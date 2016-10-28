Oct 28 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,086.8 110,878.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 60 273 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,200.0 87,186.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 45 177 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,886.8 23,691.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 15 96 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.59%, 2026 4,000.00 6.90 7.16%, 2023 2,800.00 6.87 6.97%, 2026 2,000.00 6.80 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.65%, LICH 2017 2,500.00 7.30 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.53%, PFC2 2020 1,150.00 7.35 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.62%, EXIM 2026 800.00 7.40 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 11.09%, IDBI 1 1.00 102.4296 102.4296 102.4296 102.4296 10.4000 Total 1 1.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.44%, HDFC 2026A* 1 250.00 103.9670 103.9670 103.9670 103.9670 7.8200 8.65%, LICH 2017* 2 2500.00 100.2413 100.2413 100.2413 100.2413 7.3000 Total 3 2750.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- IIF 2016C (RESET) 1 10.80 142.5850 142.5850 142.5850 142.5850 10.5000 Total 1 10.80 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.16%, 2023 3 2800.00 101.5500 101.4900 101.5500 101.5003 6.8707 8.83%, 2023 1 2000.00 110.1743 110.1743 110.1743 110.1743 6.9800 6.97%, 2026 5 2000.00 101.2800 101.0800 101.0800 101.1956 6.7995 7.59%, 2026 9 4000.00 104.7400 104.5650 104.7050 104.6553 6.8956 8.24%, 2027 1 750.00 108.1200 108.1200 108.1200 108.1200 7.1114 8.60%, 2028 1 50.00 111.3246 111.3246 111.3246 111.3246 7.1450 7.88%, 2030 1 1000.00 107.2800 107.2800 107.2800 107.2800 7.0303 8.83%, 2041 3 1150.00 118.5296 118.5296 118.5296 118.5296 7.2200 9.23%, 2043 3 1150.00 123.7625 123.7625 123.7625 123.7625 7.2200 8.17%, 2044 3 1500.00 111.3940 111.2547 111.3700 111.3396 7.2210 8.13%, 2045 9 1500.00 111.3409 111.1987 111.3409 111.2932 7.1928 Total 39 17900.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.62%, EXIM 2026* 1 800.00 101.4336 101.4336 101.4336 101.4336 7.4000 Total 1 800.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.52%, PFC 2019* 2 500.00 103.1770 103.1697 103.1697 103.1734 7.3300 8.53%, PFC 2020* 3 1150.00 103.7185 103.6535 103.7185 103.6676 7.3457 8.13%, PGC 2020 1 25.00 102.7062 102.7062 102.7062 102.7062 7.1943 8.37%, RECL 2020* 2 600.00 103.4362 103.4362 103.4362 103.4362 7.3000 8.11%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 103.7527 103.7527 103.7527 103.7527 7.5150 Total 9 2325.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.27%, KRN 2025* 1 200.00 105.8962 105.8962 105.8962 105.8962 7.3700 8.30%, MAH 2019A* 1 500.00 103.5065 103.5065 103.5065 103.5065 6.9200 8.62%, MAH 2023A* 1 1000.00 106.4905 106.4905 106.4905 106.4905 7.3200 7.58%, MAH 2026* 1 200.00 101.6421 101.6421 101.6421 101.6421 7.3400 6.99%, PUN 2020* 1 200.00 100.0050 100.0050 100.0050 100.0050 6.9869 8.27%, TN 2026* 1 200.00 105.9189 105.9189 105.9189 105.9189 7.3700 Total 6 2300.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 