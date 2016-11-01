Nov 1 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,457.9 17,457.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 34 34 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,307.9 15,307.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 28 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,150.0 2,150.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 6 6 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.97%, 2026 2,750.00 6.79 7.59%, 2026 2,350.00 6.89 7.80%, 2021 2,000.00 6.68 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.53%, PFC 2020 1,000.00 7.35 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.00%, PFC 2018 500.00 7.25 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.40%, PGC 2020 500.00 7.26 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.95%, HDBK 2026* 1 100.00 101.4919 101.4919 101.4919 101.4919 7.7200 Total 1 100.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.57%, LICH 2025A* 1 50.00 104.2648 104.2648 104.2648 104.2648 7.8600 Total 1 50.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.80%, 2020 1 1550.00 103.5300 103.5300 103.5300 103.5300 5.4417 8.12%, 2020 1 1550.00 105.0457 105.0457 105.0457 105.0457 6.6910 7.80%, 2021 2 2000.00 104.2300 104.2300 104.2300 104.2300 6.6819 7.16%, 2023 1 100.00 101.5200 101.5200 101.5200 101.5200 6.8669 7.68%, 2023 2 200.00 104.6400 104.6200 104.6200 104.6300 6.8455 7.72%, 2025 3 907.90 104.8000 104.8000 104.8000 104.8000 6.9651 6.97%, 2026 4 2750.00 101.3650 101.2550 101.2650 101.2682 6.7896 7.59%, 2026 6 2350.00 104.7850 104.6000 104.6150 104.7082 6.8879 7.59%, 2029 3 2000.00 104.7350 104.5600 104.5600 104.6838 7.0163 7.61%, 2030 2 1500.00 105.3600 105.3375 105.3375 105.3525 6.9912 Total 25 14907.90 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.00%, PFC 2018* 1 500.00 101.3229 101.3229 101.3229 101.3229 7.2500 8.53%, PFC 2020* 2 1000.00 103.6535 103.6535 103.6535 103.6535 7.3500 8.40%, PGC 2020* 1 500.00 103.3825 103.3825 103.3825 103.3825 7.2600 Total 4 2000.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.27%, GUJ 2026* 1 100.00 105.9900 105.9900 105.9900 105.9900 7.3594 8.01%, PUN 2025* 1 50.00 104.2002 104.2002 104.2002 104.2002 7.3600 Total 2 150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 14, 2017* 1 250.00 94.7248 94.7248 94.7248 94.7248 6.4325 Total 1 250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com