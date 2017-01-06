Jan 6 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,823.8 135,821.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 295 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 33,086.8 98,875.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 22 153 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,737.0 36,946.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 22 142 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.35%, 2020 14,500.00 6.38 7.28%, 2019 11,000.00 6.33 7.59%, 2026 1,500.00 6.53 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.47%, LICH 2020 1,000.00 7.50 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.37%, NTPC 2031 750.00 7.28 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.65%, HDFC 2019 500.00 7.51 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 10.75%, IDBIF 2 2.00 102.1000 101.0000 102.1000 101.5500 10.4254 Total 2 2.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.67%, HDFC 2017* 2 500.00 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 7.3000 9.65%, HDFC 2019* 1 500.00 103.9190 103.9190 103.9190 103.9190 7.5106 7.90%, HDFC 2026* 1 250.00 101.8994 101.8994 101.8994 101.8994 7.6000 9.69%, LICH 2017A* 1 150.00 100.5251 100.5251 100.5251 100.5251 6.7500 8.35%, LICH 2019* 1 250.00 101.8353 101.8353 101.8353 101.8353 7.5700 8.47%, LICH 2020* 2 1000.00 102.5567 102.5567 102.5567 102.5567 7.5000 Total 8 2650.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 5.64%, 2019 1 750.00 98.7145 98.7145 98.7145 98.7145 6.3400 7.28%, 2019 4 11000.00 102.0869 102.0814 102.0814 102.0839 6.3264 6.35%, 2020 6 14500.00 99.9179 99.9000 99.9112 99.9108 6.3827 7.68%, 2023 1 750.00 106.3527 106.3527 106.3527 106.3527 6.5250 8.40%, 2024 2 750.00 109.9500 109.9400 109.9500 109.9433 6.6997 7.59%, 2026 3 1500.00 107.1950 107.0725 107.0725 107.1133 6.5326 8.60%, 2028 1 750.00 113.2965 113.2965 113.2965 113.2965 6.8950 7.06%, 2046 1 150.00 101.1000 101.1000 101.1000 101.1000 6.9706 Total 19 30150.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.62%, EXIM 2019* 1 100.00 105.5151 105.5151 105.5151 105.5151 6.7000 8.28%, SIDB 2019A* 2 500.00 103.0105 103.0105 103.0105 103.0105 6.7000 Total 3 600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.37%, NTPC 2031* 3 750.00 100.7519 100.7498 100.7498 100.7512 7.2800 8.53%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 104.4079 104.4079 104.4079 104.4079 7.0500 7.27%, PFC 2021* 2 350.00 100.5402 100.4589 100.4589 100.4821 7.1443 7.20%, PGC 2021* 2 300.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 7.1932 9.25%, RECL 2017A 1 35.00 101.4419 101.4419 101.4419 101.4419 6.6500 Total 9 1485.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.50%, JHAR 2024* 1 718.40 107.0800 107.0800 107.0800 107.0800 7.2217 8.50%, JHAR 2025* 1 1218.40 107.8072 107.8072 107.8072 107.8072 7.8883 Total 2 1936.80 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 06, 2017* 1 1000.00 98.5518 98.5518 98.5518 98.5518 6.1600 Total 1 1000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com