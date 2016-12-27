Dec 27 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 32,380.0 61,506.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 55 109 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,930.0 46,078.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 42 70 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,450.0 15,427.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 39 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.46%, 2017 5,150.00 6.33 6.35%, 2020 2,890.00 6.49 8.19%, 2020 2,890.00 6.50 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.37%, NTPC 2031 1,050.00 7.37 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.30%, DHFL 2026 1,000.00 8.60 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.95%, NBRD 2019 1,000.00 6.94 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.30%, DHFL 2026* 2 1000.00 98.0364 98.0264 98.0364 98.0314 8.6000 1.43%, HDFC 2017* 2 700.00 98.6635 98.6490 98.6635 98.6542 7.1019 7.50%, HDFC 2018* 1 250.00 99.5194 99.5194 99.5194 99.5194 7.7700 8.49%, HDFC 2020* 1 450.00 101.8688 101.8688 101.8688 101.8688 7.8000 8.75%, HDFC 2020* 1 400.00 102.3674 102.3674 102.3674 102.3674 7.8400 Total 7 2800.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.46%, 2017 1 5150.00 100.7135 100.7135 100.7135 100.7135 6.3300 7.83%, 2018 2 2550.00 101.7609 101.7609 101.7609 101.7609 6.3700 8.24%, 2018 1 2600.00 102.3114 102.3114 102.3114 102.3114 6.3700 10.03%, 2019 1 200.00 108.4300 108.4300 108.4300 108.4300 6.4670 6.05%, 2019A 2 500.00 99.3700 99.2775 99.3700 99.3238 6.3964 6.35%, 2020 2 2890.00 99.6215 99.6215 99.6215 99.6215 6.4900 8.19%, 2020 2 2890.00 104.6024 104.6024 104.6024 104.6024 6.5000 8.27%, 2020 1 200.00 105.2400 105.2400 105.2400 105.2400 6.5440 8.20%, 2022 2 1050.00 106.2100 106.1432 106.2100 106.1464 6.7593 8.35%, 2022 1 350.00 106.8825 106.8825 106.8825 106.8825 6.7978 7.68%, 2023 4 1900.00 105.1300 105.0900 105.0900 105.1185 6.7459 6.97%, 2026 1 250.00 102.5200 102.5200 102.5200 102.5200 6.6117 7.59%, 2029 2 500.00 104.6900 104.6500 104.6900 104.6700 7.0130 7.61%, 2030 4 1600.00 105.4250 105.3100 105.4250 105.3803 6.9827 8.17%, 2044 1 100.00 110.5000 110.5000 110.5000 110.5000 7.2844 Total 27 22730.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.95%, NBRD 2019* 2 1000.00 101.8657 101.8657 101.8657 101.8657 6.9407 8.06%, SIDB 2019* 1 500.00 102.2077 102.2077 102.2077 102.2077 6.9400 Total 3 1500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.43%, IRFC 2018* 1 100.00 103.4117 103.4117 103.4117 103.4117 6.9500 7.37%, NTPC 2031* 2 1050.00 100.0000 98.9835 98.9835 99.9516 7.3704 Total 3 1150.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.31%, AP 2025* 1 50.00 107.1393 107.1393 107.1393 107.1393 7.1800 8.84%, ASSM 2024* 1 200.00 108.5468 108.5468 108.5468 108.5468 7.3300 8.60%, KER 2023* 1 50.00 106.3246 106.3246 106.3246 106.3246 7.2900 8.24%, KER 2025B* 1 50.00 106.9290 106.9290 106.9290 106.9290 7.1800 8.69%, KER 2026* 1 450.00 109.2876 109.2876 109.2876 109.2876 7.2800 8.47%, MAH 2026* 1 50.00 107.8844 107.8844 107.8844 107.8844 7.2700 8.27%, RAJ 2022* 1 250.00 104.0909 104.0909 104.0909 104.0909 7.3500 8.39%, RAJ 2022* 1 950.00 104.5070 104.5070 104.5070 104.5070 7.3300 8.39%, RAJ 2023* 1 100.00 104.9942 104.9942 104.9942 104.9942 7.3700 9.47%, TN 2024* 1 150.00 111.8430 111.8430 111.8430 111.8430 7.3300 7.14%, TN 2026* 1 50.00 99.9848 99.9848 99.9848 99.9848 7.1400 8.38%, TN 2026* 1 100.00 107.8953 107.8953 107.8953 107.8953 7.1800 Total 12 2450.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 21-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 17, 2017* 1 250.00 99.6587 99.6587 99.6587 99.6587 6.2500 Total 1 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 09, 2017* 2 1500.00 98.8064 98.8045 98.8045 98.8051 6.2200 Total 2 1500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 