Jan 4 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,590.0 79,841.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 61 193 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,440.0 55,263.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 110 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,150.0 24,578.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 83 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.97%, 2026 2,500.00 6.41 7.59%, 2026 1,050.00 6.54 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.39%, RAJ 2022 1,000.00 7.07 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.70%, TPOW 2019 1,500.00 7.25 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.27%, PFC 2021 800.00 7.26 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 600.00 7.12 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, AXBK 2023* 4 500.00 99.8349 99.8345 99.8345 99.8347 7.6200 8.40%, CANB 2026A* 1 250.00 105.5115 105.5115 105.5115 105.5115 7.5400 7.95%, HDBK 2026* 2 300.00 102.1196 102.0518 102.1196 102.1083 7.6217 Total 7 1050.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.1478%, CHOI 2018* 1 250.00 100.0490 100.0490 100.0490 100.0490 8.1100 7.80%, HDFC 2019* 1 250.00 100.6341 100.6341 100.6341 100.6341 7.5300 8.26%, HDFC 2019* 1 250.00 101.5494 101.5494 101.5494 101.5494 7.5500 7.59%, LICH 2021* 1 250.00 100.0076 100.0076 100.0076 100.0076 7.5714 8.8150%, TCFS 2019* 2 450.00 101.7081 101.7081 101.7081 101.7081 8.0000 7.70%, TPOW 2019* 2 1500.00 100.1181 100.1181 100.1181 100.1181 7.2500 Total 8 2950.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.16%, 2023 1 500.00 103.1000 103.1000 103.1000 103.1000 6.5552 7.72%, 2025 1 500.00 107.0900 107.0900 107.0900 107.0900 6.6040 6.97%, 2026 5 2500.00 104.1500 103.9350 104.1500 103.9950 6.4076 7.59%, 2026 3 1050.00 107.1300 107.0500 107.0900 107.0900 6.5366 8.24%, 2027 1 250.00 110.2405 110.2405 110.2405 110.2405 6.8200 8.28%, 2027 2 300.00 110.9127 110.7120 110.9127 110.8793 6.8292 7.61%, 2030 3 650.00 107.6500 107.5500 107.6500 107.5731 6.7390 8.13%, 2045 1 50.00 113.3500 113.3500 113.3500 113.3500 7.0376 Total 17 5800.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.85%, NBRD 2019* 1 150.00 102.4127 102.4127 102.4127 102.4127 6.7000 7.95%, NBRD 2019* 1 500.00 102.3064 102.3064 102.3064 102.3064 6.7000 Total 2 650.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 3 600.00 111.8683 111.7776 111.7776 111.8381 7.1167 6.70%, IRFC 2021* 1 250.00 98.9924 98.9924 98.9924 98.9924 6.9500 7.27%, PFC 2021* 3 800.00 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 7.2615 9.18%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 107.1388 107.1388 107.1388 107.1388 7.1600 7.20%, PGC 2021* 1 300.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 7.1900 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 1 100.00 107.5998 107.5998 107.5998 107.5998 7.2200 8.13%, PGC 2028* 2 150.00 105.9849 105.9849 105.9849 105.9849 7.3200 7.24%, RECL 2021* 1 250.00 100.7725 100.7725 100.7725 100.7725 7.0300 Total 13 2500.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.35%, AP 2020* 1 50.00 105.1968 105.1968 105.1968 105.1968 6.8300 8.37%, GOA 2020* 1 50.00 105.0056 105.0056 105.0056 105.0056 6.8300 8.21%, HARY 2022* 1 750.00 104.8997 104.8997 104.8997 104.8997 7.0700 8.43%, KER 2020* 1 50.00 105.3191 105.3191 105.3191 105.3191 6.8300 7.29%, KER 2026* 1 200.00 101.1264 101.1264 101.1264 101.1264 7.1300 8.76%, MAH 2022* 1 250.00 107.5968 107.5968 107.5968 107.5968 6.9700 8.95%, MAH 2022* 1 250.00 108.4814 108.4814 108.4814 108.4814 6.9650 8.21%, MAH 2025* 1 50.00 107.1026 107.1026 107.1026 107.1026 7.1200 7.25%, MAH 2026* 1 250.00 101.0573 101.0573 101.0573 101.0573 7.1000 8.67%, PUN 2019* 1 940.00 105.0430 105.0430 105.0430 105.0430 6.6700 8.44%, PUN 2020* 1 50.00 105.3524 105.3524 105.3524 105.3524 6.8300 8.39%, RAJ 2022* 2 1000.00 105.6390 105.6390 105.6390 105.6390 7.0700 8.53%, TN 2020* 1 750.00 105.6724 105.6724 105.6724 105.6724 6.8100 Total 14 4640.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 