Oct 24 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,700.0 16,700.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 44 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,100.0 9,100.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 25 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,600.0 7,600.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 19 19 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.59%, 2026 3,000.00 6.84 6.97%, 2026 1,250.00 6.74 7.68%, 2023 750.00 6.82 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, ICIC 2023 3,500.00 7.58 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.32%, PFC 2017 1,000.00 7.12 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.40%, NABH 2017C 500.00 7.30 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, ICIC 2023* 3 3500.00 100.0900 100.0900 100.0900 100.0900 7.5773 Total 3 3500.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.8649%, ABF 2019* 1 200.00 101.9934 101.9934 101.9934 101.9934 8.0500 8.75%, HDFC 2020* 2 450.00 102.8371 102.8355 102.8371 102.8362 7.7000 9.40%, NABH 2017C* 1 500.00 101.7579 101.7579 101.7579 101.7579 7.3000 Total 4 1150.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 105.3100 105.3100 105.3100 105.3100 6.5942 8.79%, 2021 1 500.00 108.5500 108.5500 108.5500 108.5500 6.7576 8.20%, 2022 1 250.00 106.0190 106.0190 106.0190 106.0190 6.8250 7.16%, 2023 3 650.00 101.7500 101.7400 101.7400 101.7442 6.8247 7.68%, 2023 2 750.00 104.7900 104.7900 104.7900 104.7900 6.8190 8.83%, 2023 1 50.00 110.5000 110.5000 110.5000 110.5000 6.9274 7.35%, 2024 1 250.00 102.8550 102.8550 102.8550 102.8550 6.8622 7.72%, 2025 2 500.00 105.1200 105.1150 105.1150 105.1175 6.9180 6.97%, 2026 2 1250.00 101.6250 101.5350 101.5350 101.6070 6.7427 7.59%, 2026 5 3000.00 105.0800 105.0000 105.0100 105.0148 6.8447 7.61%, 2030 1 100.00 105.6400 105.6400 105.6400 105.6400 6.9595 7.88%, 2030 1 500.00 107.5400 107.5400 107.5400 107.5400 7.0023 8.17%, 2044 2 500.00 111.7000 111.7000 111.7000 111.7000 7.1935 Total 23 8800.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.28%, EXIM 2018* 1 350.00 103.7888 103.7888 103.7888 103.7888 7.1500 9.33%, EXIM 2018* 2 300.00 103.9274 103.9274 103.9274 103.9274 7.1500 Total 3 650.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.19%, NTPC 2025* 1 150.00 105.1166 105.1166 105.1166 105.1166 7.3900 8.05%, NTPC 2026* 1 250.00 104.4049 104.4049 104.4049 104.4049 7.3750 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 200.00 101.5621 101.5621 101.5621 101.5621 7.1400 9.32%, PFC 2017* 1 1000.00 101.6035 101.6035 101.6035 101.6035 7.1200 9.81%, PFC 2018* 1 100.00 104.5817 104.5817 104.5817 104.5817 7.2000 7.85%, PFC 2019* 1 250.00 101.2559 101.2559 101.2559 101.2559 7.2450 7.55%, PGC 2031* 1 100.00 101.1781 101.1781 101.1781 101.1781 7.4100 8.37%, RECL 2020* 2 250.00 103.5456 103.5456 103.5456 103.5456 7.2700 Total 9 2300.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.27%, AP 2035* 1 250.00 99.8500 99.8500 99.8500 99.8500 7.2843 7.99%, UP 2025* 1 50.00 104.4291 104.4291 104.4291 104.4291 7.3100 Total 2 300.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com