May 30 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,092.0 17,092.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 54 54 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,406.0 14,406.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 25 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,686.0 2,686.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 29 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 5,000.00 7.04 8.15%, 2026 1,930.00 7.75 8.40%, 2024 1,400.00 7.69 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2016 850.00 8.05 Banks Bond ---------- 8.40%, CANB 2026A 250.00 8.41 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 200.00 8.22 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.40%, CANB 2026A* 1 250.00 99.8758 99.8758 99.8758 99.8758 8.4100 Total 1 250.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.00%, GRIC 2026* 1 50.00 101.6456 101.6456 101.6456 101.6456 9.0300 9.00%, GRIC 2029* 1 150.00 101.9337 101.9337 101.9337 101.9337 9.0300 9.00%, GRIC 2030* 1 150.00 102.0169 102.0169 102.0169 102.0169 9.0300 9.20%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.1292 100.1292 100.1292 100.1292 8.2800 9.45%, HDFC 2016* 1 850.00 100.1909 100.1909 100.1909 100.1909 8.0500 9.30%, LICH 2022* 1 50.00 103.5776 103.5776 103.5776 103.5776 8.5200 9.24%, LICH 2024* 1 50.00 104.2974 104.2974 104.2974 104.2974 8.4900 8.52%, LICH 2025* 1 50.00 100.0859 100.0859 100.0859 100.0859 8.4900 9.15%, SPJU 2024 1 13.00 101.6368 101.6368 101.6368 101.6368 9.0500 9.15%, SPJU 2024A 1 13.00 101.7073 101.7073 101.7073 101.7073 9.1500 9.42%, SUNF 2016* 1 150.00 100.0763 100.0763 100.0763 100.0763 8.1000 Total 11 1576.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CCFI 2017U (RESET) 1 2.50 108.0900 108.0900 108.0900 108.0900 0.0000 CITI 2017D (RESET) 1 1.50 138.8900 138.8900 138.8900 138.8900 0.0000 CITI 2017E (RESET) 2 2.50 143.8500 143.8500 143.8500 143.8500 0.0000 CITI 2017F (RESET) 1 1.00 137.7600 137.7600 137.7600 137.7600 0.0000 CITI 2017L (RESET) 1 1.00 132.4800 132.4800 132.4800 132.4800 0.0000 CITI 2017M (RESET) 1 1.50 128.8900 128.8900 128.8900 128.8900 0.0000 Total 7 10.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1 5000.00 101.0539 101.0539 101.0539 101.0539 7.0400 6.35%, 2020 2 750.00 96.8500 96.8485 96.8485 96.8495 7.3622 7.80%, 2020 1 250.00 101.3525 101.3525 101.3525 101.3525 7.3940 8.27%, 2020 1 150.00 103.1550 103.1550 103.1550 103.1550 7.3488 7.80%, 2021 1 250.00 101.4200 101.4200 101.4200 101.4200 7.4430 7.16%, 2023 1 250.00 97.5650 97.5650 97.5650 97.5650 7.6159 7.68%, 2023 2 1000.00 100.5500 100.5500 100.5500 100.5500 7.5819 8.83%, 2023 1 250.00 106.3300 106.3300 106.3300 106.3300 7.7013 8.40%, 2024 1 1400.00 104.2100 104.2100 104.2100 104.2100 7.6928 8.15%, 2026 1 1930.00 102.8400 102.8400 102.8400 102.8400 7.7489 7.59%, 2029 1 500.00 99.2300 99.2300 99.2300 99.2300 7.6834 7.88%, 2030 1 500.00 101.0200 101.0200 101.0200 101.0200 7.7562 8.97%, 2030 1 100.00 109.2000 109.2000 109.2000 109.2000 7.8937 9.20%, 2030 1 150.00 111.0800 111.0800 111.0800 111.0800 7.8930 8.17%, 2044 1 250.00 103.2000 103.2000 103.2000 103.2000 7.5447 8.13%, 2045 1 250.00 103.1000 103.1000 103.1000 103.1000 7.8567 7.72%, 2055 1 250.00 98.6000 98.6000 98.6000 98.6000 7.8343 Total 19 13230.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.18%, NBRD 2020* 1 100.00 100.5063 100.5063 100.5063 100.5063 7.9900 Total 1 100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 200.00 107.6133 107.6133 107.6133 107.6133 8.2200 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 1 100.00 103.6667 103.6667 103.6667 103.6667 8.1000 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 100.00 100.7956 100.7956 100.7956 100.7956 8.0800 8.53%, PFC 2020* 1 100.00 101.3857 101.3857 101.3857 101.3857 8.1050 8.65%, PFC 2024* 1 50.00 102.1500 102.1500 102.1500 102.1500 8.2692 8.70%, PGC 2023* 1 50.00 102.5620 102.5620 102.5620 102.5620 8.2000 9.61%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 103.7730 103.7730 103.7730 103.7730 7.9000 8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 50.00 102.0308 102.0308 102.0308 102.0308 8.2300 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 100.3409 100.3409 100.3409 100.3409 8.2300 Total 9 750.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.64%, CHTIS 2027* 1 250.00 102.4501 102.4501 102.4501 102.4501 8.2900 9.22%, HARY 2021* 1 75.46 105.4157 105.4157 105.4157 105.4157 7.9800 8.23%, MAH 2025* 1 250.00 101.2706 101.2706 101.2706 101.2706 8.0300 8.29%, MAH 2025* 1 79.02 101.6205 101.6205 101.6205 101.6205 8.0350 8.48%, ORS 2021* 1 448.90 102.1153 102.1153 102.1153 102.1153 7.9300 9.19%, TN 2021* 1 72.61 105.2486 105.2486 105.2486 105.2486 7.9800 Total 6 1175.99 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 