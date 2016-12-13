Dec 13 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,884.0 19,884.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 68 68 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,800.0 9,800.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 24 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,084.0 10,084.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 44 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.59%, 2026 1,800.00 6.58 6.97%, 2026 1,500.00 6.45 8.17%, 2044 1,000.00 6.98 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.47%, PFC 2021 3,850.00 7.20 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.50%, PFC 2021 2,250.00 7.20 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.40%, PFC 2021 550.00 7.20 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, ICIC 2023* 2 350.00 99.9935 99.7862 99.9935 99.9343 7.6014 10.75%, IDBIF 7 12.00 104.1188 101.4000 104.1188 102.7594 10.2048 8.43%, IDFB 2018A* 1 400.00 100.9383 100.9383 100.9383 100.9383 7.5050 Total 10 762.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 10.20%, DENA 7 12.00 99.7490 97.0542 99.7490 98.4016 10.7651 11.70%, UCO 3 10.00 104.4930 102.4700 104.4930 103.4815 10.7250 Total 10 22.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.46%, HDFC 2026* 1 100.00 104.4766 104.4766 104.4766 104.4766 7.7600 8.46%, LICH 2018* 1 250.00 101.0499 101.0499 101.0499 101.0499 7.5000 Total 2 350.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFIL 2017D (RESET) 1 200.00 108.3000 108.3000 108.3000 108.3000 0.0000 CFIL 2018A (RESET) 1 200.00 108.2000 108.2000 108.2000 108.2000 0.0000 Total 2 400.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 2 850.00 106.0400 105.8400 106.0400 105.9576 6.3373 7.80%, 2021 1 500.00 105.1800 105.1800 105.1800 105.1800 6.4060 7.35%, 2024 1 550.00 104.5700 104.5700 104.5700 104.5700 6.5697 6.97%, 2026 4 1500.00 103.8400 103.6600 103.8400 103.7075 6.4491 7.59%, 2026 4 1800.00 106.9500 106.7200 106.9500 106.8172 6.5792 7.59%, 2029 2 900.00 107.0550 107.0550 107.0550 107.0550 6.7339 7.61%, 2030 1 500.00 107.4500 107.4500 107.4500 107.4500 6.7552 8.17%, 2044 1 1000.00 114.5411 114.5411 114.5411 114.5411 6.9800 8.13%, 2045 1 1000.00 114.7634 114.7634 114.7634 114.7634 6.9350 6.62%, 2051 2 350.00 96.2600 96.2600 96.2600 96.2600 6.9044 Total 19 8950.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.11%, EXIM 2031* 1 50.00 106.4601 106.4601 106.4601 106.4601 7.3600 Total 1 50.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.69%, DVC 2028* 1 200.00 108.0512 108.0512 108.0512 108.0512 7.6000 8.10%, NTPC 2021* 1 150.00 103.7336 103.7336 103.7336 103.7336 7.3600 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 150.00 103.4487 103.4487 103.4487 103.4487 7.1000 7.40%, PFC 2021* 1 550.00 100.7299 100.7299 100.7299 100.7299 7.2000 7.47%, PFC 2021* 3 3850.00 100.9933 100.9924 100.9924 100.9925 7.2000 7.50%, PFC 2021* 4 2250.00 101.0830 101.0822 101.0822 101.0824 7.2000 9.61%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 108.8406 108.8406 108.8406 108.8406 7.2300 8.40%, PGC 2021A* 1 250.00 104.9413 104.9413 104.9413 104.9413 7.1200 8.93%, PGC 2024* 1 250.00 109.1646 109.1646 109.1646 109.1646 7.3403 8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 250.00 105.2330 105.2330 105.2330 105.2330 6.9800 7.24%, RECL 2021* 3 400.00 100.3897 100.3397 100.3897 100.3462 7.1409 8.11%, RECL 2025* 1 150.00 104.6916 104.6916 104.6916 104.6916 7.3600 Total 19 8500.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.21%, HARY 2026* 1 250.00 106.7413 106.7413 106.7413 106.7413 7.2000 8.45%, KRN 2024* 1 50.00 107.8996 107.8996 107.8996 107.8996 7.1300 8.67%, MAH 2026* 1 50.00 110.0265 110.0265 110.0265 110.0265 7.1600 7.07%, TN 2026* 2 500.00 100.1773 100.1773 100.1773 100.1773 7.0450 Total 5 850.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com