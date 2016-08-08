Aug 8 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:
TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week
---------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,960.2 21,960.2
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 58 58
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week
--------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,740.2 17,740.2
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 39 39
NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week
------------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,220.0 4,220.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 19 19
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
7.59%, 2026 5,000.00 7.18
7.68%, 2023 3,000.00 7.17
7.83%, 2018 1,250.00 6.84
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
7.92%, NHB 2019 1,000.00 7.75
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
9.30%, PGC 2024A 650.00 7.80
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.46%, HDFC 2026 500.00 8.17
WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------nil----------------
NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Banks Bond
----------
9.15%, AXBK 2022* 3 210.00 104.7227 104.7227 104.7227 104.7227 8.1500
9.10%, IDFB 2018* 1 250.00 101.3309 101.3309 101.3309 101.3309 8.0500
Total 4 460.00
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 150.00 100.2445 100.2445 100.2445 100.2445 8.0950
8.35%, HDFC 2018* 1 200.00 100.4416 100.4416 100.4416 100.4416 8.0950
8.32%, HDFC 2026* 1 100.00 101.0196 101.0196 101.0196 101.0196 8.1500
8.45%, HDFC 2026* 1 100.00 101.8979 101.8979 101.8979 101.8979 8.1475
8.46%, HDFC 2026* 1 500.00 101.8396 101.8396 101.8396 101.8396 8.1700
8.58%, LICH 2024* 1 250.00 101.9002 101.9002 101.9002 101.9002 8.2100
8.65%, PNB 2019* 1 50.00 101.0683 101.0683 101.0683 101.0683 8.2500
Total 7 1350.00
Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
7.46%, 2017 1 250.00 100.6137 100.6137 100.6137 100.6137 6.8400
7.99%, 2017 1 250.00 100.9959 100.9959 100.9959 100.9959 6.8400
10.45%, 2018 1 1000.00 105.6929 105.6929 105.6929 105.6929 6.8800
7.83%, 2018 2 1250.00 101.5247 101.5247 101.5247 101.5247 6.8400
8.12%, 2020 1 500.00 103.8550 103.8550 103.8550 103.8550 7.0681
8.27%, 2020 2 1250.00 104.2050 104.1850 104.2050 104.1890 7.0004
7.68%, 2023 3 3000.00 102.8800 102.8300 102.8650 102.8583 7.1704
8.83%, 2023 1 50.00 108.9200 108.9200 108.9200 108.9200 7.2315
7.72%, 2025 2 500.00 103.0200 102.9950 102.9950 103.0075 7.2490
7.59%, 2026 9 5000.00 102.8050 102.6700 102.7825 102.7430 7.1830
8.26%, 2027 1 100.00 106.6900 106.6900 106.6900 106.6900 7.3606
7.59%, 2029 1 1000.00 102.7100 102.7100 102.7100 102.7100 7.2570
7.88%, 2030 1 1000.00 105.2600 105.2600 105.2600 105.2600 7.2637
8.28%, 2032 1 50.00 108.2316 108.2316 108.2316 108.2316 7.3800
8.30%, 2040 1 50.00 110.0000 110.0000 110.0000 110.0000 7.4006
8.13%, 2045 2 1000.00 109.1000 109.0700 109.1000 109.0850 7.3651
Total 30 16250.00
Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
7.85%, NBRD 2019* 1 50.00 101.0630 101.0630 101.0630 101.0630 7.4000
7.92%, NHB 2019* 1 1000.00 100.3278 100.3278 100.3278 100.3278 7.7463
Total 2 1050.00
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
8.54%, NHPC 2019* 1 150.00 102.8725 102.8725 102.8725 102.8725 7.5000
7.89%, NTPC 2019 1 10.00 101.0369 101.0369 101.0369 101.0369 7.4400
9.30%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 101.7491 101.7491 101.7491 101.7491 7.4800
8.40%, PGC 2021A* 1 250.00 103.1926 103.1926 103.1926 103.1926 7.6100
9.30%, PGC 2024A* 1 650.00 108.6871 108.6871 108.6871 108.6871 7.8000
9.39%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 105.0607 105.0607 105.0607 105.0607 7.4100
Total 6 1360.00
State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
8.34%, MAH 2020* 1 450.00 102.9920 102.9920 102.9920 102.9920 7.3500
8.76%, MAH 2022* 1 350.00 105.2960 105.2960 105.2960 105.2960 7.5700
8.62%, MAH 2023* 1 50.00 104.9353 104.9353 104.9353 104.9353 7.6450
8.62%, MAH 2023A* 2 140.18 105.0345 104.9557 104.9557 105.0064 7.6354
8.19%, RAJ 2026* 1 100.00 102.6015 102.6015 102.6015 102.6015 7.8050
8.21%, RAJ 2026* 1 200.00 102.7269 102.7269 102.7269 102.7269 7.8000
8.56%, TN 2023* 1 100.00 104.6657 104.6657 104.6657 104.6657 7.6300
8.72%, TN 2024* 1 100.00 106.3593 106.3593 106.3593 106.3593 7.6600
Total 9 1490.18
(*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit:
