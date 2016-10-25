Oct 25 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,293.0 36,493.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 58 101 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,350.0 26,450.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 38 63 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,943.0 10,043.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 38 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.59%, 2026 5,400.00 6.86 8.28%, 2027 3,150.00 7.09 8.17%, 2044 1,500.00 7.20 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.27%, PFC 2017 1,000.00 7.19 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.40%, NABH 2017C 500.00 7.30 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.45%, HDFC 2019A 250.00 7.71 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.45%, HDFC 2019A* 1 250.00 101.7276 101.7276 101.7276 101.7276 7.7100 7.81%, LICH 2021* 1 50.00 100.6575 100.6575 100.6575 100.6575 7.6395 8.25%, LICH 2025* 1 100.00 102.5467 102.5467 102.5467 102.5467 7.8400 9.40%, NABH 2017C* 1 500.00 101.7579 101.7579 101.7579 101.7579 7.3000 Total 4 900.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2017Z (RESET) 4 16.00 117.7900 117.7900 117.7900 117.7900 0.0000 Total 4 16.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 1 1000.00 105.1500 105.1500 105.1500 105.1500 6.6671 7.80%, 2021 1 500.00 104.3400 104.3400 104.3400 104.3400 6.6577 8.79%, 2021 1 500.00 108.6000 108.6000 108.6000 108.6000 6.7455 8.08%, 2022 1 500.00 105.9086 105.9086 105.9086 105.9086 6.8200 7.68%, 2023 2 750.00 104.8000 104.7900 104.7900 104.7967 6.8177 7.35%, 2024 1 250.00 102.8100 102.8100 102.8100 102.8100 6.8695 6.97%, 2026 2 350.00 101.4900 101.4850 101.4900 101.4886 6.7591 7.59%, 2026 10 5400.00 104.9800 104.8800 104.8800 104.9168 6.8587 8.15%, 2026 2 750.00 107.7650 107.7650 107.7650 107.7650 7.0589 8.28%, 2027 6 3150.00 108.9500 108.8500 108.9500 108.8817 7.0949 7.59%, 2029 2 500.00 104.8900 104.8900 104.8900 104.8900 6.9926 7.88%, 2030 2 200.00 107.3950 107.3950 107.3950 107.3950 7.0182 8.17%, 2044 2 1500.00 111.6145 111.6145 111.6145 111.6145 7.2000 8.13%, 2045 2 1500.00 111.5621 111.5621 111.5621 111.5621 7.1725 Total 35 16850.00 Public Sector Unit Tax-Free Bond -------------------------------- 8.46%, RECL 2028 4 32.00 118.7000 117.9065 117.9065 118.3033 6.2250 Total 4 32.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.27%, PFC 2017* 2 1000.00 101.5558 101.5558 101.5558 101.5558 7.1854 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 250.00 102.9704 102.9704 102.9704 102.9704 7.3000 8.36%, PFC 2020A* 1 250.00 103.2386 103.2386 103.2386 103.2386 7.3500 8.65%, PFC 2024 1 45.00 106.4553 106.4553 106.4553 106.4553 7.5500 8.20%, PGC 2030* 2 200.00 105.8800 105.7833 105.7833 105.8075 7.4822 9.61%, RECL 2019* 1 250.00 104.5880 104.5880 104.5880 104.5880 7.2293 Total 8 1995.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.40%, GUJ 2019* 1 400.00 103.2925 103.2925 103.2925 103.2925 6.8797 8.16%, RAJ 2024* 1 50.00 104.9373 104.9373 104.9373 104.9373 7.3400 8.12%, TEL 2025* 1 50.00 104.8026 104.8026 104.8026 104.8026 7.3400 Total 3 500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 