Jan 16 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,505.0 14,505.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 31 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,800.0 5,800.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 17 17 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,705.0 8,705.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 14 14 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.61%, 2030 1,750.00 6.74 8.17%, 2044 1,500.00 7.14 8.30%, 2040 750.00 7.20 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 6,000.00 7.20 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.48%, HDFC 2019 750.00 7.50 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.95%, HDFC 2019 500.00 7.50 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.95%, HDBK 2026* 1 300.00 102.1099 102.1099 102.1099 102.1099 7.6200 Total 1 300.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 9.48%, BOBD* 1 500.00 102.2236 102.2236 102.2236 102.2236 8.6000 Total 1 500.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.48%, HDFC 2019* 3 750.00 99.9175 99.9172 99.9175 99.9174 7.5000 7.95%, HDFC 2019* 1 500.00 101.0083 101.0083 101.0083 101.0083 7.5000 8.26%, HDFC 2019* 1 50.00 101.5536 101.5536 101.5536 101.5536 7.5400 8.6150%, TCHF 2019* 1 100.00 101.3890 101.3890 101.3890 101.3890 7.9500 7.70%, TPOW 2019* 1 500.00 100.1292 100.1292 100.1292 100.1292 7.2000 Total 7 1900.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.35%, 2024 1 250.00 104.0100 104.0100 104.0100 104.0100 6.6559 6.97%, 2026 2 600.00 103.7600 103.7575 103.7600 103.7579 6.4390 8.60%, 2028 1 400.00 112.6400 112.6400 112.6400 112.6400 6.9706 7.61%, 2030 4 1750.00 107.6000 107.5550 107.5550 107.5907 6.7357 6.57%, 2033 1 250.00 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 6.7442 8.30%, 2040 1 750.00 112.4000 112.4000 112.4000 112.4000 7.1972 8.17%, 2044 4 1500.00 112.4078 112.3500 112.3500 112.3982 7.1379 Total 14 5500.00 Public Sector Unit Tax-Free Bond -------------------------------- 7.35%, IRFC 2031 1 5.00 111.3847 111.3847 111.3847 111.3847 6.0500 Total 1 5.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 4 6000.00 111.4123 111.4079 111.4079 111.4101 7.2000 Total 4 6000.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.26%, MAH 2025* 1 100.00 106.6833 106.6833 106.6833 106.6833 7.2000 8.29%, RAJ 2024* 1 100.00 105.8877 105.8877 105.8877 105.8877 7.2500 7.16%, WB 2027* 1 100.00 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 7.1314 Total 3 300.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com