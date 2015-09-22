Sep 22 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,687.5 46,812.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 54 127 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,060.0 39,545.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 53 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,627.5 7,267.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 74 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.95%, 2032 4,000.00 7.95 8.24%, 2033 4,000.00 7.94 8.12%, 2020 1,560.00 7.90 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.10%, HDFC 2016 2,000.00 8.30 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.00%, TCFS 2016 1,250.00 9.05 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.30%, EXIM 2022B 900.00 8.31 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.10%, HDFC 2016* 1 2000.00 100.1447 100.1447 100.1447 100.1447 8.3000 8.67%, LICH 2020A* 1 300.00 100.1092 100.1092 100.1092 100.1092 8.6250 9.00%, TCFS 2016* 1 1250.00 99.8615 99.8615 99.8615 99.8615 9.0500 Total 3 3550.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CCFI 2016C (RESET) 2 5.00 108.4200 108.4200 108.4200 108.4200 0.0000 CCFI 2016D (RESET) 5 37.50 108.3900 108.3400 108.3900 108.3740 0.0000 CITI 2016B (RESET) 9 14.00 159.7300 159.7300 159.7300 159.7300 0.0000 CITI 2016C (RESET) 2 8.50 170.9800 170.9800 170.9800 170.9800 0.0000 CITI 2017M (RESET) 1 1.50 120.8000 120.8000 120.8000 120.8000 0.0000 Total 19 66.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 2 1560.00 100.9100 100.8900 100.8900 100.8985 7.9018 8.27%, 2020 2 350.00 101.5950 101.5700 101.5700 101.5771 7.8580 7.16%, 2023 1 50.00 95.5100 95.5100 95.5100 95.5100 7.9514 7.35%, 2024 1 50.00 96.9050 96.9050 96.9050 96.9050 7.8428 8.40%, 2024 2 1050.00 103.3000 103.2150 103.2150 103.2960 7.8730 7.72%, 2025 3 1500.00 100.1050 99.9950 99.9950 100.0683 7.7074 7.95%, 2032 2 4000.00 100.0138 100.0138 100.0138 100.0138 7.9475 8.24%, 2033 2 4000.00 102.8176 102.8176 102.8176 102.8176 7.9425 8.30%, 2040 1 650.00 103.4680 103.4680 103.4680 103.4680 7.9750 8.30%, 2042 2 900.00 103.7144 103.6500 103.6500 103.6965 7.9641 Total 18 14110.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.05%, EXIM 2022* 1 450.00 103.4448 103.4448 103.4448 103.4448 8.3100 9.30%, EXIM 2022B* 2 900.00 104.7787 104.7787 104.7787 104.7787 8.3100 9.14%, IDFC 2016A* 1 250.00 100.0838 100.0838 100.0838 100.0838 8.4500 8.70%, IDFC 2025 1 11.00 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 8.5710 Total 5 1611.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.38%, PFC 2020* 1 100.00 99.6284 99.6284 99.6284 99.6284 8.4456 8.45%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 100.0057 100.0057 100.0057 100.0057 8.4293 8.70%, RECL 2018* 1 250.00 100.8503 100.8503 100.8503 100.8503 8.2400 Total 3 400.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.05%, GUJ 2025A 2 250.00 99.6319 99.6319 99.6319 99.6319 8.1050 8.75%, KER 2022 1 250.00 102.5767 102.5767 102.5767 102.5767 8.2225 8.69%, KRN 2022 1 150.00 102.3039 102.3039 102.3039 102.3039 8.2100 9.37%, MAH 2023 1 50.00 106.7200 106.7200 106.7200 106.7200 8.2231 8.75%, TN 2022 1 250.00 102.5767 102.5767 102.5767 102.5767 8.2225 Total 6 950.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 