Aug 5 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 35,841.0 134,430.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 72 321 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,640.0 104,904.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 45 197 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,201.0 29,526.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 124 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.59%, 2026 6,250.00 7.16 7.88%, 2030 4,000.00 7.25 7.83%, 2018 3,500.00 6.84 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.3532% LICH 2019 1,000.00 8.11 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.11%, RECL 2025 1,000.00 7.78 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, ILGI 2026 900.00 8.24 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.95%, ABF 2018F* 1 500.00 112.9804 112.9804 112.9804 112.9804 8.4000 8.50%, HDFC 2020* 1 250.00 101.2677 101.2677 101.2677 101.2677 8.1100 8.75%, HDFC 2020* 4 900.00 101.8474 101.5269 101.8474 101.8142 8.0891 8.25%, ILGI 2026* 1 900.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.2432 10.60%, LICH 2016* 1 100.00 100.2570 100.2570 100.2570 100.2570 6.9500 9.3532%, LICH 2019* 1 1000.00 103.2363 103.2363 103.2363 103.2363 8.1100 8.47%, LICH 2026A* 2 500.00 101.8396 101.8396 101.8396 101.8396 8.1800 9.25%, RJIC 2024* 1 50.00 104.8438 104.8438 104.8438 104.8438 8.3700 9.60%, SUNF 2016F* 1 250.00 100.2676 100.2676 100.2676 100.2676 6.9900 Total 13 4450.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2017V (RESET) 2 501.00 122.6500 122.6500 122.6500 122.6500 0.0000 Total 2 501.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 1 3500.00 101.5270 101.5270 101.5270 101.5270 6.8400 6.90%, 2019 2 3300.00 99.8624 99.8500 99.8500 99.8605 6.9507 6.35%, 2020 1 2800.00 98.0692 98.0692 98.0692 98.0692 6.9950 7.16%, 2023 4 950.00 100.0100 99.8850 100.0100 99.9353 7.1693 7.68%, 2023 2 300.00 102.9600 102.9575 102.9575 102.9596 7.1530 7.59%, 2026 11 6250.00 102.9450 102.8725 102.8725 102.9089 7.1591 8.28%, 2027 2 1250.00 107.0500 107.0500 107.0500 107.0500 7.3397 8.60%, 2028 1 150.00 109.6100 109.6100 109.6100 109.6100 7.3658 7.59%, 2029 2 850.00 102.8614 102.8050 102.8614 102.8382 7.2416 7.61%, 2030 3 750.00 103.6450 103.4700 103.4700 103.5850 7.1932 7.88%, 2030 4 4000.00 105.4150 105.3900 105.4000 105.3988 7.2481 7.95%, 2032 1 250.00 106.0500 106.0500 106.0500 106.0500 7.3032 8.30%, 2040 3 970.00 110.1000 110.0083 110.0683 110.0390 7.3974 8.83%, 2041 1 420.00 116.1470 116.1470 116.1470 116.1470 7.4075 8.13%, 2045 1 50.00 109.2000 109.2000 109.2000 109.2000 7.3561 Total 39 25790.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.05%, NTPC 2026* 3 250.00 101.9806 101.9806 101.9806 101.9806 7.7400 8.65%, PFC 2019* 1 250.00 103.0142 103.0142 103.0142 103.0142 7.5540 8.53%, PFC 2020* 1 500.00 103.1043 103.1043 103.1043 103.1043 7.5850 8.36%, PFC 2020A* 2 600.00 102.5410 102.5064 102.5410 102.5352 7.6026 8.37%, RECL 2020* 1 400.00 102.6511 102.6511 102.6511 102.6511 7.5700 8.11%, RECL 2025* 2 1000.00 102.0520 102.0358 102.0520 102.0439 7.7763 8.30%, RECL 2025* 2 250.00 103.0104 102.9947 103.0104 103.0010 7.7981 Total 12 3250.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.18%, HARY 2023* 3 800.00 101.9718 101.9718 101.9718 101.9718 7.8000 8.79%, MAH 2021* 1 50.00 105.4211 105.4211 105.4211 105.4211 7.5400 8.25%, MAH 2025A* 2 1000.00 103.8682 103.8682 103.8682 103.8682 7.6375 Total 6 1850.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 