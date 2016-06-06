Jun 6 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,162.5 19,162.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 67 67 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,630.0 9,630.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 18 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,532.5 9,532.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 49 49 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.88%, 2030 1,900.00 7.75 6.90%, 2019 1,350.00 7.44 7.46%, 2017 1,100.00 7.03 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.27%, PFC 2016 2,100.00 8.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.80%, FCI 2028 1,173.00 8.32 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.38%, RECL 2018 1,000.00 7.80 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.40%, ICIC 2026 2 20.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.3920 10.75%, False 2 3.00 99.8284 99.8284 99.8284 99.8284 10.7500 Total 4 23.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.75%, HDFC 2021* 4 860.00 100.8569 100.8569 100.8569 100.8569 8.5000 8.45%, HDFC 2026* 2 300.00 100.0500 100.0000 100.0500 100.0083 8.4414 8.40%, RJIC 2018* 2 850.00 100.5832 100.5832 100.5832 100.5832 8.0700 8.10%, RJIC 2019* 1 65.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.0883 Total 9 2075.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2017D (RESET) 1 2.50 139.1600 139.1600 139.1600 139.1600 0.0000 CITI 2017E (RESET) 1 1.00 144.1400 144.1400 144.1400 144.1400 0.0000 CITI 2017M (RESET) 2 2.00 129.2800 129.2800 129.2800 129.2800 0.0000 Total 4 5.50 NBFC Perpetual Bond ----------------------------------- False (RESET) 4 12.00 109.7970 108.6000 108.6000 109.1985 10.7250 Total 4 12.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.46%, 2017 1 1100.00 100.4750 100.4750 100.4750 100.4750 7.0347 7.99%, 2017 1 1000.00 100.9750 100.9750 100.9750 100.9750 7.0344 6.90%, 2019 1 1350.00 98.5275 98.5275 98.5275 98.5275 7.4369 7.80%, 2020 1 250.00 101.3400 101.3400 101.3400 101.3400 7.3955 8.13%, 2022 1 450.00 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 7.5985 7.16%, 2023 1 100.00 97.5350 97.5350 97.5350 97.5350 7.6222 7.59%, 2026 1 250.00 100.8100 100.8100 100.8100 100.8100 7.4687 7.59%, 2029 2 1000.00 99.2925 99.2675 99.2925 99.2800 7.6773 7.88%, 2030 4 1900.00 101.0700 101.0400 101.0550 101.0492 7.7526 8.24%, 2033 2 1000.00 103.5500 103.5500 103.5500 103.5500 7.8613 Total 15 8400.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.06%, SIDB 2019* 1 250.00 100.5863 100.5863 100.5863 100.5863 7.8000 Total 1 250.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, NBRD 2019 2 4.00 82.4299 82.4299 82.4299 82.4299 7.8000 Total 2 4.00 Public Sector Unit Tax-Free Bond -------------------------------- 8.09%, PFC 2021 2 12.00 105.3500 104.8381 105.3500 105.0941 6.9175 Total 2 12.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.80%, FCI 2028* 1 1173.00 103.4230 103.4230 103.4230 103.4230 8.3200 8.54%, NHPC 2018* 1 50.00 101.6042 101.6042 101.6042 101.6042 7.7600 8.14%, NPC 2027* 2 100.00 100.6732 100.6732 100.6732 100.6732 8.2000 8.10%, NTPC 2026* 1 100.00 99.6951 99.6951 99.6951 99.6951 8.1400 8.27%, PFC 2016* 1 2100.00 99.9803 99.9803 99.9803 99.9803 8.0000 8.76%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 102.1352 102.1352 102.1352 102.1352 7.9900 8.36%, PFC 2020* 2 350.00 100.8206 100.8206 100.8206 100.8206 8.0700 8.53%, PFC 2020* 1 200.00 101.4366 101.4366 101.4366 101.4366 8.0900 8.98%, PFC 2024* 1 250.00 103.8007 103.8007 103.8007 103.8007 8.3100 8.40%, PGC 2026* 1 100.00 101.1541 101.1541 101.1541 101.1541 8.2200 8.13%, PGC 2030* 1 50.00 99.2794 99.2794 99.2794 99.2794 8.2100 8.15%, PGC 2030* 3 200.00 99.3371 99.3371 99.3371 99.3371 8.2200 8.97%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 100.3162 100.3162 100.3162 100.3162 7.3233 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 400.00 101.7136 101.7136 101.7136 101.7136 7.6529 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 1000.00 103.2656 103.2656 103.2656 103.2656 7.8000 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 500.00 103.1858 103.1858 103.1858 103.1858 7.8900 8.11%, RECL 2025* 3 278.00 99.2121 99.2121 99.2121 99.2121 8.2150 Total 23 7151.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.20%, GUJ 2025A* 1 80.00 101.1972 101.1972 101.1972 101.1972 8.0175 Total 1 80.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 01, 2016* 1 900.00 96.7623 96.7623 96.7623 96.7623 6.9000 Total 1 900.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 01, 2016* 1 250.00 98.4231 98.4231 98.4231 98.4231 6.8000 Total 1 250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com