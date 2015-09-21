Sep 21 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,124.5 26,124.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 73 73 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,485.0 24,485.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 29 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,639.5 1,639.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 44 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 10, 2016 4,350.00 7.42 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 04, 2016 4,350.00 7.42 Jan 21, 2016 2,800.00 7.41 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.70%, RECL 2018 300.00 8.24 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, LICH 2016 250.00 8.35 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.24%, RECL 2018 250.00 8.25 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.15%, ICIC 2022* 1 50.00 103.3092 103.3092 103.3092 103.3092 8.5000 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2017B* 1 50.00 101.2685 101.2685 101.2685 101.2685 8.6700 9.60%, LICH 2016* 1 250.00 100.2459 100.2459 100.2459 100.2459 8.3500 9.55%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 102.3770 102.3770 102.3770 102.3770 8.6200 8.55%, LICH 2025A* 3 200.00 100.0000 99.9553 100.0000 99.9665 8.5430 Total 6 550.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2016B (RESET) 28 52.50 159.6900 159.6900 159.6900 159.6900 0.0000 CITI 2016I (RESET) 1 2.00 143.5100 143.5100 143.5100 143.5100 0.0000 CITI 2017D (RESET) 1 5.00 130.6000 130.6000 130.6000 130.6000 0.0000 Total 30 59.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.35%, 2024 1 500.00 96.9200 96.9200 96.9200 96.9200 7.8402 7.72%, 2025 4 2000.00 100.1250 100.1150 100.1150 100.1188 7.6999 8.15%, 2026 3 1500.00 101.5927 101.5700 101.5700 101.5776 7.9321 8.28%, 2027 1 1000.00 102.5100 102.5100 102.5100 102.5100 7.9515 8.60%, 2028 1 500.00 105.2194 105.2194 105.2194 105.2194 7.9375 7.88%, 2030 3 1100.00 100.6300 100.6000 100.6300 100.6073 7.8091 8.28%, 2032 1 700.00 102.9818 102.9818 102.9818 102.9818 7.9500 8.32%, 2032 1 700.00 103.3877 103.3877 103.3877 103.3877 7.9500 8.17%, 2044 3 1250.00 102.7100 102.7100 102.7100 102.7100 7.9287 8.13%, 2045 2 500.00 102.5500 102.5500 102.5500 102.5500 7.9044 Total 20 9750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 10.60%, IRFC 2018 1 30.00 106.7859 106.7859 106.7859 106.7859 8.1500 8.14%, NPC 2027* 1 100.00 100.1609 100.1609 100.1609 100.1609 8.2775 8.14%, NPC 2029* 1 50.00 100.1213 100.1213 100.1213 100.1213 8.1209 8.70%, RECL 2018* 2 300.00 100.8511 100.8309 100.8511 100.8477 8.2417 9.24%, RECL 2018* 1 250.00 102.5453 102.5453 102.5453 102.5453 8.2500 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 250.00 102.1174 102.1174 102.1174 102.1174 8.3900 Total 7 980.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.88%, GUJ 2022 1 100.00 103.3293 103.3293 103.3293 103.3293 8.2200 8.27%, KER 2025 1 750.00 100.6216 100.6216 100.6216 100.6216 8.1750 8.68%, KRN 2017 1 242.50 101.3278 101.3278 101.3278 101.3278 7.9800 9.14%, KRN 2024 1 100.00 105.5525 105.5525 105.5525 105.5525 8.2291 9.01%, MAH 2024 1 42.50 104.8733 104.8733 104.8733 104.8733 8.2300 Total 5 1235.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 26, 2015 1 2000.00 98.7002 98.7002 98.7002 98.7002 7.3950 Total 1 2000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 01, 2016 1 4350.00 97.9881 97.9881 97.9881 97.9881 7.4200 Total 1 4350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 04, 2016 1 4350.00 97.3289 97.3289 97.3289 97.3289 7.4201 Jan 21, 2016 1 2800.00 97.6024 97.6024 97.6024 97.6024 7.4101 Total 2 7150.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com