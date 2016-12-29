Dec 29 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,274.0 107,721.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 102 270 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,850.0 76,453.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 42 144 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,424.0 31,267.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 60 126 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 2,500.00 6.97 9.23%, 2043 2,450.00 7.28 7.28%, 2019 2,000.00 6.34 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.65%, NBRD 2019C 2,000.00 6.80 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.35%, LICH 2020 1,150.00 7.80 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.73%, LICH 2020A 600.00 7.80 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, AXBK 2023* 1 200.00 99.0151 99.0151 99.0151 99.0151 7.7800 8.40%, CANB 2026A* 2 400.00 104.7071 104.4393 104.7071 104.5397 7.6850 7.95%, HDBK 2026* 2 200.00 101.2440 101.2140 101.2440 101.2290 7.7523 7.60%, ICIC 2023* 3 400.00 99.1657 99.0638 99.0638 99.1073 7.7615 10.75%, IDBIF 2 10.00 102.4817 100.9100 102.4817 101.6959 10.4000 Total 10 1210.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 11.09%, IDBI 5 24.00 104.6809 102.1309 104.1209 103.1726 10.1575 Total 5 24.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.05%, CANF 2017A 1 75.00 100.1539 100.1539 100.1539 100.1539 7.1000 9.13%, CHOI 2018C* 1 50.00 101.1904 101.1904 101.1904 101.1904 8.1499 9.45%, HDFC 2021* 1 100.00 105.6072 105.6072 105.6072 105.6072 7.9300 8.35%, HDFC 2026* 1 50.00 102.5345 102.5345 102.5345 102.5345 7.9400 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 350.00 105.8425 105.8425 105.8425 105.8425 8.1300 8.31%, LICH 2018* 1 250.00 100.5615 100.5615 100.5615 100.5615 7.8100 8.40%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 100.6485 100.6485 100.6485 100.6485 7.8500 8.35%, LICH 2020* 2 1150.00 101.6953 101.6953 101.6953 101.6953 7.8000 8.73%, LICH 2020A* 5 600.00 102.4390 102.4371 102.4371 102.4384 7.8000 8.37%, LICH 2021* 2 500.00 101.5872 101.5872 101.5872 101.5872 7.9000 8.32%, RJIC 2021* 1 65.00 101.4508 101.4508 101.4508 101.4508 7.9000 7.70%, TPOW 2019* 1 250.00 99.9805 99.9805 99.9805 99.9805 7.5000 Total 18 3490.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 2 2000.00 101.8149 101.8149 101.8149 101.8149 6.3200 6.90%, 2019 1 100.00 101.2000 101.2000 101.2000 101.2000 6.3785 7.28%, 2019 1 2000.00 102.0641 102.0641 102.0641 102.0641 6.3450 8.12%, 2020 3 1000.00 105.2239 105.2239 105.2239 105.2239 6.5925 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 105.4200 105.4200 105.4200 105.4200 6.4854 7.80%, 2021 2 1000.00 104.3211 104.3211 104.3211 104.3211 6.6200 8.08%, 2022 2 1500.00 106.1931 106.1692 106.1931 106.1772 6.7333 7.16%, 2023 2 650.00 102.4400 102.1000 102.4400 102.3615 6.6977 7.68%, 2023 3 1150.00 105.6023 105.3300 105.6023 105.4619 6.6846 9.15%, 2024 3 2500.00 113.0236 113.0236 113.0236 113.0236 6.9700 6.97%, 2026 2 500.00 102.9650 102.8800 102.9650 102.9225 6.5557 7.59%, 2026 3 750.00 106.3250 105.9450 106.3250 106.1733 6.6685 7.61%, 2030 2 500.00 105.9300 105.9300 105.9300 105.9300 6.9208 9.20%, 2030 1 1000.00 117.7650 117.7650 117.7650 117.7650 7.1472 6.57%, 2033 2 150.00 96.1100 96.0700 96.1100 96.0833 6.9669 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 117.1899 117.1899 117.1899 117.1899 7.3200 9.23%, 2043 1 2450.00 122.8650 122.8650 122.8650 122.8650 7.2819 Total 32 17850.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.8250%, EXIM 2018* 1 500.00 100.1867 100.1867 100.1867 100.1867 6.5000 8.20%, EXIM 2019* 1 500.00 100.1614 100.1614 100.1614 100.1614 6.5500 7.65%, NBRD 2019C* 4 2000.00 100.7856 100.7856 100.7856 100.7856 6.8000 8.06%, SIDB 2019* 1 100.00 102.2444 102.2444 102.2444 102.2444 6.9200 8.28%, SIDB 2019A* 1 250.00 102.5826 102.5826 102.5826 102.5826 6.9300 Total 8 3350.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.37%, NTPC 2031* 3 400.00 99.2896 99.2455 99.2896 99.2620 7.4481 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 104.9497 104.9497 104.9497 104.9497 7.2200 9.69%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 104.7547 104.7547 104.7547 104.7547 7.2200 8.50%, PFC 2019A* 1 250.00 103.0329 103.0329 103.0329 103.0329 7.1000 8.82%, PFC 2020* 1 250.00 104.3747 104.3747 104.3747 104.3747 7.2000 8.93%, PGC 2025* 5 500.00 111.3373 108.8344 110.7758 110.1322 7.5100 8.93%, PGC 2026* 1 100.00 109.5322 109.5322 109.5322 109.5322 7.5100 8.93%, PGC 2027* 1 100.00 110.1813 110.1813 110.1813 110.1813 7.5100 8.93%, PGC 2028* 1 100.00 110.7758 110.7758 110.7758 110.7758 7.5100 8.93%, PGC 2029* 1 100.00 111.3373 111.3373 111.3373 111.3373 7.5100 8.32%, PGC 2030* 1 250.00 107.0891 107.0891 107.0891 107.0891 7.4800 9.02%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 104.9598 104.9598 104.9598 104.9598 7.0500 8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 100.00 104.7486 104.7486 104.7486 104.7486 7.1300 Total 19 2350.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.19%, RAJ 2026* 1 100.00 105.5880 105.5880 105.5880 105.5880 7.3600 8.32%, UP 2020* 1 400.00 103.4732 103.4732 103.4732 103.4732 7.0900 8.25%, UP 2023A* 1 150.00 104.5846 104.5846 104.5846 104.5846 7.3400 8.35%, UP 2024* 2 300.00 105.7063 105.6917 105.7063 105.7039 7.3379 7.29%, WB 2026* 1 50.00 100.6100 100.6100 100.6100 100.6100 7.2032 Total 6 1000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 30, 2017* 1 250.00 98.4871 98.4871 98.4871 98.4871 6.2300 Total 1 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 09, 2017* 1 250.00 98.8388 98.8388 98.8388 98.8388 6.2150 Jun 29, 2017* 1 250.00 96.9635 96.9635 96.9635 96.9635 6.3150 Total 2 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 30, 2017* 1 1250.00 98.4990 98.4990 98.4990 98.4990 6.1800 Total 1 1250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 