Jan 2 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,199.0 13,199.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 50 50 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,023.0 10,023.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 34 34 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,176.0 3,176.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 16 16 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.59%, 2026 2,000.00 6.56 6.97%, 2026 1,500.00 6.44 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.39%, RAJ 2020A 1,200.00 6.99 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.80%, PGC 2023A 550.00 7.22 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 1.43%, HDFC 2017 500.00 6.60 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.95%, HDFC 2019 500.00 7.65 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, AXBK 2023* 2 250.00 100.0419 100.0419 100.0419 100.0419 7.5800 7.60%, ICIC 2023* 3 400.00 100.1133 100.1133 100.1133 100.1133 7.5650 Total 5 650.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 11.09%, IDBI 2 6.00 103.3362 101.8362 103.3362 102.5862 10.3251 Total 2 6.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 1.43%, HDFC 2017* 1 500.00 98.8090 98.8090 98.8090 98.8090 6.6000 8.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 250.00 101.0447 101.0447 101.0447 101.0447 7.5800 7.80%, HDFC 2019* 1 250.00 100.4124 100.4124 100.4124 100.4124 7.6200 7.95%, HDFC 2019* 1 500.00 100.6634 100.6634 100.6634 100.6634 7.6500 Total 4 1500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 1 200.00 100.8239 100.8239 100.8239 100.8239 6.3399 8.27%, 2020 1 250.00 105.6600 105.6600 105.6600 105.6600 6.4049 7.16%, 2023 1 250.00 103.1150 103.1150 103.1150 103.1150 6.5528 7.68%, 2023 1 250.00 106.1500 106.1500 106.1500 106.1500 6.5628 8.83%, 2023 2 500.00 111.8800 111.8800 111.8800 111.8800 6.6515 7.72%, 2025 1 500.00 106.6500 106.6500 106.6500 106.6500 6.6709 6.97%, 2026 3 1500.00 103.9550 103.6500 103.9550 103.7567 6.4405 7.59%, 2026 6 2000.00 107.0900 106.7975 106.9800 106.9209 6.5610 8.00%, 2026 1 50.00 105.4500 105.4500 105.4500 105.4500 7.1792 7.59%, 2029 1 250.00 107.0200 107.0200 107.0200 107.0200 6.7358 7.61%, 2030 1 250.00 106.9600 106.9600 106.9600 106.9600 6.8066 7.73%, 2034 1 250.00 107.1500 107.1500 107.1500 107.1500 7.0228 8.33%, 2036 1 250.00 112.5063 112.5063 112.5063 112.5063 7.1300 8.17%, 2044 1 250.00 112.5000 112.5000 112.5000 112.5000 7.1309 Total 22 6750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.37%, NTPC 2031 1 20.00 99.2431 99.2431 99.2431 99.2431 7.4500 8.20%, PGC 2022* 1 100.00 104.4200 104.4200 104.4200 104.4200 7.1200 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 1 550.00 107.6297 107.6297 107.6297 107.6297 7.2150 7.24%, RECL 2021* 1 250.00 100.7741 100.7741 100.7741 100.7741 7.0300 7.52%, RECL 2026* 1 100.00 101.5747 101.5747 101.5747 101.5747 7.2800 Total 5 1020.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.29%, BIH 2026* 1 50.00 101.1987 101.1987 101.1987 101.1987 7.1200 8.21%, HARY 2022* 1 500.00 104.3257 104.3257 104.3257 104.3257 7.2000 8.21%, HARY 2025* 1 100.00 105.9242 105.9242 105.9242 105.9242 7.2400 8.39%, RAJ 2020A* 2 1200.00 103.9357 103.9068 103.9357 103.9309 6.9917 8.21%, RAJ 2021* 1 363.00 104.0239 104.0239 104.0239 104.0239 7.0900 8.39%, RAJ 2024* 2 400.00 106.3475 106.2900 106.3475 106.3188 7.2450 8.64%, TN 2021* 1 150.00 106.0889 106.0889 106.0889 106.0889 7.0400 8.68%, TN 2021* 1 60.00 106.0986 106.0986 106.0986 106.0986 7.0400 7.29%, WB 2026* 2 450.00 101.1987 101.1987 101.1987 101.1987 7.1200 Total 12 3273.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com