Jul 5 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 36,587.9 60,569.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 101 157 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,434.9 43,284.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 63 88 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,153.0 17,285.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 38 69 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.88%, 2030 4,200.00 7.61 7.59%, 2026 3,700.00 7.40 12.60%, 2018 2,500.00 7.10 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.75%, LICH 2017 1,000.00 8.25 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 4.00%, HMP 2022A 850.00 6.78 Banks Bond ---------- 8.40%, CANB 2026A 750.00 8.35 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.40%, CANB 2026A* 3 750.00 100.2432 100.2105 100.2432 100.2323 8.3517 10.75%, False 2 3.00 102.5555 101.1880 102.5555 101.6438 10.4233 Total 5 753.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, DHFL 2016* 1 250.00 100.0033 100.0033 100.0033 100.0033 8.7500 9.50%, HDFC 2016* 1 150.00 100.4351 100.4351 100.4351 100.4351 8.1000 9.75%, HDFC 2016A* 1 100.00 100.4718 100.4718 100.4718 100.4718 8.1000 8.26%, HDFC 2019* 1 650.00 99.5663 99.5663 99.5663 99.5663 8.4300 4.00%, HMP 2022A* 4 850.00 138.5389 138.5389 138.5389 138.5389 6.7765 8.75%, LICH 2017* 1 1000.00 100.4925 100.4925 100.4925 100.4925 8.2500 8.45%, LICH 2018* 1 700.00 100.1200 100.1200 100.1200 100.1200 8.3600 9.51%, LICH 2019* 1 350.00 102.5960 102.5960 102.5960 102.5960 8.5000 8.35%, LICH 2020* 1 50.00 99.5557 99.5557 99.5557 99.5557 8.4500 8.73%, LICH 2020A* 1 300.00 100.8297 100.8297 100.8297 100.8297 8.4750 8.89%, LICH 2023* 1 200.00 101.9797 101.9797 101.9797 101.9797 8.4800 8.55%, RJIC 2018* 1 250.00 100.9514 100.9514 100.9514 100.9514 8.0200 8.90%, RJIC 2020B* 2 500.00 101.9790 101.9790 101.9790 101.9790 8.1964 9.25%, RJIC 2024* 1 650.00 103.1846 103.1846 103.1846 103.1846 8.6700 8.25%, TML 2019* 1 250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.2494 Total 19 6250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.49%, 2017 2 1500.00 100.4147 100.4147 100.4147 100.4147 6.9101 7.99%, 2017 1 500.00 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 6.9425 12.60%, 2018 1 2500.00 111.8098 111.8098 111.8098 111.8098 7.1050 7.28%, 2019 2 1000.00 100.5250 100.4850 100.5250 100.5050 7.0809 8.12%, 2020 3 1000.00 103.2950 103.1800 103.2950 103.2550 7.2446 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 103.6250 103.6250 103.6250 103.6250 7.1901 7.80%, 2021 2 1000.00 102.0800 101.9400 102.0800 102.0100 7.2884 8.08%, 2022 1 50.00 103.2200 103.2200 103.2200 103.2200 7.4098 7.68%, 2023 2 1200.00 101.4500 101.3200 101.4500 101.3417 7.4406 7.35%, 2024 2 400.00 99.3675 99.3150 99.3675 99.3347 7.4615 7.72%, 2025 4 800.00 101.2425 101.2100 101.2400 101.2308 7.5255 8.20%, 2025 1 50.00 103.9000 103.9000 103.9000 103.9000 7.6008 7.59%, 2026 10 3700.00 101.3675 101.1300 101.3600 101.2467 7.4049 8.60%, 2028 2 750.00 107.0500 106.8600 107.0500 106.9867 7.6918 7.59%, 2029 1 250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 7.5879 7.61%, 2030 2 750.00 100.4100 100.3125 100.4100 100.3775 7.5637 7.88%, 2030 4 4200.00 102.2500 102.1125 102.1125 102.2161 7.6146 7.73%, 2034 1 50.00 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 7.6884 8.30%, 2042 6 380.00 106.0500 106.0500 106.0500 106.0500 7.7582 Total 48 20580.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.88%, EXIM 2022* 1 650.00 103.8288 103.8288 103.8288 103.8288 8.0600 7.85%, NBRD 2019* 1 250.00 100.3506 100.3506 100.3506 100.3506 7.7000 Total 2 900.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.33%, IRFC 2019* 1 250.00 101.6929 101.6929 101.6929 101.6929 7.6400 8.10%, NTPC 2021* 3 750.00 100.7384 100.6595 100.7384 100.7055 7.9083 8.10%, NTPC 2026* 1 100.00 100.2050 100.2050 100.2050 100.2050 8.0600 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 200.00 101.1657 101.1657 101.1657 101.1657 7.9500 9.25%, PGC 2024* 1 50.00 106.5400 106.5400 106.5400 106.5400 8.1278 9.30%, PGC 2024A* 1 500.00 106.7457 106.7457 106.7457 106.7457 8.1199 8.11%, RECL 2025* 4 400.00 99.9120 99.8911 99.9120 99.9066 8.1077 Total 12 2250.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.25%, MAH 2026* 1 250.00 101.9740 101.9740 101.9740 101.9740 7.9500 8.67%, MAH 2026* 1 250.00 104.7700 104.7700 104.7700 104.7700 7.9494 8.25%, PUN 2025A* 1 50.00 101.9095 101.9095 101.9095 101.9095 7.9500 8.18%, TEL 2025* 1 150.00 101.4478 101.4478 101.4478 101.4478 7.9550 8.44%, TN 2024A* 1 100.00 102.9436 102.9436 102.9436 102.9436 7.9500 8.35%, UP 2029* 1 100.00 101.5655 101.5655 101.5655 101.5655 8.1500 8.58%, UP 2031* 1 50.00 103.6584 103.6584 103.6584 103.6584 8.1500 8.45%, WB 2024* 1 100.00 102.9425 102.9425 102.9425 102.9425 7.9600 Total 8 1050.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 06, 2016* 1 50.00 98.3981 98.3981 98.3981 98.3981 6.5300 Total 1 50.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 12, 2017* 1 666.65 95.0314 95.0314 95.0314 95.0314 6.8500 Oct 13, 2016* 3 500.00 98.2692 98.2536 98.2692 98.2614 6.5900 Jun 22, 2017* 1 2088.23 93.8955 93.8955 93.8955 93.8955 6.7800 Mar 30, 2017* 1 1500.00 95.2784 95.2784 95.2784 95.2784 6.8000 Total 6 4754.88 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 