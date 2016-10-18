Oct 18 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,951.8 80,451.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 81 149 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,854.8 44,654.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 64 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,097.0 35,797.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 85 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.59%, 2026 2,300.00 6.82 7.68%, 2023 1,750.00 6.81 8.60%, 2028 900.00 7.11 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.81%, EXIM 2018 3,000.00 7.10 Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, ICIC 2023 2,350.00 7.58 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.44%, RECL 2021 1,750.00 7.29 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, ICIC 2023* 5 2350.00 100.1900 100.0540 100.0625 100.0670 7.5826 8.72%, KMB 2022* 1 145.00 104.5833 104.5833 104.5833 104.5833 7.6075 Total 6 2495.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 11.09%, IDBI 1 1.00 103.1659 103.1659 103.1659 103.1659 10.2100 Total 1 1.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 1.43%, HDFC 2017* 2 900.00 97.5671 97.5671 97.5671 97.5671 7.2701 8.24%, HDFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.2498 100.2498 100.2498 100.2498 7.1500 9.11%, LICH 2018A* 1 100.00 102.0156 102.0156 102.0156 102.0156 7.5500 8.37%, LICH 2019* 2 100.00 101.8266 101.8066 101.8266 101.8166 7.6542 8.55%, RJIC 2018* 1 500.00 101.8902 101.8902 101.8902 101.8902 7.3500 2.00%, TISC 2022* 1 300.00 128.4021 128.4021 128.4021 128.4021 0.0000 Total 8 2150.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CCFI 2017B (RESET) 1 150.50 103.1100 103.1100 103.1100 103.1100 0.0000 CFIL 2017B (RESET) 1 200.00 108.6800 108.6800 108.6800 108.6800 0.0000 CITI 2017Z (RESET) 1 20.50 117.6100 117.6100 117.6100 117.6100 0.0000 0.00%, HDFC 2017* 1 150.00 155.6920 155.6920 155.6920 155.6920 7.1500 Total 4 521.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 1 500.00 105.0400 105.0400 105.0400 105.0400 6.7017 10.25%, 2021 2 150.00 113.5100 113.5100 113.5100 113.5100 6.7867 8.79%, 2021 1 500.00 108.4600 108.4600 108.4600 108.4600 6.7828 8.08%, 2022 1 500.00 105.8400 105.8400 105.8400 105.8400 6.8374 8.13%, 2022 1 500.00 106.0627 106.0627 106.0627 106.0627 6.8650 7.68%, 2023 4 1750.00 104.8550 104.8200 104.8550 104.8357 6.8125 7.59%, 2026 5 2300.00 105.2000 105.1050 105.2000 105.1778 6.8223 8.24%, 2027 1 250.00 108.3782 108.3782 108.3782 108.3782 7.0800 8.28%, 2027 1 250.00 108.9330 108.9330 108.9330 108.9330 7.0900 8.60%, 2028 2 900.00 111.6200 111.6200 111.6200 111.6200 7.1120 7.59%, 2029 1 250.00 105.0800 105.0800 105.0800 105.0800 6.9709 7.61%, 2030 1 500.00 105.8400 105.8400 105.8400 105.8400 6.9377 7.88%, 2030 1 100.00 107.6200 107.6200 107.6200 107.6200 6.9942 8.33%, 2036 2 600.00 111.9928 111.9360 111.9360 111.9833 7.1808 Total 24 9050.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.81%, EXIM 2018* 2 3000.00 101.2964 101.2964 101.2964 101.2964 7.1000 7.98%, NBRD 2019* 3 1000.00 101.7896 101.7896 101.7896 101.7896 7.1228 7.92%, NHB 2019* 1 650.00 100.3311 100.3311 100.3311 100.3311 6.8000 Total 6 4650.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.33%, IRFC 2019* 1 350.00 102.7631 102.7631 102.7631 102.7631 7.0800 7.98%, PFC 2017* 1 1000.00 100.3449 100.3449 100.3449 100.3449 7.0000 7.95%, PFC 2019* 1 500.00 101.4735 101.4735 101.4735 101.4735 7.2700 8.53%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 103.7227 103.7227 103.7227 103.7227 7.3400 8.36%, PFC 2020A* 1 500.00 103.2931 103.2931 103.2931 103.2931 7.3400 7.50%, PFC 2021* 1 250.00 100.6562 100.6562 100.6562 100.6562 7.3200 8.94%, PFC 2028* 1 100.00 110.5185 110.5185 110.5185 110.5185 7.5200 8.40%, PGC 2019* 2 200.00 102.8570 102.8540 102.8540 102.8563 7.1300 8.20%, PGC 2025* 7 1680.00 104.4378 104.4178 104.4378 104.4259 7.4487 8.05%, RECL 2018* 2 550.00 101.7811 101.7811 101.7811 101.7811 7.1000 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 300.00 104.1945 104.1945 104.1945 104.1945 7.0873 8.44%, RECL 2021* 3 1750.00 104.7416 104.7397 104.7397 104.7408 7.2899 8.23%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 104.6218 104.6218 104.6218 104.6218 7.4499 Total 23 7280.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.14%, KRN 2026* 1 50.00 100.1200 100.1200 100.1200 100.1200 7.1227 8.39%, RAJ 2022* 1 100.00 104.6502 104.6502 104.6502 104.6502 7.3300 8.27%, RAJ 2023* 2 500.00 104.8237 104.7701 104.8237 104.7969 7.3450 8.39%, RAJ 2023* 1 150.00 105.2788 105.2788 105.2788 105.2788 7.3400 8.39%, RAJ 2026* 1 78.00 106.7520 106.7520 106.7520 106.7520 7.3627 8.25%, UP 2023A* 1 500.00 104.6377 104.6377 104.6377 104.6377 7.3500 8.48%, UP 2025* 1 150.00 106.8472 106.8472 106.8472 106.8472 7.3750 8.30%, UP 2026* 1 276.80 106.1935 106.1935 106.1935 106.1935 7.3571 Total 9 1804.80 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com