Sep 24 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 41,530.1 121,686.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 89 278 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 36,644.1 101,080.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 54 136 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,886.0 20,605.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 35 142 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.72%, 2025 5,500.00 7.72 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 10, 2016 5,031.10 7.42 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 09, 2016 4,450.00 7.46 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, PFC 2017 950.00 8.26 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.06%, RECL 2017 650.00 8.22 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 10.85%, RECL 2018A 500.00 8.22 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.15%, AXBK 2022 1 49.00 103.2525 103.2525 103.2525 103.2525 8.5100 9.15%, ICIC 2022 1 32.00 103.3064 103.3064 103.3064 103.3064 8.5000 Total 2 81.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, HDFC 2017D* 1 50.00 101.4365 101.4365 101.4365 101.4365 8.6500 8.65%, HDFC 2020C* 1 200.00 100.1123 100.1123 100.1123 100.1123 8.6100 10.18%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 101.3842 101.3842 101.3842 101.3842 8.6200 9.22%, LICH 2017* 1 100.00 100.7401 100.7401 100.7401 100.7401 8.6800 9.13%, PIRE 2017* 1 50.00 99.5366 99.5366 99.5366 99.5366 9.3700 9.25%, RJIC 2024* 1 50.00 101.6367 101.6367 101.6367 101.6367 8.9500 Total 6 500.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CCFI 2016C (RESET) 1 2.50 108.5600 108.5600 108.5600 108.5600 0.0000 CCFI 2016D (RESET) 1 2.50 108.4700 108.4700 108.4700 108.4700 0.0000 Total 2 5.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017 3 550.00 100.5500 100.5400 100.5400 100.5452 7.6058 8.07%, 2017A 4 950.00 100.7100 100.7100 100.7100 100.7100 7.6206 5.69%, 2018 1 500.00 94.5911 94.5911 94.5911 94.5911 7.7500 7.28%, 2019 1 1250.00 98.4300 98.4300 98.4300 98.4300 7.7736 6.35%, 2020 2 500.00 94.3800 94.3800 94.3800 94.3800 7.9255 8.27%, 2020 1 700.00 101.5100 101.5100 101.5100 101.5100 7.8743 7.80%, 2021 1 100.00 99.2800 99.2800 99.2800 99.2800 7.9622 7.68%, 2023 1 1000.00 99.1500 99.1500 99.1500 99.1500 7.8192 8.83%, 2023 1 150.00 105.1350 105.1350 105.1350 105.1350 7.9591 7.35%, 2024 2 1000.00 96.8600 96.8600 96.8600 96.8600 7.8507 7.72%, 2025 8 5500.00 100.0200 99.9850 100.0200 99.9973 7.7181 8.15%, 2026 1 200.00 101.4500 101.4500 101.4500 101.4500 7.9492 8.24%, 2027 3 2250.00 102.0561 102.0561 102.0561 102.0561 7.9600 8.28%, 2027 3 2250.00 102.4491 102.4491 102.4491 102.4491 7.9587 7.88%, 2030 7 3450.00 100.4075 100.4075 100.4075 100.4075 7.8320 9.20%, 2030 1 250.00 110.3827 110.3827 110.3827 110.3827 7.9993 8.24%, 2033 1 500.00 102.7500 102.7500 102.7500 102.7500 7.9495 8.33%, 2036 2 2000.00 103.3500 103.3500 103.3500 103.3500 7.9944 8.30%, 2042 1 250.00 103.6000 103.6000 103.6000 103.6000 7.9725 Total 44 23350.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.76%, EXIM 2018* 1 250.00 101.1197 101.1197 101.1197 101.1197 8.1600 8.94%, EXIM 2022* 1 100.00 103.1459 103.1459 103.1459 103.1459 8.3250 8.15%, EXIM 2030A* 1 50.00 99.0517 99.0517 99.0517 99.0517 8.2500 8.67%, IDFC 2025* 2 400.00 100.6280 100.6280 100.6280 100.6280 8.5518 8.29%, NBRD 2018* 1 50.00 100.1751 100.1751 100.1751 100.1751 8.1800 9.00%, SIDB 2015* 2 100.00 100.1329 100.1204 100.1204 100.1267 8.1050 Total 8 950.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, PFC 2017* 2 950.00 100.0488 100.0488 100.0488 100.0488 8.2587 8.28%, PFC 2018* 2 150.00 99.9091 99.9091 99.9091 99.9091 8.3052 8.29%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 99.8655 99.8655 99.8655 99.8655 8.3300 8.98%, PFC 2024A* 1 50.00 103.5564 103.5564 103.5564 103.5564 8.4000 8.93%, PGC 2018A* 2 150.00 101.8951 101.8951 101.8951 101.8951 8.1900 9.30%, PGC 2024A* 1 200.00 105.9063 105.9063 105.9063 105.9063 8.3250 8.20%, PGC 2025* 1 100.00 99.2488 99.2488 99.2488 99.2488 8.3000 8.40%, PGC 2029* 1 50.00 100.6328 100.6328 100.6328 100.6328 8.3050 9.06%, RECL 2017* 2 650.00 101.4884 101.4704 101.4884 101.4773 8.2162 10.85%, RECL 2018A 2 500.00 106.7411 106.7411 106.7411 106.7411 8.2200 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 200.00 103.5426 103.5426 103.5426 103.5426 8.3375 9.35%, RECL 2022* 1 300.00 104.6771 104.6771 104.6771 104.6771 8.3886 Total 17 3350.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.58%, GUJ 2023 1 250.00 101.9859 101.9859 101.9859 101.9859 8.2100 8.68%, TN 2021 1 200.00 102.1205 102.1205 102.1205 102.1205 8.2000 8.72%, TN 2022 1 200.00 102.4690 102.4690 102.4690 102.4690 8.2050 8.65%, WB 2021A 1 106.20 102.1309 102.1309 102.1309 102.1309 8.1900 Total 4 756.20 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 10, 2016 1 5031.10 96.7747 96.7747 96.7747 96.7747 7.4175 Mar 24, 2016 1 156.80 96.5090 96.5090 96.5090 96.5090 7.4175 Total 2 5187.90 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 05, 2016 1 150.00 96.2571 96.2571 96.2571 96.2571 7.4699 Jun 09, 2016 1 4450.00 95.0464 95.0464 95.0464 95.0464 7.4600 Mar 17, 2016 1 2000.00 96.6362 96.6362 96.6362 96.6362 7.4300 Jun 23, 2016 1 750.00 94.7886 94.7886 94.7886 94.7886 7.4600 Total 4 7350.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 