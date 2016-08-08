Aug 8 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,960.2 21,960.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 58 58 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,740.2 17,740.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 39 39 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,220.0 4,220.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 19 19 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.59%, 2026 5,000.00 7.18 7.68%, 2023 3,000.00 7.17 7.83%, 2018 1,250.00 6.84 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.92%, NHB 2019 1,000.00 7.75 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.30%, PGC 2024A 650.00 7.80 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.46%, HDFC 2026 500.00 8.17 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.15%, AXBK 2022* 3 210.00 104.7227 104.7227 104.7227 104.7227 8.1500 9.10%, IDFB 2018* 1 250.00 101.3309 101.3309 101.3309 101.3309 8.0500 Total 4 460.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 150.00 100.2445 100.2445 100.2445 100.2445 8.0950 8.35%, HDFC 2018* 1 200.00 100.4416 100.4416 100.4416 100.4416 8.0950 8.32%, HDFC 2026* 1 100.00 101.0196 101.0196 101.0196 101.0196 8.1500 8.45%, HDFC 2026* 1 100.00 101.8979 101.8979 101.8979 101.8979 8.1475 8.46%, HDFC 2026* 1 500.00 101.8396 101.8396 101.8396 101.8396 8.1700 8.58%, LICH 2024* 1 250.00 101.9002 101.9002 101.9002 101.9002 8.2100 8.65%, PNB 2019* 1 50.00 101.0683 101.0683 101.0683 101.0683 8.2500 Total 7 1350.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.46%, 2017 1 250.00 100.6137 100.6137 100.6137 100.6137 6.8400 7.99%, 2017 1 250.00 100.9959 100.9959 100.9959 100.9959 6.8400 10.45%, 2018 1 1000.00 105.6929 105.6929 105.6929 105.6929 6.8800 7.83%, 2018 2 1250.00 101.5247 101.5247 101.5247 101.5247 6.8400 8.12%, 2020 1 500.00 103.8550 103.8550 103.8550 103.8550 7.0681 8.27%, 2020 2 1250.00 104.2050 104.1850 104.2050 104.1890 7.0004 7.68%, 2023 3 3000.00 102.8800 102.8300 102.8650 102.8583 7.1704 8.83%, 2023 1 50.00 108.9200 108.9200 108.9200 108.9200 7.2315 7.72%, 2025 2 500.00 103.0200 102.9950 102.9950 103.0075 7.2490 7.59%, 2026 9 5000.00 102.8050 102.6700 102.7825 102.7430 7.1830 8.26%, 2027 1 100.00 106.6900 106.6900 106.6900 106.6900 7.3606 7.59%, 2029 1 1000.00 102.7100 102.7100 102.7100 102.7100 7.2570 7.88%, 2030 1 1000.00 105.2600 105.2600 105.2600 105.2600 7.2637 8.28%, 2032 1 50.00 108.2316 108.2316 108.2316 108.2316 7.3800 8.30%, 2040 1 50.00 110.0000 110.0000 110.0000 110.0000 7.4006 8.13%, 2045 2 1000.00 109.1000 109.0700 109.1000 109.0850 7.3651 Total 30 16250.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.85%, NBRD 2019* 1 50.00 101.0630 101.0630 101.0630 101.0630 7.4000 7.92%, NHB 2019* 1 1000.00 100.3278 100.3278 100.3278 100.3278 7.7463 Total 2 1050.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.54%, NHPC 2019* 1 150.00 102.8725 102.8725 102.8725 102.8725 7.5000 7.89%, NTPC 2019 1 10.00 101.0369 101.0369 101.0369 101.0369 7.4400 9.30%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 101.7491 101.7491 101.7491 101.7491 7.4800 8.40%, PGC 2021A* 1 250.00 103.1926 103.1926 103.1926 103.1926 7.6100 9.30%, PGC 2024A* 1 650.00 108.6871 108.6871 108.6871 108.6871 7.8000 9.39%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 105.0607 105.0607 105.0607 105.0607 7.4100 Total 6 1360.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.34%, MAH 2020* 1 450.00 102.9920 102.9920 102.9920 102.9920 7.3500 8.76%, MAH 2022* 1 350.00 105.2960 105.2960 105.2960 105.2960 7.5700 8.62%, MAH 2023* 1 50.00 104.9353 104.9353 104.9353 104.9353 7.6450 8.62%, MAH 2023A* 2 140.18 105.0345 104.9557 104.9557 105.0064 7.6354 8.19%, RAJ 2026* 1 100.00 102.6015 102.6015 102.6015 102.6015 7.8050 8.21%, RAJ 2026* 1 200.00 102.7269 102.7269 102.7269 102.7269 7.8000 8.56%, TN 2023* 1 100.00 104.6657 104.6657 104.6657 104.6657 7.6300 8.72%, TN 2024* 1 100.00 106.3593 106.3593 106.3593 106.3593 7.6600 Total 9 1490.18 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com