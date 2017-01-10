Jan 10 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 48,698.0 62,870.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 73 113 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,748.0 41,864.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 63 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,950.0 21,006.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 50 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 11,450.00 6.40 6.35%, 2020 11,450.00 6.35 7.59%, 2026 2,250.00 6.52 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.60%, HDFC 2019 3,500.00 7.53 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.06%, SIDB 2019 3,000.00 6.67 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.56%, NHB 2019 1,200.00 7.47 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, AXBK 2023* 3 350.00 99.9200 99.8321 99.8321 99.8572 7.6151 8.40%, IDFB 2017* 2 600.00 100.5990 100.5990 100.5990 100.5990 7.1500 8.43%, IDFB 2018* 1 500.00 101.0919 101.0919 101.0919 101.0919 7.3000 Total 6 1450.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, DHFC 2017* 1 50.00 101.0860 101.0860 101.0860 101.0860 8.1300 8.57%, HDFC 2018* 2 750.00 101.3698 101.3698 101.3698 101.3698 7.4600 7.70%, HDFC 2018A* 1 250.00 100.4074 100.4074 100.4074 100.4074 7.3000 7.95%, HDFC 2019* 1 500.00 101.0152 101.0152 101.0152 101.0152 7.5000 8.60%, HDFC 2019* 7 3500.00 102.0398 102.0398 102.0398 102.0398 7.5300 8.02%, LICH 2020* 1 450.00 101.2625 101.2625 101.2625 101.2625 7.5500 Total 13 5500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.24%, 2018 1 250.00 102.3665 102.3665 102.3665 102.3665 6.2750 6.35%, 2020 8 11450.00 99.9977 99.9709 99.9709 99.9900 6.3529 8.12%, 2020 8 11450.00 105.8901 105.8548 105.8548 105.8799 6.3954 7.68%, 2023 1 150.00 106.1775 106.1775 106.1775 106.1775 6.5545 6.97%, 2026 2 1500.00 104.0800 102.1400 104.0800 102.7867 6.5745 7.59%, 2026 5 2250.00 107.2050 107.1900 107.2000 107.1961 6.5204 6.79%, 2029 1 500.00 102.0500 102.0500 102.0500 102.0500 6.5523 7.61%, 2030 2 1050.00 107.7950 107.7250 107.7250 107.7283 6.7214 7.88%, 2030 1 400.00 108.6100 108.6100 108.6100 108.6100 6.8748 8.17%, 2044 1 150.00 112.9000 112.9000 112.9000 112.9000 7.1004 7.72%, 2055 1 50.00 109.8452 109.8452 109.8452 109.8452 6.9800 Total 31 29200.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.98%, NBRD 2019* 1 1000.00 102.5750 102.5750 102.5750 102.5750 6.6800 8.18%, NBRD 2020* 1 50.00 103.8434 103.8434 103.8434 103.8434 6.7500 8.22%, NBRD 2020* 1 1150.00 104.0808 104.0808 104.0808 104.0808 6.7100 7.56%, NHB 2019* 1 1200.00 100.1349 100.1349 100.1349 100.1349 7.4664 8.06%, SIDB 2019* 4 3000.00 102.7261 102.7261 102.7261 102.7261 6.6700 Total 8 6400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.37%, NTPC 2031* 5 350.00 100.7591 100.5691 100.5691 100.6234 7.2940 8.28%, PFC 2018* 1 1000.00 102.2971 102.2971 102.2971 102.2971 6.7200 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 250.00 104.1042 104.1042 104.1042 104.1042 6.8450 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 1000.00 105.4546 105.4546 105.4546 105.4546 6.7800 8.36%, RECL 2020* 1 1000.00 104.9313 104.9313 104.9313 104.9313 6.8100 Total 9 3600.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.22%, JK 2026* 1 220.00 106.4175 106.4175 106.4175 106.4175 7.2507 7.75%, RAJ 2018* 1 50.00 101.4325 101.4325 101.4325 101.4325 6.6927 8.33%, RAJ 2025* 1 444.00 106.7241 106.7241 106.7241 106.7241 7.2508 8.19%, RAJ 2026* 1 734.00 106.3393 106.3393 106.3393 106.3393 7.2507 Total 4 1448.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 15, 2017* 1 1000.00 97.4468 97.4468 97.4468 97.4468 6.1700 Total 1 1000.00 56-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 06, 2017* 1 100.00 99.0867 99.0867 99.0867 99.0867 6.2300 Total 1 100.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com