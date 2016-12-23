Dec 23 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,937.0 135,483.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 55 340 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,050.0 94,434.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 187 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,887.0 41,049.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 153 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.24%, 2018 4,500.00 6.36 7.59%, 2026 2,350.00 6.67 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 27, 2017 2,300.00 6.21 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- TPOW72 1,000.00 9.50 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.91%, TCFS 2017 500.00 7.99 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.75%, HDFC2 200 350.00 7.73 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, AXBK 2023* 1 247.00 99.0670 99.0670 99.0670 99.0670 7.7700 7.60%, ICIC 2023* 1 50.00 99.2175 99.2175 99.2175 99.2175 7.7400 Total 2 297.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.60%, HDFC 2018* 1 100.00 101.2887 101.2887 101.2887 101.2887 7.7500 8.75%, HDFC 2020* 1 350.00 102.6635 102.6635 102.6635 102.6635 7.7300 8.5050%, IIDF 2021 1 150.00 101.2465 101.2465 101.2465 101.2465 8.1497 8.60%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 101.0273 101.0273 101.0273 101.0273 7.7800 7.59%, LICH 2021* 1 250.00 99.3366 99.3366 99.3366 99.3366 7.7450 8.90%, RJIC 2020B* 1 250.00 103.7766 103.7766 103.7766 103.7766 7.4700 8.91%, TCFS 2017* 1 500.00 100.5253 100.5253 100.5253 100.5253 7.9855 TPOW 2072 (RESET)* 1 1000.00 106.3134 106.3134 106.3134 106.3134 9.5000 Total 8 2650.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.24%, 2018 1 4500.00 102.3338 102.3338 102.3338 102.3338 6.3600 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 105.5350 105.5350 105.5350 105.5350 6.4529 7.80%, 2021 4 1350.00 104.5600 104.5500 104.5600 104.5537 6.5612 7.68%, 2023 1 100.00 105.5600 105.5600 105.5600 105.5600 6.6689 7.59%, 2026 5 2350.00 106.2200 105.9300 105.9300 106.1906 6.6666 8.24%, 2027 1 650.00 109.4894 109.4894 109.4894 109.4894 6.9200 8.28%, 2027 2 900.00 111.1083 110.1083 110.1083 110.9416 6.8237 8.60%, 2028 3 1800.00 112.3800 112.3141 112.3561 112.3384 7.0121 6.79%, 2029 3 1250.00 100.3500 100.1500 100.2700 100.2540 6.7603 7.61%, 2030 3 800.00 106.2200 106.1100 106.1400 106.1606 6.8958 7.88%, 2030 1 100.00 107.6000 107.6000 107.6000 107.6000 6.9884 8.24%, 2033 1 300.00 110.8000 110.8000 110.8000 110.8000 7.1281 8.17%, 2044 1 100.00 111.7100 111.7100 111.7100 111.7100 7.1912 Total 27 14700.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.25%, NPC 2027* 1 100.00 99.6193 99.6193 99.6193 99.6193 7.4300 7.50%, PFC 2021* 2 200.00 100.5331 100.5231 100.5231 100.5281 7.3413 7.63%, PFC 2026* 2 190.00 101.1158 101.0481 101.0481 101.0802 7.4553 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 1 100.00 104.4903 104.4903 104.4903 104.4903 6.9500 8.44%, RECL 2021* 1 100.00 104.5555 104.5555 104.5555 104.5555 7.3000 7.52%, RECL 2026* 1 250.00 100.8205 100.8205 100.8205 100.8205 7.3900 Total 8 940.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.20%, AP 2022* 1 50.00 108.5620 108.5620 108.5620 108.5620 7.2200 8.54%, BIH 2026* 1 100.00 108.7653 108.7653 108.7653 108.7653 7.2100 8.18%, HARY 2023* 1 50.00 104.4699 104.4699 104.4699 104.4699 7.3000 8.21%, RAJ 2018* 1 250.00 101.6598 101.6598 101.6598 101.6598 6.8000 8.39%, RAJ 2018* 1 750.00 101.7904 101.7904 101.7904 101.7904 6.8200 8.39%, RAJ 2019* 1 750.00 103.0080 103.0080 103.0080 103.0080 8.9396 8.38%, TN 2026* 1 100.00 107.9674 107.9674 107.9674 107.9674 7.1700 Total 7 2050.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 08, 2017* 1 1000.00 97.2770 97.2770 97.2770 97.2770 6.2299 Apr 27, 2017* 1 2300.00 97.9553 97.9553 97.9553 97.9553 6.2104 Total 2 3300.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 23, 2017* 1 1000.00 98.5437 98.5437 98.5437 98.5437 6.2000 Total 1 1000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com