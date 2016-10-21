Oct 21 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,041.5 162,348.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 55 357 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,800.0 104,280.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 176 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,241.5 58,068.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 181 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.59%, 2026 8,000.00 6.84 9.15%, 2024 1,050.00 7.07 8.28%, 2027 1,000.00 7.09 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.05%, NBRD 2019 750.00 6.75 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.33%, IRFC 2019 700.00 7.15 Banks Bond ---------- 7.6%, ICIC23 600.00 7.60 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, ICIC 2023* 3 600.00 99.9716 99.9716 99.9716 99.9716 7.6000 8.34%, IDFB 2018* 2 500.00 100.7687 100.7487 100.7687 100.7587 7.7465 Total 5 1100.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.24%, HDFC 2017* 1 500.00 100.2268 100.2268 100.2268 100.2268 7.3022 9.30%, HDFC 2017* 1 250.00 101.5727 101.5727 101.5727 101.5727 7.5000 9.69%, LICH 2017* 1 100.00 100.5373 100.5373 100.5373 100.5373 7.1000 8.05%, LICH 2018* 1 250.00 100.4936 100.4936 100.4936 100.4936 7.6400 8.35%, LICH 2020* 1 50.00 101.9816 101.9816 101.9816 101.9816 7.7500 869.07%, LTFN 2019 1 50.00 101.8163 101.8163 101.8163 101.8163 7.8000 9.40%, NABH 2017E* 2 100.00 101.9337 101.9337 101.9337 101.9337 7.3000 8.32%, RJIC 2021* 1 250.00 102.4907 102.4907 102.4907 102.4907 7.6500 8.90%, TCCL 2017* 1 250.00 100.7013 100.7013 100.7013 100.7013 7.8649 Total 10 1800.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFIL 2017 (RESET) 1 30.00 107.4400 107.4400 107.4400 107.4400 0.0000 CITI 2017Z (RESET) 3 11.50 117.7300 117.7300 117.7300 117.7300 0.0000 Total 4 41.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.20%, 2022 2 500.00 105.9400 105.9300 105.9300 105.9350 6.8441 7.35%, 2024 2 200.00 102.7300 102.6800 102.7300 102.7175 6.8853 9.15%, 2024 1 1050.00 112.6000 112.6000 112.6000 112.6000 7.0699 8.20%, 2025 1 50.00 107.6200 107.6200 107.6200 107.6200 7.0336 6.97%, 2026 1 250.00 101.5150 101.5150 101.5150 101.5150 6.7556 7.59%, 2026 13 8000.00 105.1300 104.9925 104.9925 105.0661 6.8375 8.28%, 2027 1 1000.00 108.9500 108.9500 108.9500 108.9500 7.0867 8.60%, 2028 1 50.00 111.5600 111.5600 111.5600 111.5600 7.1182 9.20%, 2030 1 150.00 117.6500 117.6500 117.6500 117.6500 7.1744 9.23%, 2043 2 500.00 123.5000 123.5000 123.5000 123.5000 7.2390 Total 25 11750.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.05%, NBRD 2019* 1 750.00 100.3639 100.3639 100.3639 100.3639 6.7500 Total 1 750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.83%, IRFC 2017* 1 500.00 100.2174 100.2174 100.2174 100.2174 6.8285 8.33%, IRFC 2019* 1 700.00 102.5923 102.5923 102.5923 102.5923 7.1500 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 400.00 103.0312 103.0312 103.0312 103.0312 7.2800 8.65%, PFC 2024* 1 250.00 106.5836 106.5836 106.5836 106.5836 7.5300 8.20%, PGC 2030* 2 350.00 105.8264 105.8264 105.8264 105.8264 7.4800 8.82%, RECL 2023* 2 100.00 106.4769 106.4769 106.4769 106.4769 7.5000 8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 250.00 106.3488 106.3488 106.3488 106.3488 7.4900 Total 9 2550.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.15%, MAH 2026* 1 50.00 100.0800 100.0800 100.0800 100.0800 7.1381 Total 1 50.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com