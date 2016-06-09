Jun 9 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,824.5 120,028.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 86 285 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,353.5 84,374.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 46 125 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,471.0 35,654.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 160 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.59%, 2026 2,000.00 7.49 7.16%, 2023 1,750.00 7.64 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 26, 2016 2,500.00 6.88 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.73%, LICH 2020A 1,500.00 8.52 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.2517%, DHFC 2016 1,180.00 8.50 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.811%, ABF 2016 713.00 8.10 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 10.75%, False 1 1.00 101.1800 101.1800 101.1800 101.1800 10.5000 Total 1 1.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 11.00%, False 1 5.00 100.6692 100.6692 100.6692 100.6692 10.8500 Total 1 5.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 881.10%, ABF 2016* 1 713.00 100.0624 100.0624 100.0624 100.0624 8.1000 890.50%, CHOI 2016 1 500.00 100.0787 100.0787 100.0787 100.0787 8.1000 925.17%, DHFC 2016 1 1180.00 100.0627 100.0627 100.0627 100.0627 8.5000 9.70%, HDFC 2017B* 1 500.00 100.7821 100.7821 100.7821 100.7821 8.4300 8.61%, LICH 2019* 1 150.00 100.3029 100.3029 100.3029 100.3029 8.4725 8.73%, LICH 2020A* 1 1500.00 100.7007 100.7007 100.7007 100.7007 8.5225 8.40%, LT 2020* 1 500.00 101.1225 101.1225 101.1225 101.1225 8.0544 8.55%, RJIC 2018* 1 250.00 100.9239 100.9239 100.9239 100.9239 8.0400 Total 8 5293.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, LICH 2019D* 1 50.00 101.9882 101.9882 101.9882 101.9882 8.4650 Total 1 50.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017 1 500.00 100.6075 100.6075 100.6075 100.6075 6.9948 6.35%, 2020 1 250.00 96.8800 96.8800 96.8800 96.8800 7.3599 7.94%, 2021 1 150.00 101.7000 101.7000 101.7000 101.7000 7.5213 8.79%, 2021 2 650.00 105.3800 105.3750 105.3800 105.3762 7.5570 7.16%, 2023 1 1750.00 97.4695 97.4695 97.4695 97.4695 7.6350 7.68%, 2023 1 1750.00 100.4214 100.4214 100.4214 100.4214 7.6050 7.59%, 2026 4 2000.00 100.6750 100.6600 100.6700 100.6694 7.4894 7.88%, 2030 1 500.00 100.9525 100.9525 100.9525 100.9525 7.7640 7.50%, 2034 1 250.00 97.3800 97.3800 97.3800 97.3800 7.7699 7.73%, 2034 3 650.00 99.5400 97.6100 97.6100 98.7873 7.8556 Total 16 8450.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.06%, SIDB 2019* 1 50.00 100.6331 100.6331 100.6331 100.6331 7.7800 Total 1 50.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.88%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 100.0988 100.0988 100.0988 100.0988 7.7400 8.40%, PFC 2018A* 1 500.00 101.0448 101.0448 101.0448 101.0448 7.8200 7.85%, PFC 2019* 3 550.00 99.7620 99.7620 99.7620 99.7620 7.9300 8.65%, PFC 2019* 1 100.00 101.8989 101.8989 101.8989 101.8989 7.9700 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 500.00 100.9433 100.9433 100.9433 100.9433 8.0300 8.45%, PFC 2020* 1 250.00 101.3038 101.3038 101.3038 101.3038 8.0500 8.70%, PFC 2020* 1 300.00 101.8907 101.8907 101.8907 101.8907 8.0430 9.44%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 103.1556 103.1556 103.1556 103.1556 8.6413 8.65%, PFC 2024* 2 500.00 102.0493 102.0488 102.0488 102.0491 8.2850 9.30%, PGC 2024A* 2 372.00 106.1609 106.1609 106.1609 106.1609 8.2201 8.28%, RECL 2017* 4 600.00 100.5507 100.5476 100.5476 100.5494 7.3891 9.38%, RECL 2018* 3 400.00 103.3433 103.3232 103.3433 103.3383 7.7588 8.65%, RECL 2019* 3 350.00 101.8544 101.8544 101.8544 101.8544 7.7986 8.37%, RECL 2020* 4 500.00 101.3426 101.2905 101.2905 101.3322 7.9680 Total 28 5072.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.27%, GUJ 2026* 2 600.00 101.5720 101.5387 101.5387 101.5443 8.0342 8.48%, JHAR 2029* 1 868.40 101.5799 101.5799 101.5799 101.5799 8.2750 8.62%, JHAR 2030* 1 718.40 102.7458 102.7458 102.7458 102.7458 8.2800 8.72%, JHAR 2031* 1 339.10 102.6944 102.6944 102.6944 102.6944 8.3962 8.52%, KRN 2020* 1 100.00 102.2335 102.2335 102.2335 102.2335 7.8150 8.28%, MAH 2025* 1 77.63 101.5322 101.5322 101.5322 101.5322 8.0375 8.62%, PUN 2030* 2 200.00 102.6215 102.6200 102.6200 102.6208 8.2951 8.72%, PUN 2031* 1 250.00 103.6078 103.6078 103.6078 103.6078 8.2900 8.52%, TN 2020* 1 100.00 102.2335 102.2335 102.2335 102.2335 7.8150 8.03%, UP 2020* 1 100.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 7.8802 8.15%, UP 2021* 1 100.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 8.0253 8.26%, UP 2022* 1 100.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 8.1519 8.25%, UP 2023A* 1 100.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 8.1540 8.35%, UP 2024* 1 100.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 8.2626 8.32%, UP 2025* 1 100.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 8.2395 8.14%, UP 2026* 1 100.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 8.0656 8.38%, UP 2027* 2 600.00 100.7801 100.5000 100.5000 100.7334 8.2765 8.49%, UP 2028* 3 1200.00 101.6488 100.5000 100.5000 101.5372 8.2848 8.35%, UP 2029* 2 600.00 100.5863 100.5000 100.5000 100.5719 8.2768 8.49%, UP 2030* 2 700.00 101.7581 100.5000 100.5000 101.5784 8.2969 8.58%, UP 2031* 1 100.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 8.5198 Total 28 7153.53 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 26, 2016* 1 2500.00 96.3871 96.3871 96.3871 96.3871 6.8751 Total 1 2500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 01, 2016* 1 1250.00 98.4817 98.4817 98.4817 98.4817 6.7800 Total 1 1250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 