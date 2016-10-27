Oct 27 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,652.3 84,241.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 45 211 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,871.8 66,986.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 132 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,780.5 17,254.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 79 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.35%, 2024 2,000.00 6.89 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 26, 2017 2,100.00 6.38 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 14, 2017 2,000.00 6.41 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.69%, LICH 2017 1,000.00 7.35 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.18%, LICH 2017 750.00 7.68 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.00%, ABF 2017E 500.00 7.60 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 11.09%, IDBI 4 13.00 102.4317 102.4317 102.4317 102.4317 10.4000 Total 4 13.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.00%, ABF 2017E* 1 500.00 100.3882 100.3882 100.3882 100.3882 7.6000 8.44%, HDFC 2026A* 1 50.00 104.1072 104.1072 104.1072 104.1072 7.8000 8.69%, LICH 2017* 2 1000.00 100.3530 100.3530 100.3530 100.3530 7.3500 9.18%, LICH 2017* 2 750.00 100.8257 100.8257 100.8257 100.8257 7.6750 8.57%, LICH 2025A* 1 50.00 104.2648 104.2648 104.2648 104.2648 7.8600 8.32%, RJIC 2021* 1 250.00 102.0908 102.0908 102.0908 102.0908 7.7500 Total 8 2600.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITF 2018A (RESET) 1 2.50 140.8100 140.8100 140.8100 140.8100 0.0000 Total 1 2.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.49%, 2017 1 750.00 100.4195 100.4195 100.4195 100.4195 6.5543 7.68%, 2023 1 250.00 104.6250 104.6250 104.6250 104.6250 6.8471 7.35%, 2024 6 2000.00 102.7300 102.7000 102.7100 102.7163 6.8851 7.72%, 2025 3 150.00 104.9350 104.9350 104.9350 104.9350 6.9452 6.97%, 2026 2 1000.00 101.3400 101.3400 101.3400 101.3400 6.7797 7.59%, 2026 3 750.00 104.8000 104.7000 104.7000 104.7608 6.8808 7.72%, 2055 1 50.00 107.1000 107.1000 107.1000 107.1000 7.1756 Total 17 4950.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.15%, EXIM 2025 1 15.00 104.8593 104.8593 104.8593 104.8593 7.3350 8.18%, EXIM 2025* 1 50.00 104.9121 104.9121 104.9121 104.9121 7.4100 Total 2 65.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 11.25%, PFC 2018* 1 100.00 107.2879 107.2879 107.2879 107.2879 7.3400 7.85%, PFC 2019* 1 500.00 101.1524 101.1524 101.1524 101.1524 7.2900 7.50%, PFC 2021* 1 250.00 100.4122 100.4122 100.4122 100.4122 7.3800 8.11%, RECL 2025* 2 250.00 103.9871 103.9871 103.9871 103.9871 7.4800 Total 5 1100.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 6.99%, AP 2020* 1 100.00 100.1024 100.1024 100.1024 100.1024 6.9600 9.41%, KER 2024* 1 121.80 111.2500 111.2500 111.2500 111.2500 7.3761 7.58%, WB 2026* 1 50.00 101.7483 101.7483 101.7483 101.7483 7.3250 7.86%, WB 2026* 1 50.00 103.5486 103.5486 103.5486 103.5486 7.3400 Total 4 321.80 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 26, 2017* 1 2100.00 98.4512 98.4512 98.4512 98.4512 6.3800 Total 1 2100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 14, 2017* 1 2000.00 94.6438 94.6438 94.6438 94.6438 6.4100 Oct 26, 2017* 1 1000.00 93.9852 93.9852 93.9852 93.9852 6.4350 Apr 27, 2017* 1 500.00 96.9146 96.9146 96.9146 96.9146 6.4028 Total 3 3500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 