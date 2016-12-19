Dec 19 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 30,778.4 30,778.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 73 73 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,658.4 22,658.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 34 34 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,120.0 8,120.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 39 39 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.68%, 2023 7,400.00 6.61 8.12%, 2020 7,000.00 6.53 6.97%, 2026 1,000.00 6.50 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.34%, HDFC 2019 2,000.00 7.67 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.06%, SIDB 2019 1,000.00 6.90 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.24%, HDFC 2017 800.00 6.65 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.67%, IDFB 2025* 1 150.00 104.3912 104.3912 104.3912 104.3912 6.5267 Total 1 150.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 818.30%, ABF 2019* 1 250.00 100.0931 100.0931 100.0931 100.0931 8.1400 1.43%, HDFC 2017* 1 250.00 98.5396 98.5396 98.5396 98.5396 6.9500 7.67%, HDFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.1104 100.1104 100.1104 100.1104 7.5000 8.24%, HDFC 2017* 2 800.00 100.2142 100.2102 100.2102 100.2122 6.6500 8.34%, HDFC 2019* 2 2000.00 101.2805 101.2805 101.2805 101.2805 7.6700 8.00%, TML 2019* 1 400.00 100.5012 100.5012 100.5012 100.5012 7.7500 8.25%, TML 2019* 1 500.00 100.9173 100.9173 100.9173 100.9173 7.7500 Total 9 4450.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 4 7000.00 105.5174 105.4728 105.5174 105.4843 6.5293 8.20%, 2022 2 150.00 106.7899 106.7899 106.7899 106.7899 6.6200 8.15%, 2022A 2 150.00 106.8816 106.8816 106.8816 106.8816 6.6300 7.68%, 2023 5 7400.00 105.9659 105.8944 105.9659 105.9153 6.6088 8.20%, 2024A 1 600.00 105.8352 105.8352 105.8352 105.8352 7.2000 7.95%, 2025 1 73.45 104.4625 104.4625 104.4625 104.4625 7.2100 6.97%, 2026 2 1000.00 103.3600 103.3200 103.3200 103.3400 6.4990 7.59%, 2026 2 750.00 106.4600 106.4300 106.4300 106.4400 6.6319 8.60%, 2028 1 100.00 112.3700 112.3700 112.3700 112.3700 7.0100 7.61%, 2030 1 59.00 106.7850 106.7850 106.7850 106.7850 6.8274 7.06%, 2046 1 850.00 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 6.9787 Total 22 18132.45 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.85%, NBRD 2019* 1 50.00 101.9846 101.9846 101.9846 101.9846 6.9100 8.06%, SIDB 2019* 3 1000.00 102.3083 102.3083 102.3083 102.3083 6.9000 Total 4 1050.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.14%, NPC 2026* 1 50.00 105.5559 105.5559 105.5559 105.5559 7.4300 8.13%, NPC 2027* 2 100.00 105.8994 105.8983 105.8983 105.8989 7.4300 8.14%, NPC 2027* 1 50.00 105.9672 105.9672 105.9672 105.9672 7.4300 8.13%, NPC 2028* 2 100.00 106.2699 106.2688 106.2688 106.2694 7.4300 8.14%, NPC 2028* 1 50.00 106.3408 106.3408 106.3408 106.3408 7.4300 8.13%, NPC 2029* 3 150.00 106.6217 106.6207 106.6207 106.6214 7.4300 8.14%, NPC 2029* 1 50.00 106.7058 106.7058 106.7058 106.7058 7.4300 8.13%, NPC 2030* 2 100.00 106.9492 106.9492 106.9492 106.9492 7.4300 8.14%, NPC 2030* 1 50.00 107.0295 107.0295 107.0295 107.0295 7.4300 8.13%, NPC 2031* 2 100.00 107.2540 107.2540 107.2540 107.2540 7.4300 7.85%, PFC 2019* 2 500.00 101.6528 101.6528 101.6528 101.6528 7.0256 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 103.0115 103.0115 103.0115 103.0115 7.2500 8.36%, PFC 2020A* 1 100.00 103.4235 103.4235 103.4235 103.4235 7.2500 7.50%, PFC 2021* 1 150.00 100.8069 100.8069 100.8069 100.8069 7.2700 8.40%, PGC 2021A* 3 650.00 104.4008 104.4008 104.4008 104.4008 7.2500 8.23%, RECL 2025* 1 220.00 104.8271 104.8271 104.8271 104.8271 7.4049 Total 25 2470.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.21%, HARY 2025* 1 100.00 105.6252 105.6252 105.6252 105.6252 7.2900 7.08%, KRN 2026* 1 145.90 99.9700 99.9700 99.9700 99.9700 7.0840 7.84%, MAH 2026* 1 100.00 104.8548 104.8548 104.8548 104.8548 7.1300 7.96%, MAH 2026* 1 200.00 105.6648 105.6648 105.6648 105.6648 7.1300 8.21%, RAJ 2019* 1 1000.00 102.6799 102.6799 102.6799 102.6799 7.1294 8.15%, RAJ 2021* 2 200.00 104.1848 104.1832 104.1832 104.1840 7.0498 8.27%, RAJ 2023* 1 280.00 104.8998 104.8998 104.8998 104.8998 7.3100 Total 8 2025.90 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 15, 2017* 1 500.00 97.0583 97.0583 97.0583 97.0583 6.2500 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 08, 2017* 2 1000.00 97.1714 97.1714 97.1714 97.1714 6.2500 Total 2 1000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 16, 2017* 1 1000.00 98.5562 98.5562 98.5562 98.5562 6.2175 Total 1 1000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 