99.3914 99.3914 99.3914 99.3914 7.2100
Dec 10, 2015 1 250.00 98.3955 98.3955 98.3955 98.3955 7.4400
Dec 18, 2015 1 500.00 98.2332 98.2332 98.2332 98.2332 7.4600
Total 4 2500.00
Treasury Bill
-------------
182-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Mar 10, 2016 1 2150.00 96.6449 96.6449 96.6449 96.6449 7.4100
Dec 17, 2015 1 1350.00 98.2552 98.2552 98.2552 98.2552 7.4501
Total 2 3500.00
(*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit:
+91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com