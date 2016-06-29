BRIEF-Avantel gets members' nod to sell/ dispose off co's immovable property
Jun 29 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 41,717.4 145,406.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 92 265 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,296.4 113,046.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 125 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,421.0 32,359.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 140 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 3,500.00 6.95 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 11, 2017 4,000.00 6.85 Mar 30, 2017 4,000.00 6.83 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.34%, RECL 2024 1,500.00 8.25 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.85%, PFC 2019 1,050.00 7.92 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 1.43%, HDFC 2017 1,000.00 8.45 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.40%, CANB 2026A* 2 250.00 99.7906 99.7906 99.7906 99.7906 8.4200 10.75%, IDBIF 5 10.00 101.1857 99.8414 101.1857 99.9758 10.7250 Total 7 260.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.00%, GRIC 2024* 1 50.00 101.6012 101.6012 101.6012 101.6012 8.9900 9.43%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.1538 100.1538 100.1538 100.1538 7.9000 1.43%, HDFC 2017* 1 1000.00 95.1278 95.1278 95.1278 95.1278 8.4500 8.45%, HDFC 2026* 1 250.00 100.0700 100.0700 100.0700 100.0700 8.4293 8.55%, LICH 2025A* 1 150.00 100.4075 100.4075 100.4075 100.4075 8.4725 8.81%, SUNF 2017* 1 400.00 100.1793 100.1793 100.1793 100.1793 8.4000 9.15%, TPOW 2016* 1 50.00 100.0786 100.0786 100.0786 100.0786 7.3000 Total 7 1950.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2017M (RESET) 1 1.00 129.8800 129.8800 129.8800 129.8800 0.0000 0.00%, LICH 2019D* 1 250.00 102.3287 102.3287 102.3287 102.3287 8.5000 Total 2 251.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 1 3500.00 101.0071 101.0071 101.0071 101.0071 6.9517 8.07%, 2017A 1 3500.00 101.0700 101.0700 101.0700 101.0700 6.9517 10.03%, 2019 1 250.00 107.6100 107.6100 107.6100 107.6100 7.2462 6.05%, 2019A 1 500.00 97.4000 97.4000 97.4000 97.4000 7.1648 8.79%, 2021 1 250.00 105.5000 105.5000 105.5000 105.5000 7.5196 8.13%, 2022 2 1000.00 102.7200 102.7200 102.7200 102.7200 7.5701 8.20%, 2022 1 250.00 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 7.5327 8.15%, 2022A 2 1000.00 102.7600 102.7600 102.7600 102.7600 7.5637 7.16%, 2023 2 1050.00 97.8200 97.7735 97.8200 97.7757 7.5783 7.68%, 2023 4 1500.00 100.7900 100.7550 100.7900 100.7808 7.5402 7.59%, 2026 3 1250.00 100.9325 100.9050 100.9100 100.9180 7.4531 8.15%, 2026 1 350.00 103.1500 103.1500 103.1500 103.1500 7.7025 7.59%, 2029 3 1750.00 99.9550 99.7400 99.9550 99.8032 7.6122 7.88%, 2030 5 2550.00 101.9300 101.7400 101.9300 101.8079 7.6626 8.97%, 2030 1 400.00 110.2800 110.2800 110.2800 110.2800 7.7714 8.32%, 2032 1 100.00 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 7.7690 8.17%, 2044 2 850.00 104.6100 104.4800 104.4800 104.4953 7.7744 Total 32 20050.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.28%, EXIM 2019* 1 1000.00 100.4843 100.4843 100.4843 100.4843 7.3800 9.05%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 103.5214 103.5214 103.5214 103.5214 8.2180 7.85%, NBRD 2019* 2 1000.00 100.1041 100.1041 100.1041 100.1041 7.8000 8.20%, SIDB 2018A* 1 100.00 100.9774 100.9774 100.9774 100.9774 7.6300 Total 5 2150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 500.00 107.5811 107.5811 107.5811 107.5811 8.2050 8.80%, FCI 2028 1 10.00 103.3800 103.3800 103.3800 103.3800 8.3227 8.10%, NTPC 2021* 2 100.00 100.5476 100.5476 100.5476 100.5476 7.9500 8.05%, NTPC 2026* 1 250.00 99.4345 99.4345 99.4345 99.4345 8.1250 8.10%, NTPC 2026* 1 100.00 99.7781 99.7781 99.7781 99.7781 8.1250 8.10%, NTPC 2031* 1 250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.0923 7.88%, PFC 2017* 1 300.00 100.0864 100.0864 100.0864 100.0864 7.7500 7.85%, PFC 2019* 2 1050.00 99.7793 99.7793 99.7793 99.7793 7.9200 7.95%, PFC 2019* 1 750.00 100.0399 100.0399 100.0399 100.0399 7.9200 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 100.9247 100.9247 100.9247 100.9247 8.0300 8.65%, PFC 2024* 1 150.00 102.1296 102.1296 102.1296 102.1296 8.2700 9.25%, RECL 2017A* 1 100.00 101.6267 101.6267 101.6267 101.6267 7.6800 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 400.00 103.0241 103.0241 103.0241 103.0241 7.8723 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 103.2270 103.2270 103.2270 103.2270 7.8600 8.37%, RECL 2020* 1 50.00 101.3117 101.3117 101.3117 101.3117 7.9697 8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 50.00 102.6758 102.6758 102.6758 102.6758 7.9750 9.34%, RECL 2024* 3 1500.00 106.2061 106.2061 106.2061 106.2061 8.2500 8.11%, RECL 2025* 2 100.00 99.3503 99.3503 99.3503 99.3503 8.1950 Total 23 5810.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.12%, AP 2022* 1 100.00 105.1942 105.1942 105.1942 105.1942 7.9950 8.09%, AP 2026A* 1 108.28 100.7401 100.7401 100.7401 100.7401 7.9800 8.27%, GUJ 2026* 1 276.44 101.8388 101.8388 101.8388 101.8388 7.9900 8.16%, KRN 2025* 1 350.00 101.1300 101.1300 101.1300 101.1300 7.9850 7.99%, MAH 2025* 1 158.30 100.2424 100.2424 100.2424 100.2424 7.9500 8.50%, PUN 2024* 1 100.00 101.7318 101.7318 101.7318 101.7318 8.1900 8.50%, PUN 2025* 2 400.00 101.9198 101.8886 101.8886 101.9081 8.1869 9.55%, TN 2023* 1 250.00 108.0524 108.0524 108.0524 108.0524 8.0500 8.17%, TN 2025* 1 350.00 101.1953 101.1953 101.1953 101.1953 7.9850 9.03%, WB 2022* 1 203.40 105.1447 105.1447 105.1447 105.1447 7.9950 Total 11 2296.42 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 05, 2017* 1 500.00 96.5842 96.5842 96.5842 96.5842 6.8300 May 11, 2017* 1 4000.00 94.4183 94.4183 94.4183 94.4183 6.8500 Mar 30, 2017* 1 4000.00 95.1398 95.1398 95.1398 95.1398 6.8300 Total 3 8500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 