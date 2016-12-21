Dec 21 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,180.2 81,206.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 68 203 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,490.7 54,394.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 112 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,689.5 26,812.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 91 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.68%, 2023 2,350.00 6.60 8.35%, 2022 2,092.10 6.64 7.61%, 2030 1,750.00 6.82 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Tax-Free Bond -------------------------------- 7.18%, IRFC 2023 2,500.00 6.15 Banks Bond ---------- 8.40%, CANB 2026A 2,050.00 7.69 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, IBHF 2017 1,400.00 7.20 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.40%, CANB 2026A* 5 2050.00 104.5449 104.5255 104.5449 104.5378 7.6861 Total 5 2050.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 818.30%, ABF 2019* 1 250.00 100.1181 100.1181 100.1181 100.1181 8.1300 8.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 250.00 100.9525 100.9525 100.9525 100.9525 7.6500 9.45%, IBHF 2017* 1 1400.00 100.4871 100.4871 100.4871 100.4871 7.2000 8.45%, LICH 2026* 4 1250.00 104.0695 104.0495 104.0695 104.0575 7.8088 8.81%, SUNF 2017* 1 1250.00 100.3887 100.3887 100.3887 100.3887 6.8000 Total 8 4400.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFIL 2018A (RESET) 1 100.00 108.3700 108.3700 108.3700 108.3700 0.0000 CITF 2018B (RESET) 1 2.50 134.9600 134.9600 134.9600 134.9600 0.0000 Total 2 102.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.35%, 2022 2 2092.09 107.6603 107.6603 107.6603 107.6603 6.6350 7.16%, 2023 1 500.00 102.7800 102.7800 102.7800 102.7800 6.6192 7.68%, 2023 3 2350.00 105.9902 105.9550 105.9550 105.9865 6.5956 7.72%, 2025 1 750.00 106.3450 106.3450 106.3450 106.3450 6.7201 6.97%, 2026 3 1500.00 103.6250 103.5600 103.6250 103.5883 6.4646 7.59%, 2026 2 500.00 106.4800 106.4600 106.4600 106.4700 6.6273 8.15%, 2026 3 1000.00 109.1600 109.1500 109.1600 109.1550 6.8615 8.24%, 2027 1 300.00 109.5724 109.5724 109.5724 109.5724 6.9100 8.26%, 2027 1 1000.00 110.0231 110.0231 110.0231 110.0231 6.9100 8.28%, 2027 1 300.00 110.2352 110.2352 110.2352 110.2352 6.9125 7.59%, 2029 1 250.00 106.0200 106.0200 106.0200 106.0200 6.8537 7.61%, 2030 3 1750.00 106.8600 106.8200 106.8200 106.8371 6.8214 7.88%, 2030 1 18.60 108.4200 108.4200 108.4200 108.4200 6.8980 8.24%, 2033 1 350.00 111.5500 111.5500 111.5500 111.5500 7.0573 9.23%, 2043 2 250.00 124.3012 124.0190 124.3012 124.1883 6.8704 8.13%, 2045 3 350.00 112.2539 111.9880 112.2100 112.1654 7.1267 Total 29 13260.69 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.25%, NBRD 2018* 1 750.00 102.2889 102.2889 102.2889 102.2889 6.7500 7.98%, SIDB 2019A* 1 100.00 102.2710 102.2710 102.2710 102.2710 6.8507 Total 2 850.00 Public Sector Unit Tax-Free Bond -------------------------------- 7.18%, IRFC 2023* 4 2500.00 105.1705 105.1405 105.1705 105.1435 6.1494 Total 4 2500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.85%, PFC 2019* 3 550.00 101.7427 101.7427 101.7427 101.7427 6.9800 7.63%, PFC 2026* 1 97.00 101.5251 101.5251 101.5251 101.5251 7.3900 8.70%, RECL 2018 2 50.00 102.0464 102.0464 102.0464 102.0464 6.7000 8.82%, RECL 2023* 1 90.00 106.7674 106.7674 106.7674 106.7674 7.4200 Total 7 787.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.98%, GOA 2026A* 1 80.00 105.7997 105.7997 105.7997 105.7997 7.1300 8.21%, HARY 2023* 1 250.00 104.5988 104.5988 104.5988 104.5988 7.2645 7.98%, KER 2026A* 1 50.00 105.7326 105.7326 105.7326 105.7326 7.1300 7.39%, MAH 2026* 1 100.00 102.0939 102.0939 102.0939 102.0939 7.0900 8.21%, RAJ 2023* 2 500.00 104.5988 104.5988 104.5988 104.5988 7.2645 7.99%, RAJ 2025* 1 60.00 105.5586 105.5586 105.5586 105.5586 7.1300 7.97%, TEL 2026* 1 50.00 105.7314 105.7314 105.7314 105.7314 7.1300 8.38%, TN 2026* 1 50.00 108.1121 108.1121 108.1121 108.1121 7.1500 7.98%, UP 2025* 1 50.00 105.4746 105.4746 105.4746 105.4746 7.1300 7.99%, UP 2026 1 40.00 105.8679 105.8679 105.8679 105.8679 7.1300 Total 11 1230.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com