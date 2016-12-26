Dec 26 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,126.2 29,126.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 54 54 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,148.7 19,148.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 28 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,977.5 9,977.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 26 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.24%, 2018 4,050.00 6.38 6.25%, 2018 2,750.00 6.34 6.97%, 2026 2,500.00 6.55 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.05%, ULCE 2017 2,500.00 6.65 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.57%, HDFC 2018 1,500.00 7.75 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2019 1,000.00 7.81 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.00%, ICIC 2018* 1 150.00 102.0947 102.0947 102.0947 102.0947 7.3500 Total 1 150.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, DHFL 2023 1 21.50 98.2199 98.2199 98.2199 98.2199 9.6000 8.35%, HDFC 2018* 1 250.00 101.0156 101.0156 101.0156 101.0156 7.7500 8.57%, HDFC 2018* 2 1500.00 101.0139 101.0139 101.0139 101.0139 7.7500 8.38%, HDFC 2019* 1 250.00 101.3078 101.3078 101.3078 101.3078 7.7600 9.45%, HDFC 2019* 1 1000.00 103.7100 103.7100 103.7100 103.7100 7.8100 8.45%, HDFC 2019A* 1 100.00 101.5150 101.5150 101.5150 101.5150 7.7600 8.35%, HDFC 2026* 3 400.00 102.6665 102.6665 102.6665 102.6665 7.9200 8.02%, LICH 2020* 2 450.00 100.5988 100.5988 100.5988 100.5988 7.8000 8.10%, RJIC 2019* 1 800.00 101.2832 101.2832 101.2832 101.2832 7.4500 7.80%, SUNF 2018* 1 500.00 99.4635 99.4635 99.4635 99.4635 8.1000 9.17%, TCFS 2026* 1 250.00 101.3767 101.3767 101.3767 101.3767 8.9275 8.05%, ULCE 2017* 1 2500.00 100.0725 100.0725 100.0725 100.0725 6.6500 Total 16 8021.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.25%, 2018 3 2750.00 99.9165 99.9116 99.9165 99.9147 6.3368 7.83%, 2018 1 1000.00 101.8203 101.8203 101.8203 101.8203 6.3250 8.24%, 2018 1 4050.00 102.3099 102.3099 102.3099 102.3099 6.3750 6.90%, 2019 2 750.00 101.2226 101.2226 101.2226 101.2226 6.3700 7.28%, 2019 2 750.00 102.1277 102.1277 102.1277 102.1277 6.3200 7.80%, 2020 1 50.00 103.7838 103.7838 103.7838 103.7838 6.5200 7.80%, 2021 1 250.00 104.3900 104.3900 104.3900 104.3900 6.6038 8.79%, 2021 1 1250.00 108.7561 108.7561 108.7561 108.7561 6.6500 8.13%, 2022 1 100.00 106.4550 106.4550 106.4550 106.4550 6.7500 7.68%, 2023 1 250.00 105.3700 105.3700 105.3700 105.3700 6.7020 9.15%, 2024 1 350.00 112.8700 112.8700 112.8700 112.8700 6.9955 7.72%, 2025 1 1000.00 105.6500 105.6500 105.6500 105.6500 6.8245 8.20%, 2025 1 250.00 108.4107 108.4107 108.4107 108.4107 6.9000 6.97%, 2026 6 2500.00 103.0200 102.8500 102.9250 102.9390 6.5536 7.73%, 2034 1 500.00 106.3050 106.3050 106.3050 106.3050 7.1032 Total 24 15800.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.95%, NBRD 2019* 1 250.00 101.9432 101.9432 101.9432 101.9432 6.9000 8.20%, NBRD 2020* 1 50.00 102.9122 102.9122 102.9122 102.9122 7.1363 Total 2 300.00 Public Sector Unit Tax-Free Bond -------------------------------- 7.35%, IRFC 2031* 1 450.00 110.6212 110.6212 110.6212 110.6212 6.2000 7.35%, NHAI 2031* 1 206.00 110.4161 110.4161 110.4161 110.4161 6.2100 Total 2 656.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.70%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 104.1582 104.1582 104.1582 104.1582 7.1419 7.47%, PFC 2021* 1 350.00 100.4343 100.4343 100.4343 100.4343 7.3400 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 50.00 103.9832 103.9832 103.9832 103.9832 7.0000 7.24%, RECL 2021* 1 250.00 99.5503 99.5503 99.5503 99.5503 7.3400 7.52%, RECL 2026* 1 150.00 100.7511 100.7511 100.7511 100.7511 7.4000 Total 5 850.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.50%, MAH 2017* 1 750.00 101.7754 101.7754 101.7754 101.7754 6.5000 8.21%, RAJ 2019A* 2 1113.00 102.6584 102.6531 102.6584 102.6555 8.8759 8.22%, TN 2025* 1 1485.70 106.3207 106.3207 106.3207 106.3207 7.2000 Total 4 3348.70 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 