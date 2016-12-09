Dec 9 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,771.0 161,156.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 60 375 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,496.0 113,493.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 34 203 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,275.0 47,663.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 172 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.50%, 2034 5,246.00 6.90 8.27%, 2020 2,500.00 6.34 8.07%, 2017A 2,000.00 6.29 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 6,200.00 7.45 Banks Bond ---------- 8.40%, CANB 2026A 1,875.00 7.64 Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, ICIC 2023 600.00 7.62 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, AXBK 2023* 1 450.00 99.7672 99.7672 99.7672 99.7672 7.6350 8.40%, CANB 2026A* 4 1875.00 104.8543 104.8543 104.8543 104.8543 7.6400 7.60%, ICIC 2023* 3 600.00 99.9159 99.7870 99.7870 99.8300 7.6217 Total 8 2925.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.00%, HDFC 2017* 1 50.00 100.1001 100.1001 100.1001 100.1001 7.2000 8.65%, HDFC 2020C* 1 100.00 103.0927 103.0927 103.0927 103.0927 7.6555 9.0770%, LICH 2018* 1 500.00 101.7033 101.7033 101.7033 101.7033 7.5000 7.8130%, LICH 2020* 1 600.00 100.2410 100.2410 100.2410 100.2410 7.7300 Total 4 1250.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2017C* 1 50.00 157.1187 157.1187 157.1187 157.1187 7.2000 Total 1 50.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1 2000.00 100.9509 100.9509 100.9509 100.9509 6.2900 7.83%, 2018 1 1000.00 101.9906 101.9906 101.9906 101.9906 6.2339 7.28%, 2019 2 1000.00 102.3600 102.3600 102.3600 102.3600 6.2339 8.27%, 2020 2 2500.00 105.9500 105.9400 105.9400 105.9480 6.3420 7.80%, 2021 1 1000.00 105.1200 105.1200 105.1200 105.1200 6.4224 6.84%, 2022 2 500.00 102.1750 102.1750 102.1750 102.1750 6.3986 7.68%, 2023 1 500.00 106.4000 106.4000 106.4000 106.4000 6.5270 6.97%, 2026 2 1000.00 104.0000 103.9650 104.0000 103.9825 6.4116 7.59%, 2029 2 750.00 107.0650 107.0500 107.0650 107.0550 6.7341 8.24%, 2033 2 200.00 113.1200 113.1200 113.1200 113.1200 6.9113 7.50%, 2034 11 5246.00 106.0572 106.0572 106.0572 106.0572 6.9000 7.73%, 2034 2 200.00 108.4300 108.4300 108.4300 108.4300 6.9049 8.30%, 2042 1 750.00 114.7412 114.7412 114.7412 114.7412 7.0550 9.23%, 2043 3 750.00 125.7500 125.5500 125.5500 125.6833 7.0833 Total 33 17396.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.24%, NHB 2019* 1 250.00 100.3111 100.3111 100.3111 100.3111 6.5500 8.04%, SIDB 2019* 1 250.00 102.3162 102.3162 102.3162 102.3162 6.8700 Total 2 500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 4 6200.00 110.4468 110.4308 110.4308 110.4463 7.4500 8.91%, PFC 2017* 1 200.00 101.6285 101.6285 101.6285 101.6285 6.7600 7.47%, PFC 2021* 1 500.00 101.0723 101.0723 101.0723 101.0723 7.1800 8.32%, PGC 2020* 1 50.00 104.4895 104.4895 104.4895 104.4895 7.0000 7.93%, PGC 2022* 1 100.00 102.9713 102.9713 102.9713 102.9713 7.2300 8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 250.00 105.2366 105.2366 105.2366 105.2366 6.9800 7.52%, RECL 2026* 2 250.00 101.6625 101.6625 101.6625 101.6625 7.2700 Total 11 7550.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.69%, KER 2026* 1 100.00 110.7837 110.7837 110.7837 110.7837 7.0725 Total 1 100.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 