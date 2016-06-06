BUZZ-Taro Pharmaceutical: Shares down after Q4 revenue miss
** Generic drug maker's shares fall as much as 5.9 pct to $105.70; biggest intraday pct drop in more than 5 months
Jun 6 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,162.5 19,162.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 67 67 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,630.0 9,630.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 18 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,532.5 9,532.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 49 49 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.88%, 2030 1,900.00 7.75 6.90%, 2019 1,350.00 7.44 7.46%, 2017 1,100.00 7.03 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.27%, PFC 2016 2,100.00 8.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.80%, FCI 2028 1,173.00 8.32 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.38%, RECL 2018 1,000.00 7.80 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.40%, ICIC 2026 2 20.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.3920 10.75%, False 2 3.00 99.8284 99.8284 99.8284 99.8284 10.7500 Total 4 23.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.75%, HDFC 2021* 4 860.00 100.8569 100.8569 100.8569 100.8569 8.5000 8.45%, HDFC 2026* 2 300.00 100.0500 100.0000 100.0500 100.0083 8.4414 8.40%, RJIC 2018* 2 850.00 100.5832 100.5832 100.5832 100.5832 8.0700 8.10%, RJIC 2019* 1 65.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.0883 Total 9 2075.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2017D (RESET) 1 2.50 139.1600 139.1600 139.1600 139.1600 0.0000 CITI 2017E (RESET) 1 1.00 144.1400 144.1400 144.1400 144.1400 0.0000 CITI 2017M (RESET) 2 2.00 129.2800 129.2800 129.2800 129.2800 0.0000 Total 4 5.50 NBFC Perpetual Bond ----------------------------------- False (RESET) 4 12.00 109.7970 108.6000 108.6000 109.1985 10.7250 Total 4 12.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.46%, 2017 1 1100.00 100.4750 100.4750 100.4750 100.4750 7.0347 7.99%, 2017 1 1000.00 100.9750 100.9750 100.9750 100.9750 7.0344 6.90%, 2019 1 1350.00 98.5275 98.5275 98.5275 98.5275 7.4369 7.80%, 2020 1 250.00 101.3400 101.3400 101.3400 101.3400 7.3955 8.13%, 2022 1 450.00 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 7.5985 7.16%, 2023 1 100.00 97.5350 97.5350 97.5350 97.5350 7.6222 7.59%, 2026 1 250.00 100.8100 100.8100 100.8100 100.8100 7.4687 7.59%, 2029 2 1000.00 99.2925 99.2675 99.2925 99.2800 7.6773 7.88%, 2030 4 1900.00 101.0700 101.0400 101.0550 101.0492 7.7526 8.24%, 2033 2 1000.00 103.5500 103.5500 103.5500 103.5500 7.8613 Total 15 8400.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.06%, SIDB 2019* 1 250.00 100.5863 100.5863 100.5863 100.5863 7.8000 Total 1 250.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, NBRD 2019 2 4.00 82.4299 82.4299 82.4299 82.4299 7.8000 Total 2 4.00 Public Sector Unit Tax-Free Bond -------------------------------- 8.09%, PFC 2021 2 12.00 105.3500 104.8381 105.3500 105.0941 6.9175 Total 2 12.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.80%, FCI 2028* 1 1173.00 103.4230 103.4230 103.4230 103.4230 8.3200 8.54%, NHPC 2018* 1 50.00 101.6042 101.6042 101.6042 101.6042 7.7600 8.14%, NPC 2027* 2 100.00 100.6732 100.6732 100.6732 100.6732 8.2000 8.10%, NTPC 2026* 1 100.00 99.6951 99.6951 99.6951 99.6951 8.1400 8.27%, PFC 2016* 1 2100.00 99.9803 99.9803 99.9803 99.9803 8.0000 8.76%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 102.1352 102.1352 102.1352 102.1352 7.9900 8.36%, PFC 2020* 2 350.00 100.8206 100.8206 100.8206 100.8206 8.0700 8.53%, PFC 2020* 1 200.00 101.4366 101.4366 101.4366 101.4366 8.0900 8.98%, PFC 2024* 1 250.00 103.8007 103.8007 103.8007 103.8007 8.3100 8.40%, PGC 2026* 1 100.00 101.1541 101.1541 101.1541 101.1541 8.2200 8.13%, PGC 2030* 1 50.00 99.2794 99.2794 99.2794 99.2794 8.2100 8.15%, PGC 2030* 3 200.00 99.3371 99.3371 99.3371 99.3371 8.2200 8.97%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 100.3162 100.3162 100.3162 100.3162 7.3233 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 400.00 101.7136 101.7136 101.7136 101.7136 7.6529 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 1000.00 103.2656 103.2656 103.2656 103.2656 7.8000 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 500.00 103.1858 103.1858 103.1858 103.1858 7.8900 8.11%, RECL 2025* 3 278.00 99.2121 99.2121 99.2121 99.2121 8.2150 Total 23 7151.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.20%, GUJ 2025A* 1 80.00 101.1972 101.1972 101.1972 101.1972 8.0175 Total 1 80.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 01, 2016* 1 900.00 96.7623 96.7623 96.7623 96.7623 6.9000 Total 1 900.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 01, 2016* 1 250.00 98.4231 98.4231 98.4231 98.4231 6.8000 Total 1 250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
** Generic drug maker's shares fall as much as 5.9 pct to $105.70; biggest intraday pct drop in more than 5 months
May 23 U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.