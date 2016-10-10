Oct 10 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,821.0 24,821.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 58 58 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,934.0 13,934.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 31 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,887.0 10,887.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 27 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 2,500.00 6.56 8.07%, 2017A 2,500.00 6.53 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 RESET 2,000.00 8.99 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.98%, NBRD 2019 2,500.00 7.05 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.85%, PFC 2019 1,350.00 7.15 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.18%, NTPC 2020 1,000.00 7.09 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.95%, HDBK 2026* 2 400.00 102.6139 102.6139 102.6139 102.6139 7.5600 Total 2 400.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 11.09%, IDBI 1 1.00 102.4692 102.4692 102.4692 102.4692 10.4000 10.00%, IOB 2 6.00 95.6583 95.2800 95.6583 95.4692 11.6750 Total 3 7.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.90%, HDFC 2026* 1 50.00 101.8984 101.8984 101.8984 101.8984 7.6100 8.10%, RJIC 2019* 1 500.00 101.5895 101.5895 101.5895 101.5895 7.3600 8.40%, TML 2021* 1 500.00 102.6371 102.6371 102.6371 102.6371 7.6770 Total 3 1050.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)* 5 2000.00 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 8.9932 Total 5 2000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 3 2500.00 101.0534 101.0534 101.0534 101.0534 6.5300 7.83%, 2018 3 2500.00 101.7725 101.7725 101.7725 101.7725 6.5650 7.80%, 2021 1 500.00 104.2400 104.2400 104.2400 104.2400 6.6919 8.35%, 2022 1 250.00 106.9756 106.9756 106.9756 106.9756 6.8250 7.16%, 2023 1 500.00 101.9975 101.9975 101.9975 101.9975 6.7779 7.68%, 2023 4 1000.00 105.0300 104.9800 104.9800 105.0100 6.7837 7.72%, 2025 2 500.00 105.5050 105.4450 105.5050 105.4750 6.8659 7.59%, 2026 4 1050.00 105.2600 105.1900 105.2600 105.2305 6.8157 7.59%, 2029 2 1100.00 105.4000 105.3800 105.4000 105.3982 6.9343 7.73%, 2034 3 1250.00 106.5000 106.4500 106.4500 106.4700 7.0898 Total 24 11150.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.11%, EXIM 2031* 1 50.00 107.2607 107.2607 107.2607 107.2607 7.2800 8.29%, NBRD 2018* 1 950.00 101.9043 101.9043 101.9043 101.9043 7.0009 7.98%, NBRD 2019* 3 2500.00 101.9730 101.9730 101.9730 101.9730 7.0500 Total 5 3500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.14%, HUD 2018* 1 80.00 101.1106 101.1106 101.1106 101.1106 7.3500 8.18%, NTPC 2020* 1 1000.00 103.8037 103.8037 103.8037 103.8037 7.0870 8.10%, NTPC 2021* 1 500.00 103.6416 103.6416 103.6416 103.6416 7.1275 8.28%, PFC 2018* 3 600.00 102.0085 101.9998 101.9998 102.0078 7.1000 7.85%, PFC 2019* 2 1350.00 101.4904 101.4857 101.4904 101.4869 7.1503 7.47%, PFC 2021* 1 500.00 100.8110 100.8110 100.8110 100.8110 7.2600 7.50%, PFC 2021* 2 750.00 101.0734 100.8805 100.8805 101.0091 7.2337 8.40%, PGC 2019* 1 250.00 102.9907 102.9907 102.9907 102.9907 7.0800 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 500.00 105.0784 105.0784 105.0784 105.0784 7.1000 8.27%, RECL 2025* 1 400.00 105.3022 105.3022 105.3022 105.3022 7.3832 Total 14 5930.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.10%, AP 2018 1 33.99 100.5300 100.5300 100.5300 100.5300 6.8257 8.19%, RAJ 2026* 1 750.00 105.4508 105.4508 105.4508 105.4508 7.3900 Total 2 783.99 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com