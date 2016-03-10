Mar 10 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,831.3 80,798.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 69 201 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,226.3 54,362.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 42 93 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,605.0 26,436.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 108 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.59%, 2029 4,000.00 7.90 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 19, 2017 3,500.00 7.05 Jan 05, 2017 2,726.30 7.14 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.83%, IRFC 2017 1,500.00 10.90 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.27%, RECL 2025 1,440.00 8.55 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.20%, PFC 2025 1,250.00 8.60 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.15%, ICIC 2022* 1 140.00 102.6535 102.6535 102.6535 102.6535 8.5990 Total 1 140.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 1 250.00 100.1110 100.1110 100.1110 100.1110 9.1500 8.95%, HDFC 2023* 1 300.00 101.0605 101.0605 101.0605 101.0605 8.7402 8.72%, LICH 2019* 1 100.00 99.9500 99.9500 99.9500 99.9500 8.7046 Total 3 650.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)* 2 2250.00 97.5500 97.5500 97.5500 97.5500 8.9962 Total 2 2250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017 2 950.00 100.6042 100.6042 100.6042 100.6042 7.3000 8.07%, 2017A 2 1000.00 100.8800 100.8800 100.8800 100.8800 7.3399 7.83%, 2018 1 250.00 100.7491 100.7491 100.7491 100.7491 7.4300 8.12%, 2020 1 250.00 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 7.7950 8.27%, 2020 1 100.00 102.0750 102.0750 102.0750 102.0750 7.6824 8.79%, 2021 2 1000.00 103.9500 103.9500 103.9500 103.9500 7.9066 8.13%, 2022 1 350.00 100.8736 100.8736 100.8736 100.8736 7.9550 7.68%, 2023 1 250.00 98.9350 98.9350 98.9350 98.9350 7.8627 7.35%, 2024 2 500.00 96.4100 96.4100 96.4100 96.4100 7.9475 8.20%, 2025 2 300.00 100.6700 100.6600 100.6700 100.6667 8.0975 7.59%, 2026 1 500.00 99.5950 99.5950 99.5950 99.5950 7.6470 7.59%, 2029 7 4000.00 97.6000 97.4800 97.6000 97.5044 7.8999 8.83%, 2041 3 500.00 106.0300 105.9000 106.0300 106.0040 8.2614 9.23%, 2043 1 50.00 110.4800 110.4800 110.4800 110.4800 8.2601 8.13%, 2045 4 200.00 99.1500 99.1200 99.1500 99.1425 8.2059 Total 31 10200.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.20%, NHB 2018* 2 1000.00 100.1192 100.1192 100.1192 100.1192 8.1100 Total 2 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.14%, IOC 2018* 1 500.00 99.8346 99.8346 99.8346 99.8346 8.7000 7.83%, IRFC 2017* 1 1500.00 99.6261 99.6261 99.6261 99.6261 10.9000 9.17%, NTPC 2024A* 3 550.00 103.8172 103.7946 103.7946 103.8019 8.5026 8.19%, NTPC 2025* 1 50.00 98.0840 98.0840 98.0840 98.0840 8.4700 8.12%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 99.8145 99.8145 99.8145 99.8145 8.2800 8.90%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 100.7888 100.7888 100.7888 100.7888 8.2900 8.36%, PFC 2020* 2 100.00 99.7385 99.7385 99.7385 99.7385 8.4300 8.53%, PFC 2020* 1 250.00 100.1760 100.1760 100.1760 100.1760 8.4500 8.20%, PFC 2025* 3 1250.00 97.5620 97.5399 97.5620 97.5453 8.5978 9.67%, RECL 2017 1 25.00 101.3064 101.3064 101.3064 101.3064 8.2500 8.27%, RECL 2025* 6 1440.00 98.2503 98.2303 98.2503 98.2364 8.5493 Total 21 5815.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.57%, AP 2026* 1 50.00 100.4600 100.4600 100.4600 100.4600 8.5006 8.51%, MAH 2026* 3 250.00 100.3700 100.3000 100.3500 100.3340 8.4597 8.57%, WB 2026* 1 250.00 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 8.5096 Total 5 550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 09, 2016* 1 1000.00 98.2485 98.2485 98.2485 98.2485 7.0000 Total 1 1000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 05, 2017* 1 2726.30 94.4275 94.4275 94.4275 94.4275 7.1400 Jan 19, 2017* 2 3500.00 94.1826 94.1826 94.1826 94.1826 7.0514 Total 3 6226.30 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com