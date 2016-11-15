Nov 15 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,530.9 26,530.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 81 81 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,775.9 13,775.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 36 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,755.0 12,755.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 45 45 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 5,000.00 6.30 7.59%, 2026 2,100.00 6.69 8.27%, 2020 2,000.00 6.42 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.59%, HDFC 2019 2,500.00 7.70 Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, AXBK 2023 2,000.00 7.57 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.57%, RECL 2024 1,000.00 7.35 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, AXBK 2023* 6 2000.00 100.2273 100.0698 100.0698 100.1289 7.5688 7.95%, HDBK 2026* 2 550.00 102.8518 102.8518 102.8518 102.8518 7.5200 7.60%, ICIC 2023* 2 300.00 100.2182 100.0613 100.0613 100.1921 7.5550 Total 10 2850.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 11.09%, IDBI 1 40.00 102.7633 102.7633 102.7633 102.7633 10.3000 Total 1 40.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.26%, HDFC 2019* 2 750.00 101.2788 101.2788 101.2788 101.2788 7.7000 8.59%, HDFC 2019* 4 2500.00 102.0113 102.0113 102.0113 102.0113 7.7000 8.72%, HDFC 2019* 1 250.00 102.1224 102.1224 102.1224 102.1224 7.7000 8.70%, LICH 2019* 1 250.00 102.8060 102.8060 102.8060 102.8060 7.7100 9.00%, TCHF 2018B* 1 50.00 101.5963 101.5963 101.5963 101.5963 7.8000 Total 9 3800.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, LICH 2019A* 1 500.00 125.9922 125.9922 125.9922 125.9922 7.8000 Total 1 500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 2 5000.00 102.0200 102.0200 102.0200 102.0200 6.2958 8.27%, 2020 5 2000.00 105.8200 105.8100 105.8200 105.8138 6.4168 8.35%, 2022 1 250.00 107.6703 107.6703 107.6703 107.6703 6.6600 7.16%, 2023 3 200.00 103.0000 102.6400 103.0000 102.7975 6.6239 7.35%, 2024 2 1000.00 103.9750 103.6400 103.9750 103.8075 6.7009 8.40%, 2024 1 300.00 109.3500 109.3500 109.3500 109.3500 6.8163 7.72%, 2025 3 250.00 106.4200 105.6950 106.4200 106.2510 6.7435 7.59%, 2026 5 2100.00 106.2450 105.6250 106.0450 106.0515 6.6931 8.60%, 2028 1 100.00 111.9800 111.9800 111.9800 111.9800 7.0642 7.59%, 2029 1 250.00 105.8700 105.8700 105.8700 105.8700 6.8752 Total 24 11450.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.63%, EXIM 2018 1 35.00 104.8571 104.8571 104.8571 104.8571 6.9900 7.85%, NBRD 2019* 1 100.00 102.0790 102.0790 102.0790 102.0790 7.0600 7.95%, NBRD 2019* 1 500.00 101.9969 101.9969 101.9969 101.9969 6.9100 7.98%, NBRD 2019* 1 50.00 102.2354 102.2354 102.2354 102.2354 6.9000 Total 4 685.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.11%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 101.2151 101.2151 101.2151 101.2151 6.9000 8.52%, PFC 2019* 1 250.00 103.9632 103.9632 103.9632 103.9632 7.0220 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 105.4831 105.4831 105.4831 105.4831 7.1000 7.40%, PFC 2021* 1 250.00 101.1564 101.1564 101.1564 101.1564 7.1000 7.47%, PFC 2021* 1 250.00 100.9587 100.9587 100.9587 100.9587 7.2150 8.05%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 102.9768 102.9768 102.9768 102.9768 7.2200 8.65%, PFC 2024* 1 150.00 106.8664 106.8664 106.8664 106.8664 7.4800 8.98%, PFC 2024A* 1 500.00 107.9153 107.9153 107.9153 107.9153 7.6000 8.40%, PGC 2019A* 1 250.00 103.3121 103.3121 103.3121 103.3121 7.0509 8.20%, PGC 2030* 2 500.00 106.5940 106.5940 106.5940 106.5940 7.3900 8.32%, PGC 2030* 4 730.00 107.9117 107.9117 107.9117 107.9117 7.3900 8.44%, RECL 2021* 1 250.00 105.4875 105.4875 105.4875 105.4875 7.0998 8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 1000.00 107.1872 107.1872 107.1872 107.1872 7.3500 8.11%, RECL 2025* 1 250.00 104.4976 104.4976 104.4976 104.4976 7.3969 8.27%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 105.2132 105.2132 105.2132 105.2132 7.3900 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 105.5929 105.5929 105.5929 105.5929 7.3800 Total 20 4880.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.58%, GUJ 2023* 1 50.00 107.1346 107.1346 107.1346 107.1346 7.1300 8.68%, GUJ 2023* 2 150.00 107.6623 107.6623 107.6623 107.6623 7.1300 7.17%, HP 2026* 1 100.00 100.4800 100.4800 100.4800 100.4800 7.1004 8.28%, MAH 2025* 1 250.00 106.9441 106.9441 106.9441 106.9441 7.1900 7.39%, MAH 2026* 2 352.96 101.9748 101.9391 101.9748 101.9442 7.1143 8.39%, RAJ 2024* 1 222.90 106.1162 106.1162 106.1162 106.1162 7.2950 7.16%, TEL 2026* 1 100.00 100.4100 100.4100 100.4100 100.4100 7.1003 7.86%, UP 2026* 1 100.00 104.2398 104.2398 104.2398 104.2398 7.2400 Total 10 1325.86 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 08, 2016* 1 500.00 99.6367 99.6367 99.6367 99.6367 6.0500 Sep 28, 2017* 1 500.00 94.9058 94.9058 94.9058 94.9058 6.2000 Total 2 1000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 